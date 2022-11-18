Read full article on original website
Big Drops at the Pump Days Before Thanksgiving
HARRISBURG – Gasbuddy.com is calling it ‘an incredible turnaround,’ the drop prices at the pump, just in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel. Gasbuddy.com reported Monday, Pennsylvania gas prices dropped 6.3 cents per gallon in the past week, now averaging $4.01 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline dropped 11.9 cents per gallon, now averaging $3.64 per gallon. The national average price of diesel also declined 6.7 cents per gallon, now standing at $5.28 per gallon.
PA AG Investigating Ticketmaster ‘Trouble’ with Taylor Swift Tix
HARRISBURG – Triblive is reporting… Pennsylvania’s top law enforcement official thinks Ticketmaster might be in some “trouble, trouble, trouble” after a fiasco over canceled sales for pop star Taylor Swift’s latest concert tour. On Thursday, Ticketmaster canceled the planned public sale of tickets for Swift’s Eras Tour that were set to drop Friday, and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is soliciting complaints about the incident. A pre-sale for “Verified Fans” started Tuesday, and millions of requests hit the website.
Drinksgiving is Here, PennDOT issues Advice, Warning for Revelers
SUNBURY – The night before Thanksgiving has become a night known as ‘Drinksgiving’ or ‘Blackout Wednesday.’ PennDOT officials are reminding about the dangers of impaired driving and watching out for impaired drivers. PennDOT Safety Press Officer Kimberly Smith says impaired driving crashes on Thanksgiving eve...
Lewisburg, Mount Carmel Students Attend Education Day at Bucknell
LEWISBURG – About 750 students across the Valley were able to take a field trip again to see some hoops at Sojka Pavilion…and got to see an exciting Bison win!. For the first time in three years, the Bucknell University Women’s basketball team hosted its Education Day Game. Tuesday morning, fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth grade students from Mount Carmel Area School District attended, along with Kelly Elementary School students and sixth grade Donald Eichorn Middle School students from the Lewisburg Area School District.
