California store owner who sold $2B Powerball ticket shares his plans for $1M bonus
The southern California store owner who sold the Powerball ticket worth a record $2.04 billion earlier this week will receive a maximum bonus of $1 million.
Biden blunders, claims General Motors 'is committed to going all electric by 3035'
In a speech in California on Friday, President Joe Biden said General Motors is committed to going "all electric by 3035" instead of correctly saying 2035.
Steve McQueen’s Malibu beach house, the late star's escape from Hollywood, hits the market for $17M
Steve McQueen’s former beach house is for sale. The late movie star’s oceanfront home, located in Malibu, California, is listed for $16.995 million by Coldwell Banker Realty. The 4,335-square-foot residence has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. "Once owned by Steve McQueen, this astutely renovated architectural home is perched...
The American City Where Home Prices Dropped 50%
One of the worries about high interest rates and a slowing economy is whether home prices will drop sharply. Most economists believe the fall in prices will not be as large as that during The Great Recession. However, if mortgage rates rise above 10%, the housing market could be as badly bloodied as it was in 2008 in parts of the country. In some markets home prices dropped over 30% that year. In one Florida city, prices https://247wallst.com/wp-admin/index.phpcratered 50%.
Some homebuyers lose deposits of $10,000, $20,000, or more due to high mortgage rates
Dahianara Lopez and her husband Paulo Echeverry run a food truck outside of Orlando. "We work together every day," she says while cooking up Colombian sausages on the truck's big stainless steel grill. They say by putting in long hours over several years they were able to save up a...
US home sales will keep falling through 2023, Redfin says: 'Housing companies are in the jungle now'
Redfin said it expects home sales to keep falling through 2023, as it laid off 13% of its workforce. US housing companies are "in the jungle" now, its CEO said, as buyer demand falters. Rising mortgage rates and high inflation are key pressures pulling down the number of home sales.
It's a historically bad time to buy a home, and a leading economist says it might not get any better until 2024 at the earliest
First-time homebuyers are facing one of the toughest real estate markets in decades. The average interest rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage is more than 7%, the highest since 2002. One economist expects conditions to improve in 2024 as inflation eases. Eager homebuyers may be best served by focusing on...
Homebuyers battling high mortgage rates could soon have a new option: sell a stake in their future home for as much as $250,000 toward a down payment
A handful of companies offer homeowners cash in exchange for a stake in their home. The next frontier: making similar investments to buyers who need help with a down payment. Companies face significant obstacles to bringing this product mainstream. Companies backed by some of the world's biggest investors are doling...
An investor with 35,000 rental houses is sitting on $3 billion of 'dry powder' as it waits for the perfect time to buy up thousands more homes
Tricon Residential is one of the biggest owners of single-family rental homes in the US. The SFR industry boomed during the pandemic, but big investors are slowing purchases right now. Tricon's CEO said the company will be ready to ramp up acquisitions "when the time is right." Regular homebuyers aren't...
Florida Neighborhood Listed as One of the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the United States
Home prices have risen all over the country, but some zip codes are still more pricey than others. And some neighborhoods in the United States are so highly-priced that you'd need over $9 million to buy a home there because they're the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country.
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgage
A Seattle couple is living the retirement of their dreams on a cruise ship after selling their house because it’s cheaper than paying the mortgage. Angelyn and Richard Burk have been living on a cruise ship since May last year after realizing that it was cheaper than living on land.
Business Insider
A couple making $28,000 a year in passive income from real estate used an out-of-the-box approach to buy their first rental
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Marques and Shyra of Black, Married...
Amazon has made history as the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value, as the tech sell-off worsens
Amazon has become the first public company ever to lose $1 trillion in market value amid a tech stock rout, according to Bloomberg. That's almost like losing Google parent Alphabet's worth of market value, which is now around $1.13 trillion. The world's largest online retailer's share price closed 4.3% lower...
Benzinga
As Oil Prices Fall, ExxonMobil Holds Up: 'It May Be Time To Ring The Register'
With crude oil futures getting slaughtered, the PreMarket Prep crew discussed when this trend would finally spill over into the oil sector. With that in mind, Exxon Mobil Corp XOM is Friday's PreMarket Prep Stock of the Day. Crude Oil Futures Cave During The Show: The discussion was instigated by...
Will Food Stamps Increase Because of Inflation?
Even in a year when prices for just about everything are skyrocketing, the surging price of food stands out. In June, the federal government's food-at-home index -- meaning food you buy at a grocery...
Stimulus update: $2,900 per month could hit Florida residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month stimulus payment is coming for FloridaVladimir Solomianyi/Unsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. The new announcement will bring great relief of $2,900 per month to many Florida residents who are facing difficulties in surviving in this rising inflation.
5 Tricks That’ll Cut Your Utility Bills by $100 Per Month
Now that the summer heat is in the rearview mirror and the air conditioners have all gone quiet, most of America is enjoying a reprieve from high peak-season utility bills. But it won't last, and they...
Dow soars 1,000 points after government report shows U.S. inflation is edging down
Exhilaration swept through Wall Street Thursday after a government report showed that U.S. inflation eased by even more than economists expected last month. The S&P 500 jumped 208 points, or 5.6%, to close at 3,956. The Dow rose 1,201 points, or 3.7%, to 33,715 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq surged 7.4%. Treasury yields fell dramatically as bond markets relaxed.
We just got confirmation that the next recession will look and feel unlike any in recent memory
The latest data on jobs from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows a still-robust labor market in the US. That's both bad and good news for the Federal Reserve, which is trying to cool the economy. But the latest data also means that an upcoming recession might be more tepid...
Mortgage rates will fall to 5.4% as a recession is likely to hit the US economy in 2023, Mortgage Bankers Association says
Mortgage rates could drop to 5.4% by the end of next year, per the Mortgage Bankers Association. The forecast comes as MBA expects the Fed will drive the US economy into a recession in the first half of 2023. High interest rates to combat inflation will also lead to a...
