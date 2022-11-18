WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Are you concerned about heating your home? Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) offers a variety of services and supports for eligible Windham and Windsor County residents. There are a number of programs available to keep you warm through the cold months. The state offers a Seasonal Fuel Assistance program. This benefit is issued once a year in November, and households can access it by applying online or in person at their local Economic Services office. If you have access to the internet, you can find the application at www.dcf.vermont.gov/esd/applicants/mybenefits. If you need support to access the application or other assistance, call SEVCA at 800-464-9951 and listen to the auto-prompt for your local family services office.

WINDSOR COUNTY, VT ・ 15 HOURS AGO