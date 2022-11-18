ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator coach Todd Downing arrested on DUI charge in Nashville

By Natalie Neysa Alund, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday in greater Nashville, law enforcement said.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sharon Puckett told USA TODAY Downing was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on charges including DUI and speeding.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement.

The arrest puts Downing at risk of further punishment from the NFL.

“We have been in contact with the club regarding the matter which will be reviewed,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “All league and club personnel, including coaches, are subject to potential discipline when a violation is determined to have been committed.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he spoke to Downing, controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Jon Robinson and NFL officials.

Downing, 42, was stopped in Williamson County along Interstate 65 near Moores Lane, about 15 miles south of downtown Nashville. According to a preliminary report, a trooper was patrolling I-65 southbound about 2:30 a.m. when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who was identified as Downing, highway patrol Sgt. Alex Campbell told USA TODAY in an email.

"The trooper observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from the vehicle," the report says.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IuitO_0jFjbZrK00
Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on Nov. 18. 2022 in Nashville on charges of DUI. Williamson County Sheriff's Office

Downing was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and speeding and booked into the Williamson County Jail. He was released on bond, Puckett said. Online records show he posted bail at 6:46 a.m.

It was not immediately known whether he had obtained an attorney.

The Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 in Wisconsin Thursday night and returned home after the win.

Downing is in his second year as the Titans' offensive coordinator and has been with the team since 2019. Before that, he worked for the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and St. Louis Rams. The Minnesota native was hired for his first offensive coordinator job with the Raiders in 2017.

Contributing: Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean, AP

Natalie Neysa Alund covers trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund .

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator coach Todd Downing arrested on DUI charge in Nashville

Comments / 11

Dennis Jacobs
4d ago

I'm going to say this as a die-hard Kansas City Chiefs fan I don't care what that man did he didn't kill nobody he made a mistake I have respect for these Titans they have a defense that never quits that defense keeps them in every game that they play the high-powered offense of my team has was barely enough and I know we're going to have a rough game ahead of us when we meeting the playoffs if we do I hope that man learned from his mistake first and foremost go Chiefs but if we can't do it I hope you all get it

Reply(2)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Tennessean

What's the latest on Todd Downing?

Welcome to Talkin' Titans, The Tennessean's twice-weekly look at Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry and all things Tennessee Titans. I’m Nick Suss, the Tennessean’s Titans reporter, and I’ll be tailoring this newsletter directly for you, the readers. Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on suspicion of driving...
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Tennessean

Tennessee Titans 'continue forward' with Todd Downing after DUI arrest, Mike Vrabel says

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel said the Titans will prepare this week as if offensive coordinator Todd Downing will be available for this week's game, although they understand that might not be the case. "We'll continue forward with how things work with Todd as our offensive coordinator, but those things can change," Vrabel said Tuesday. "I want to make sure everybody understands that. At any point in time we can hear from the league. The legal process,...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Titans become the only team to accomplish feat in the past three years

The Tennessee Titans have become the model of consistency in the NFL under head coach Mike Vrabel. Annually, the Titans overcome plenty of adversity and win games in their own way. They won’t change, and their results speak for themselves. Vrabel and company probably wish that they would’ve taken...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Report: Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett Gives Up Play-Calling

For weeks now, Denver Broncos fans have been pounding the table for head coach Nathaniel Hackett to relinquish offensive play-calling duties. On the morning of Denver's rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders, Tom Pelissero broke the news that Hackett has done just that, giving the mantle to QBs coach Klint Kubiak.
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

The case for Titans HC Mike Vrabel to repeat as Coach of the Year

It’s hard to say enough good things about Mike Vrabel. The fifth-year Tennessee Titans head coach truly is one of a kind. Year-after-year, the Titans are overlooked by the football world. The small market, “less talented” Titans regularly get dismissed before every season and before every big game, and yet everyone seems to forget about the Mike Vrabel effect.
atozsports.com

Tennessee Titans look to stifle Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals

NASHVILLE — It is hard to ignore the obvious trauma that will be discussed this week when the Tennessee Titans (7-3) host quarterback Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (6-4). Narratives will swirl through the news cycle in the lead-up. Tennessee, however, must home in on how to rectify last season’s divisional round loss.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

687K+
Followers
72K+
Post
359M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy