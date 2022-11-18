ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

A Free Snowblower For A Lucky Western New York Resident

The snow has stopped flying in the Buffalo area, for now. The lake effect machine has been responsible for as much as 81 inches of snow in the Hamburg area and residents are still digging out and moving the leftover drifts and banks. As we navigate the narrow, ice covered roads, there is some relief this week as warmer temps are moving in.
HAMBURG, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Man Has Hilarious Response to Snow Storm

This guy was bluntly honest about how he was dealing with the snow during Buffalo's historic storm. Parts of the Western New York region received up to 80 inches of snow this past weekend. WHie BUfflao certainly knows how to deal with snow and has seen a lot of it over the years, that's A LOT more than usual. Still, the City of Good Neighbors has each other's backs. It may be inconvenient and backbreaking to shovel, but we manage just fine.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Wing Hack Baffles People From Buffalo, New York

There aren't many ways to eat a chicken wing, or so we all thought. Check out this person's "hack." The chicken wing was invented at the Anchor Bar in Buffalo, New York in 1964. Allegedly. That's the most widely accepted story. One person claims they were actually invented in Pavillion, NY in the 1950s. CLICK HERE for more on that. Either way, they were born in Western New York and the best still come from Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
WIBX 950

Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post

It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
FLORIDA STATE
Outsider.com

Buffalo, NY Just Received a Jaw-Dropping Amount of Snow: See How Much

A snowstorm has dumped more than 80 inches of snow in the Buffalo area and is expected to taper off on Sunday and Monday. Since Thursday, areas near lakes Erie and Ontario have experienced snowfall rates of up to 3 inches per hour, Fox Weather reports. This has caused some roads in the Buffalo metro area to become impassable. Many vehicles have gotten stuck as a result.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York

If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
New York, NY
