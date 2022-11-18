Florida at FSU: Betting odds for Gators-Seminoles basketball game

Florida basketball returns to action on Friday night following a hugely disappointing loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls in the O’Connell Center on Monday. The first loss of the Todd Golden era was an ugly one as the visitors shot the lights out from beyond the arc to upset their in-state sister school for the first time in four tries.

Next up for the Gators is another Sunshine State sibling in the Florida State Seminoles, who host the Orange and Blue on Friday night in Tallahassee. FSU has had an even rougher start to the season having lost all three games so far. Both teams will come out looking to correct the ship with a win against their bitter rivals.

Florida holds a commanding lead in the all-time series with a 44-28 record in a series that dates back to 1951 when UF won the first meeting between the two to start one of two seven-game winning streaks for Florida. However, FSU had run off seven straight of its own recently before the Gators snapped the streak last year in Gainesville.

The lines

The Gators are favored by 7.5 points over the Seminoles according to BetMGM. Here are the full odds as of 9:45 a.m. EST Friday.

Team

Total – O/U Money Line

Florida

-7.5

-105

O 146.5

-110

-275

Florida State

+7.5

-115

U 146.5

-110

+220

Prediction

Todd Golden’s squad looked extremely unimpressive against FAU on Monday but one has to believe that the nascent head coach will be making adjustments ahead of his first big game on UF’s sidelines. On the other hand, FSU has left a lot to be desired so far this season having lost all three of its matchups already and not looking great ahead of Friday night’s in-state tangle. Expect the ‘Noles to give the Gators some trouble before the Orange and Blue emerge victoriously.

Florida 75, Florida State 70

Probable Starters

How to Watch

Here’s when and how you can tune into the game:

Date: Nov. 18, 2022

Nov. 18, 2022 Time: 7 p.m. EST

7 p.m. EST TV Channel: ACC Network

ACC Network Radio: Gators IMG Sports Network

Disclaimer

