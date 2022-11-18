LEWISBURG – About 750 students across the Valley were able to take a field trip again to see some hoops at Sojka Pavilion…and got to see an exciting Bison win!. For the first time in three years, the Bucknell University Women’s basketball team hosted its Education Day Game. Tuesday morning, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students from Mount Carmel Area School District attended, along with Kelly Elementary School students and sixth grade Donald Eichorn Middle School students from the Lewisburg Area School District.

