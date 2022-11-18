Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator coach Todd Downing arrested on DUI charge in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested early Friday in greater Nashville, law enforcement said.

Williamson County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sharon Puckett told USA TODAY Downing was arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on charges including DUI and speeding.

“We are aware of the reports regarding Todd Downing and are in the process of gathering additional information,” the Titans said in a statement.

The arrest puts Downing at risk of further punishment from the NFL.

“We have been in contact with the club regarding the matter which will be reviewed,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. “All league and club personnel, including coaches, are subject to potential discipline when a violation is determined to have been committed.”

Titans coach Mike Vrabel said he spoke to Downing, controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, general manager Jon Robinson and NFL officials.

Downing, 42, was stopped in Williamson County along Interstate 65 near Moores Lane, about 15 miles south of downtown Nashville. According to a preliminary report, a trooper was patrolling I-65 southbound about 2:30 a.m. when he observed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and spoke to the driver, who was identified as Downing, highway patrol Sgt. Alex Campbell told USA TODAY in an email.

"The trooper observed signs of impairment and the smell of an intoxicant coming from the vehicle," the report says.

Titans Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing was arrested on Nov. 18. 2022 in Nashville on charges of DUI. Williamson County Sheriff's Office

Downing was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and speeding and booked into the Williamson County Jail. He was released on bond, Puckett said. Online records show he posted bail at 6:46 a.m.

It was not immediately known whether he had obtained an attorney.

The Titans defeated the Green Bay Packers 27-17 in Wisconsin Thursday night and returned home after the win.

Downing is in his second year as the Titans' offensive coordinator and has been with the team since 2019. Before that, he worked for the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders, Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and St. Louis Rams. The Minnesota native was hired for his first offensive coordinator job with the Raiders in 2017.

Contributing: Nick Suss, Nashville Tennessean, AP

