VTDigger
Rutland Regional Medical Center CEO resigns
Claudio Fort, president and CEO of Rutland Regional Medical Center, has resigned after more than four years in the role, according to an announcement from the hospital Tuesday. Fort will leave the hospital at the end of December, board chair Mark Foley Jr. said in the press release. Prior to...
vermontjournal.com
SEVCA assists with heat and utilities
WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Are you concerned about heating your home? Southeastern Vermont Community Action (SEVCA) offers a variety of services and supports for eligible Windham and Windsor County residents. There are a number of programs available to keep you warm through the cold months. The state offers a Seasonal Fuel Assistance program. This benefit is issued once a year in November, and households can access it by applying online or in person at their local Economic Services office. If you have access to the internet, you can find the application at www.dcf.vermont.gov/esd/applicants/mybenefits. If you need support to access the application or other assistance, call SEVCA at 800-464-9951 and listen to the auto-prompt for your local family services office.
vermontjournal.com

Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times
Sit-down meals open to all are giving way to limited takeout service for people most in need in such Vermont communities as Burlington, Montpelier and Brattleboro. Read the story on VTDigger here: Free Thanksgiving dinner options decrease with changing times.
vermontjournal.com
Springfield’s 5th annual Local Loyalty Program
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Shop local this season and win. Plaid Friday, Nov. 25 marks the official kick-off of the 5th annual Springfield Holiday Local Loyalty Program. The Springfield Regional Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to bring this fun collaborative program to the community again this year. With so many wonderful area merchants participating in the rewards stamp program this year, you’re sure to find plenty of opportunities to fulfill your holiday shopping needs in the neighborhood.
vermontjournal.com
Bruce Alan Van Tassell, 1950-2022
WEATHERSFIELD, Vt. – Bruce Alan Van Tassell died on Nov. 14, 2022, with his sister at his side, after a long battle with cancer. Bruce was born in 1950 in Mt. Kisco, N.Y. and grew up on Lake Waccabuc in South Salem, N.Y. He was a champion wrestler at John Jay High School in Cross River, N.Y., where he met the love of his life, Carolyn McEnaney. Carolyn’s father inspired Bruce to study Industrial Arts at Buffalo State University. Bruce and Carolyn reunited during their senior year in college, graduating in the spring of 1972, and marrying in July at Carolyn’s parents’ home in Windsor, Vt.
vermontjournal.com
Sandra M. Parker, 1949-2022
WESTON Vt. – Sandra “Sandy” M. Parker of Weston passed away peacefully on Nov. 14, 2022 at Rutland Hospital surrounded by her loving husband and children. Sandy was born in Rutland on July 9, 1949, the third child to Clarence (Ted) and Rose (Barone) Dayton. Sandy was...
wamc.org
After emergency dismissal over fumes, teacher says Pittsfield Public Schools ignored warnings, failed to provide safety information
Art teacher Lisa Ostellino has taught at Pittsfield High School for over 20 years, and has worked in the district for even longer. When she heard that the gym floors would be redone while school was in session, she flashed back to the last time PHS attempted a similar project about six years ago.
vermontjournal.com
Julia H. Pierson, 1935-2022
TYSON, Vt. – Julia H. Pierson, 86, passed away on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow, Vt. She was born Nov. 18, 1935 at her home in Tyson, Vt. the daughter of James O. and Violet M. (Tucker) Massey. She attended the Tyson School.
VTDigger

Windsor Central Unified Union School District a step closer to possible name change
The district, a product of Act 46 supervisory union mergers, is considering a name that’s less of a mouthful. Its student population hails from Woodstock, Barnard, Bridgewater, Pomfret, Reading, Killington and Plymouth. Read the story on VTDigger here: Windsor Central Unified Union School District a step closer to possible name change.
WCAX
1 dead in fire at Springfield storage facility
This Made in Vermont is all about jewelry inspired by nature. Our Elissa Borden takes you to Winooski to learn more. Police have announced new charges in a Burlington murder investigation. Controversy over planned logging project in Green Mountain National Forest. Updated: 5 hours ago. Vermont environmental activists are urging...
vermontjournal.com
Springfield Town Library Happenings
SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Town Library has planned activities for all ages the next couple of weeks. Preschool Story Time has resumed; meet other caregivers and their little ones in the children’s room of the library on Wednesday at 10 a.m. through Dec. 20. Expect a fun time, filled with stories, songs, and activities.
vermontjournal.com
Fun, food, and fine shopping at Weston’s Christmas Bazaar
WESTON, Vt. – If you have chosen to spend your Thanksgiving weekend amidst the tranquility and stark beauty of Vermont’s “Stick Season”, it doesn’t mean you don’t have access to a superior shopping experience. On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 25 and 26, Weston’s Christmas Bazaar will again take place at the Weston Playhouse. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and there is no admission charge. Now in its 41st year, the Weston Bazaar just keeps getting better, with more and more artisans the level of merchandise has evolved over the years from trinkets to treasures.
The Valley Reporter

The revolutionary origins of Adams, Massachusetts
This Massachusetts town has a famous namesake. Adams Massachusetts was named after revolutionary hero Samuel Adams.
VTDigger

Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead
A fire in a storage shed on Park Street proved fatal in Springfield on Sunday. Many of the firefighters who responded later battled a blaze on Route 103 in Chester, where a house was destroyed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Back-to-back fires in Windsor County draw more than a dozen departments; 1 person dead .
WCAX

Rutland County cemetery vandalized
The East Clarendon Cemetery in the town of Clarendon, Vermont has been vandalized, according to police.
vermontjournal.com
Gingerbread House Extravaganza 2022 at the Grafton Public Library!
GRAFTON, Vt. – The Gingerbread House Extravaganza returns to the Grafton Public Library! Visit Grafton on Saturday, Dec. 3 to enjoy Christmas in Grafton, a village-wide event, and view the full gingerbread house display at the library, stop by the library during the week preceding and enjoy the growth of our gingerbread house village, or join us as a contributor!
lakegeorgeexaminer.com
Holiday party and auction fundraiser to benefit Women in Need
The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need (WIN) will be holding a fundraiser holiday party and auction on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2 – 5 p.m. at Mario’s Restaurant, 429 Canada Street, Lake George. Proceeds will further WIN’s work of directly aiding women and families living in Warren, Washington, Saratoga and Essex Counties. WIN helps women who are in need of food, clothing, medical services, home fuel, transportation costs and shelter by providing financial help or guidance.
mynbc5.com
Lebanon School Board makes controversial decision to keep school resource officer
LEBANON, N.H. — The Lebanon School District approved funds to keep their school resource officer in school as part of the annual budget. “Our program has been in place for 17 years now,” said Matthew Isham, deputy chief of the Lebanon Police Department. “And what it does is it puts an officer into the schools, from elementary all the way to the high school.”
mynbc5.com

VSP: Vermonters smash house window, make threats
A West Rutland duo was cited to court on Friday. Police say, Joshua Whittemore, 39, and Todd Popovich, 41, tried to break into a home on Main Street at about 5:45 p.m.
The Valley Reporter
Select board deliberating action on dog complaint
After hearing a request from the town’s animal control officer asking that a dog be removed from its owners and rehomed, the Waitsfield Select Board is deliberating on next steps. On Monday, November 14, animal control officer Fred Messer detailed the repeated complaints about a large bloodhouse mix named...
