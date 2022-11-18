New nanoscale 3D printing material could offer better structural protection for satellites, drones, and microelectronics

Read full article on original website
Related
Phys.org
Exploring the deep: Drones offer new ways to monitor sea floor
Measuring the position and topography of the Earth's crust is critical for understanding earthquake risk. Now, researchers led by the Institute of Industrial Science, The University of Tokyo have developed a novel method for monitoring the position of the seafloor with a drone-based observation device that could revolutionize oceanographic observation.
Phys.org
Experiment demonstrates nanoscale structures can improve reverse osmosis seawater desalination
A multinational team of researchers have developed a process that builds on the success of current reverse osmosis processes that remove salt from seawater. Researchers led by Professor Heqing Jiang, of the Qingdao Institute of Bioenergy and Bioprocess Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences published their findings Nov. 18, 2022 in Nano Research.
Phys.org
Researchers use low-cost 3D printer to develop new method for creating microspheres
Researchers use powerful microchannel droplet generation equipment to create uniform polymer microsphere materials, which have high economic values. These microspheres are spherical microparticles that can be used in many applications including medical devices, biotechnology, the construction industry, veterinary science, and environmental studies. A team of researchers has developed a novel...
Phys.org
New microscope can take 3D images of cells while working in a natural environment
To observe living cells through a microscope, a sample is usually squeezed onto a glass slide. It then lies there calmly and the cells are observable. The disadvantage is that this limits how the cells behave and it only produces two-dimensional images. Researchers from UiT The Arctic University of Norway...
Phys.org
World's first industrial model of a flow photo-on-demand synthesis system that uses chloroform as the precursor
Various chemical products, such as polymers and pharmaceutical intermediates, are currently synthesized with phosgene as their precursor or raw material. However, phosgene is highly toxic and this usage poses safety risks. Thus, there is demand for the development of new methods and substitutes to replace phosgene. In collaboration with industry,...
Phys.org
Quick-closing valve allows fish to rapidly regulate the water in their cells
Regulating the fluid balance in cells is vital in all living things. When insufficient water is being transported via the cell membrane, cells can use their aquaporins—also known as water channels—that open and close to remedy this. Researchers at the University of Gothenburg recently identified a water channel in a fish with what appears to be a unique quick-closing valve. Ultimately, this discovery could be significant in the development of drugs to treat cancer and Alzheimer's disease.
Phys.org
A closer look at the dynamics of the p-Laplacian Allen–Cahn equation
In the past few decades, the use of phase field-modeling equations for mathematical modeling has progressed. Phase separation has been studied extensively in thermodynamics and materials engineering, but the biological field has also begun to take an interest in this phenomenon. The Allen–Cahn equation (AC equation) is one such reaction-diffusion...
Phys.org
Quantum algorithms save time in the calculation of electron dynamics
Researchers have investigated the capability of known quantum computing algorithms for fault-tolerant quantum computing to simulate the laser-driven electron dynamics of excitation and ionization processes in small molecules. Their research is published in the Journal of Chemical Theory and Computation. "These quantum computer algorithms were originally developed in a completely...
Phys.org
Leading the way in superconductor research: New compounds of lanthanum and hydrogen
Superconducting materials are characterized by the fact that they lose their electrical resistance below a certain temperature, the so-called transition temperature. In principle, they would be ideal for transporting electrical energy over very long distances from the electricity producer to the consumer. Numerous energy challenges would be solved in one...
Phys.org
Mars: How we discovered two huge, unusual impact craters, and the secrets they unveil
Most of the worlds of our solar system are pockmarked with impact craters. These bear testament to the violence of the early days of the sun, when asteroids, comets and entire planets routinely collided with and annihilated each other. Our own moon was most likely formed by one of these...
Phys.org
Microlaser chip adds new dimensions to quantum communication
Researchers at Penn Engineering have created a chip that outstrips the security and robustness of existing quantum communications hardware. Their technology communicates in "qudits," doubling the quantum information space of any previous on-chip laser. Liang Feng, Professor in the Departments of Materials Science and Engineering (MSE) and Electrical Systems and...
Phys.org
Astrophysicists chronicle the history of mathematical cosmology
RUDN University astrophysicists have gathered the most important discoveries of modern cosmology from 1917 to our time. The collected data became an introduction to Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society A in two parts: from 1917 to 1980 and from 1980 to our time. Cosmology, the science of the properties...
Phys.org
Researchers develop algorithm to identify microbial contaminants in low microbial biomass microbiomes
One of the major challenges in microbiome science has been distinguishing what is a potential environmental contaminant from a true, bona fide microbiome signal. Challenges associated with metagenomic sequencing with low biomass environments include the distinction between a true signal versus contamination, a remnant DNA from a sampling kit or extraction kit or the environment.
Phys.org
'Primordial super-enhancers' provide early snapshot of the mechanisms that allowed for multicellularity
New research at the University of Chicago has found that the same machinery used by mammalian cells to drive cellular differentiation also plays a critical role in activating genes in yeast in response to environmental stress. The results, which were published in Molecular Cell, suggest that these machines, known as...
Phys.org
Researchers working to improve and simplify models for how PFAS flow through ground
As a growing number of communities are forced to confront PFAS contamination in their groundwater, a key hurdle in addressing this harmful group of chemicals lies in unraveling how they move through a region of the environment called the unsaturated zone—a jumble of soil, rock and water sandwiched between the ground's surface and the water table below.
Phys.org
Researchers introduce a Persian language tool for evaluating aesthetic responsiveness
Some people have strong reactions to art and music, others hardly any. In 2020, researchers at the Max Planck Institute for Empirical Aesthetics (MPIEA) in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, developed a method that scientists can use to predict the general receptivity of potential study participants to aesthetic stimuli. Initially, the Aesthetic Responsiveness Assessment (AReA) was available only in German and English. Now, however, a team of researchers from the MPIEA and Shahid Beheshti University (SBU) in Tehran, Iran, have validated the procedure in Persian (Farsi) as well. Their findings have just been published in the journal Psychology of Aesthetics, Creativity, and the Arts.
Phys.org
New research reveals invisible meteors
In a new thesis from the Swedish Institute of Space Physics and Umeå University, unique methods for the analysis of radar data and simulations of meteoroids in the solar system are presented. The methods have been applied to confirm the existence of rare high-altitude meteors as well as to measure space debris from the Kosmos-1408 satellite. On November 25, Daniel Kastinen defends his doctoral thesis.
Phys.org
Study reveals new method of preparing imaging agents
Dr. Benjamin Rotstein and collaborators unveil an operationally simple method to prepare carbon isotope-labeled versions of drugs and diagnostics. The development of new pharmaceuticals relies on the ability of scientists to design elegantly specific drugs for targeted clinical trials. And the isotopic labeling of drug candidates in research labs is crucial in this overall effort.
Phys.org
Scientists say chemicals could undercut global plastics treaty
Next week the United Nations intergovernmental negotiating committee will meet in Uruguay to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution. There is concern brewing among scientists that the negotiations will overlook the diversity and complexity of chemicals present in plastics. This would severely undermine the treaty's effectiveness, according to a new article published today in Environmental Science & Technology Letters.
Phys.org
James Webb Space Telescope reveals an exoplanet atmosphere as never seen before
The James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has just scored another first: a detailed molecular and chemical portrait of a distant world's skies. The telescope's array of highly sensitive instruments was trained on the atmosphere of a "hot Saturn"—a planet about as massive as Saturn orbiting a star some 700 light-years away—known as WASP-39 b. While JWST and other space telescopes, including Hubble and Spitzer, have previously revealed isolated ingredients of this broiling planet's atmosphere, the new readings provide a full menu of atoms, molecules, and even signs of active chemistry and clouds.
Comments / 0