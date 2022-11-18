Read full article on original website
Montese’s pizza is disgusting 🤮 there pizza is to thin and tastes like garbage also their employees don’t wear gloves when they make the food. They touch everything on their face and things then turn around and make your food. Disgusting 🤮 I’ve called the health department several times on them because any time your making food or preparing it you need to have gloves on it’s a health issue. I was on there on evening and ordered food and saw what they were doing and I said you need to put gloves on and they said they don’t wear gloves and I said well you need to it’s a health violation and they said that they don’t have to and I said we’ll your not making my food I want a refund. I’ve never ever been back and won’t .
wchstv.com
Three COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Three COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Tuesday. The deaths of a 73-year-old woman from Randolph County, an 83-year-old man from Randolph County and a 92-year-old man from Monongalia County pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,590, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
voiceofmotown.com
Very Interesting Flight into Morgantown Tonight
Morgantown, West Virginia – With so much uncertainty in the air surrounding the West Virginia football program right now, there will be a tremendous amount of speculation and rumors flying around. One way that rumors start is by monitoring flights coming into the Morgantown and Bridgeport airports on Flight...
WVNT-TV
West Virginia DOH flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries.
6 drive-thru Christmas lights displays in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVNS) – What’s better than driving through a Christmas light display? Driving through 6 of them! One of the best ways to enjoy the days leading up to Christmas is to cruise through a gorgeous display of Christmas lights and attractions, which fortunately are right here in the good ole’ Mountain State! The […]
Crime in the Coalfields episode 21 is out now!
APPALACHIA, WV, KY, VA (WVNS) – Every other Tuesday at Midnight, we bring you the most notorious, most unknown, and the deepest crime cases that Appalachia has to offer. The twenty-first episode of Crime In The Coalfields, centered around the case of a girl murdered by her best friends is available right now on Spotify, […]
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Dead Last: West Virginia lawmakers must focus on boosting state
Were it not for Mississippi, West Virginia would be the bottom of the barrel in most studies ranking states, in a variety of categories. Recently, Mississippi served as our barrier to being dead last when it comes to lowest average household incomes. Median household income here is $65,332, according to...
Ohio can get gas at Sheetz for under $2.00
OHIO (WTRF) — Today Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it has kicked off the holiday season by reducing the price of Unleaded 88 to $1.99 a gallon. This limited time promotion begins today and lasts through November 28. The price is only available at the 368 Sheetz stores that offer Unleaded 88. […]
WDTV
West Virginia DOH worker struck by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia Division of Highways flagger was struck by a car Monday morning. Officials with the WVDOH said the flagger was struck around 8:30 a.m. Monday and treated for minor injuries. The WVDOH takes work zone safety very seriously, and urges motorists to be extra...
Catholicism numbers in West Virginia see steady decline
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia is long known for its deep-rooted Christian values. Christians make up an overwhelming majority at nearly 80 percent. Catholics, however, make up about 8 percent of all people who identify as religious in West Virginia. The divide is drastic, but this has always been the case. When coal towns […]
Metro News
Top four seeds play their way into the Class AAA semifinals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato set the stage for the Class AAA semifinals, which will be played Saturday in Huntington and Parkersburg. No. 4 Hurricane (10-2) at No. 1 Parkersburg South (11-1) No. 3 Martinsburg (10-2) at No. 2 Huntington (11-1)
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia drivers weigh in on car tax rebate proposal
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An amendment that could have eliminated West Virginia’s car tax was defeated, but the general idea is not dead. Governor Jim Justice has promised to get a bill introduced in the legislature in January that will lead to all vehicle owners getting a tax rebate for the taxes they paid this year. And going forward, that rebate would come every year. The state chamber of commerce says that, on average, the annual car tax is $220 per vehicle. Drivers registering their cars at the DMV say they would welcome the rebates.
royalexaminer.com
Dedication ceremony to rename bridges over the Shenandoah River
On November 19, 2022, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution co-sponsored with the Shenandoah Christian Alliance a ceremony to dedicate the renaming of the bridges over the Shenandoah Rivers. The bridges were renamed to honor Major General D. Joseph Warren and Brigadier General Daniel Morgan.
Hunting Forecast for West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky
UPDATE Monday afternoon: Tuesday’s forecast shows that it will be a bit warmer tomorrow with morning temperatures in the upper 20s. Skies will continue to stay clear meaning there will be a zero percent chance for rain or snow in the region. High temperatures for the day will be warm in the 50s. (WOWK) – […]
voiceofmotown.com
Shane Lyons Finds New Job
Morgantown, West Virginia – It only took former WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons one week to find a new job. Lyons, who was fired by West Virginia last week, will be returning to Alabama to be their Executive Athletic Director and Chief Operating Officer. After being with the Mountaineers...
WOUB
Rare earth metals to be extracted from West Virginia coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Gov. Jim Justice says Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023. Currently...
West Virginia man still missing after 3 weeks
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips […]
Gas station chain Sheetz dropping prices to $1.99 for Thanksgiving week
Starting Monday, the price of a gallon of gas at hundreds of Sheetz stations will be $1.99.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice ‘seriously considering’ a run for Senate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — West Virginia Governor Jim Justice might be running for the United States Senate. Justice said in his COVID-19 briefing on Tuesday that he is “seriously considering” a run for U.S. Senate. “I’m very seriously considering running for Senate,” said Justice.” I have not made a final decision yet, you know, but […]
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Hardy, Raleigh, and Morgan Counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Another West Virginia ski resort is opening early this year
DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) – Another Tucker County ski resort announced that it is opening before Thanksgiving this year. The Tucker County Visitors Bureau announced that Timberline Mountain will be opening on Wednesday, Nov. 23, just in time for the holiday weekend. This comes a few days after neighboring Snowshoe Mountain announced it would also open […]
