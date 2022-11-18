ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin

‘Nothing like it’: Annual Toy Run to benefit local kids

FOOTHILLS – Like the sound of rolling thunder through the foothills, a familiar cast of elves will take to their “sleds” on Saturday to bring holiday cheer to area kids. More than 600 motorcycles are anticipated for the 20th Annual Polk County Toy Run. All proceeds from the event, including hundreds of new toys for low-income Polk County families, will go to four area agencies in the foothills to help ensure children celebrate the holidays this season.
POLK COUNTY, NC
WYFF4.com

Upstate transplant center's first patient finds match with anonymous donor

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Just one year after opening, the only Upstate kidney transplant center has successfully completed almost two dozen transplants. Prisma Health's kidney transplant center says it's had more than 1,500 referrals and has around 200 people on its waiting list for a transplant match. One year later,...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Country superstar Kenny Chesney announces stop in Greenville, South Carolina

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming to Greenville. The Bon Secours Wellness Arena made the announcement Monday morning on Facebook. "JUST ANNOUNCED! In the spirit of the hometowns who made us who we are, Kenny Chesney's I Go Back Tour with Kelsea Ballerini is on its way to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on April 27! Get your tickets on sale Dec. 2 at 10AM and be ready to hear that song!"
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Free Thanksgiving meal for those in need

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In partnership with Greer Relief, Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar says they’re offering a free Thanksgiving dinner to anyone who needs it. Where: Crate Restaurant & Wine Bar – 213 Trade Street, Greer, SC. When: Thursday, November 24. Time: 12:00 – 4:oo PM...
GREER, SC
WYFF4.com

Hollywild opens 32nd annual Holiday Lights Safari

WELLFORD, S.C. — The 32nd annual Hollywild Holiday Lights Safari is ready for visitors, with a huge light show and an animal forest, where people can feed animals from their cars. "The event is set up in about 100 acres. So there is an expansive amount of land that...
WELLFORD, SC
Eater

A Tale of Two Cider-Makers in Greenville, South Carolina

When Derrick Cannon first started drinking, he drifted toward ciders because he didn’t like the taste of beer. The available boozy ciders he found — the big names like Angry Orchard and Woodchuck on practically every store shelf — were too sweet for his liking. Those ciders, though, sent him on a journey that ended with him opening Distinct Cider Room (46 Lois Avenue), Greenville’s first cider bar and cidery.
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabizwire.com

Durham Homes, USA beginning construction on 22 high-end homes in Simpsonville

Durham Homes, USA, operating partner of Broadstreet, Inc., is beginning the construction of Weatherstone, a vibrant and sophisticated community nestled in Simpsonville, South Carolina. It is located 20 minutes outside of Downtown Greenville and close to some of the top manufacturing, retail and healthcare job sites in the state. “Simpsonville...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Radio Ink

Radio Host Dies From Cancer

The Asheville Radio Group announced that WISE morning man Pat Ryan has died at the age of 57 after a 4-year battle with cancer. Ryan was the longtime host of the sports radio talk show The WISE GUYS. His wife Kathleen was by his side. The station website said, “Pat’s...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — An argument over free-ranging pigs in one Western North Carolina town led to a shooting and now a minimum 23-year prison sentence for one man. A Jackson County jury returned a verdict of guilty, rejecting defense attorney Frank Lay’s argument that Kenneth William McCall, 68, acted in self-defense during a shooting that happened in 2020. McCall was sentenced to a minimum of 23 years in prison for shooting another man over a dispute over free-ranging pigs.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Psychiatric facility with Upstate ties forced to close in Low Country

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - As FOX Carolina Investigates continues to look into what goes on behind the walls at a Simpsonville psychiatric treatment center, we’ve uncovered similar issues at sister facility. Broadstep, a Raleigh-based company offering behavioral health services, operates facilities throughout the country. We began investigating their...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
iheart.com

Winterfest at Tryon Resort

Bring the whole family to see festive light displays, eat delicious food, get your holiday shopping done, and enjoy ice skating — all in one magical location!. Drive through an amazing holiday light show animated to festive music for an unforgettable family experience! Tickets are available by the carload and can be purchased in advance using the link below or at the gate if available.
MILL SPRING, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy