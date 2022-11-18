Read full article on original website
Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
Minor Earthquake in Washington County Sunday Morning
Washington County hasn't experienced an earthquake since September. That changed Sunday morning, November 20th when an earthquake measuring 1.9 on the Richter scale was recorded 1 mile west of Steuben. The earthquake was recorded at 5:25 a.m. Did you feel it? If so, please share your observations with the USGS.
Multiple Arrests Made in Massive Maine Drug Seizure
According to a press release from Maine Public Safety Spokeswoman, Shannon Moss, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency, along with support from the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, have taken multiple people into custody and a large amount of drugs off the street. Moss said that following a drug investigation, three men...
'Destructive devices' found during Cherryfield homicide investigation
CHERRYFIELD, Maine — The Maine State Police reported the discovery of "several destructive devices" while searching a home at 65 East Side Road in Addison on Saturday as part of an investigation into a Cherryfield homicide. The "destructive devices" were discovered around 10 a.m., according to a news release...
Police Find Several ‘Destructive Devices’ in a Maine House Search
Investigators working to solve a Cherryfield homicide have now discovered what they're calling 'destructive devices' in Addison. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss says police searched a house at 65 East Side Road in Addison at approximately 10:00 Saturday morning. The search was related to an investigation into a home invasion and homicide that happened Thursday night in Cherryfield. Officials have not revealed what led them to the Addison residence.
Home Searched in Relation to Cherryfield Homicide
The Maine State Police on Saturday morning, Nov. 19, while investigating a Cherryfield homicide, searched a home at 65 East Side Road in Addison. During the search several destructive devices were located. The Maine State Police Bomb Team, the Bangor Police Department Bomb Team and the Maine Fire Marshal’s Office...
A 56-year-old pedestrian hit by a car, sent to hospital with serious injuries Saturday
NEWBURGH, Maine — A 56-year-old pedestrian was sent to the hospital after she was hit by a car on Carmel Road North in Newburgh. A release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office said the woman was hit by a car around 1:30p.m. Saturday and was sent to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor with serious injuries.
One Person is Dead, Two Injured in a Cherryfield Home Invasion
Police say one person was killed and two others were hurt in a home invasion in Cherryfield. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss has identified the deceased as Matthew Adams, 36, of Whitneyville. Washington County Sheriff's Deputies were called to a report of a home invasion on Tenan Lane in Cherryfield at approximately 9:17 Thursday night. When they arrived, they found a woman with serious injuries, a man with minor injuries, and Adams, who was declared dead at the scene. The woman was transported to a local hospital with injuries officials say do not appear to be life-threatening.
Maine State Police investigating home invasion and homicide
CHERRYFIELD — “Law enforcement is asking for assistance in shutting down the road.”. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office was called to 62 Tenan Lane in Cherryfield Thursday night after reports of a home invasion. According to Maine Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss, deputies arrived to the scene where...
DOT Sign with Misspelling to be Replaced
This sign, erected by the Maine Department of Transportation (DOT) on Baring Street in Calais, indicates that downtown St. Stephens is just 3 miles away. The town referenced on the sign, however, is actually spelled without an S on the end: St. Stephen.
Three arrested in Greenbush
GREENBUSH– Back on November 11th, deputies from the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office were trying to locate a wanted subject in Greenbush. When they arrived at a residence, they found David Paterson and Latasha Shaffer both had warrants and Nicholas Paterson who has bail conditions. All were placed under arrest.
