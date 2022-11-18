2 teens charged in shooting that killed 16-year-old outside Gwinnett supermarket

Florida deputies have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in Gwinnett County.

Police responded Wednesday around 7:30 p.m. to the La Mexicana Supermarket off Beaver Ruin Road.

Officers found 16-year-old Ryan Rodriguez Romero dead from a gunshot wound inside his car less than a mile from the scene. Police said 17-year-old Elizabeth Bravo was also injured in the shooting.

Gwinnett County police said they identified two suspects through surveillance video and witness statements.

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office of Florida took the two suspects, a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, into custody on Thursday, according to police.

Both teens have been charged with malice murder, felony murder and aggravated assault. Police have not released the names of the suspects.

The pair will be held in Florida until deputies can transfer them back to Gwinnett County.

