Waukesha, WI

Fox11online.com

Dreams come true as 10-year-old with rare cancer uses Wish to make Wisconsin cheese

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (WLUK) -- The Make-A-Wish Foundation is known for making dreams come true, but a 10-year-old from North Carolina asked for something pretty unique. Most kids wish for a trip to Disney or the chance to meet with a celebrity -- but Maxx Ball, who was diagnosed with a rare cancer called Ewing Sarcoma last year, wanted something different.
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Wisconsin Maritime Museum confirms evidence of Lake Michigan shipwreck

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WLUK) -- The discovery of evidence in a Lake Michigan shipwreck comes on the 175th anniversary of its sinking. The Wisconsin Maritime Museum recently confirmed the steamer Phoenix was found off the coast of Sheboygan. Built in 1845, officials say the Phoenix was carrying coffee, molasses, general merchandise...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
Fox11online.com

Fond du Lac man sentenced for providing drugs in fatal fentanyl overdose

FOND DU LAC (WLUK) -- A Fond du Lac man has been sentenced for providing drugs laced with fentanyl to a woman who overdosed and died. Robert L. Harris, 43, was sentenced to seven years in prison, to be followed by eight years on extended supervision. He was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in August.
FOND DU LAC, WI

