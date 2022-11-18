Read full article on original website
Related
Final 'Avatar: The Way of Water' trailer premieres
The final trailer for "Avatar: The Way of Water" premiered during Monday Night Football on ESPN.
Netflix Taking Over As Streaming Home For One Of Peacock’s Best Shows, And A New Season Is Coming
Netflix has been known to save TV shows that have been axed, but the service just picked up an excellent Peacock series that hadn't even been canceled.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
TechRadar
8 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and more this weekend (November 18)
It’s here, ladies and gentlemen: Christmas has officially arrived on streaming services. Last week’s roundup featured only one festive feature, but the majority of this weekend’s new movies and TV shows are suitably seasonable by comparison. That’s not to say every addition is holiday-themed, mind you. Netflix,...
New ‘Princess Diaries’ Movie in the Works at Disney (Exclusive)
Disney is returning to the world of The Princess Diaries. Aadrita Mukerji is penning a script for a new installment for Disney, which sources say is a continuation of the Anne Hathaway-led series of films rather than a reboot.More from The Hollywood ReporterCNN 'Early Start' Anchor Laura Jarrett Jumping to NBC NewsJessica Chastain to Star in Modern Adaptation of 'A Doll's House' on BroadwayHow Keke Palmer Invented "Keke Palmer" Hathaway does not have a deal to return, according to sources, but she has publicly stated her support for a third installment, and the hope is she would return should the potential new...
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
wegotthiscovered.com
New ‘The Whale’ trailer emotionally reaffirms Brendan Fraser as a clear Oscars frontrunner
What happens when you pair rising scream queen Sadie Sink with resurgent action hero frequenter Brendan Fraser? Your first guess probably wouldn’t be an intimately poignant Darren Aronofsky drama that has been stirring up its fair share of Oscars buzz for months; although, taking that last piece of info into account, perhaps that was your immediate guess.
Brendan Fraser Remembers Rachel Weisz Conversation Over The Mummy When They Still Weren’t Sure How Audiences Would React
Recalling his time making The Mummy with Rachel Weisz, Brendan Fraser shared a story about just how mysterious the potential public reaction to the movie felt during production.
wegotthiscovered.com
A pretentious R-rated fantasy flop that was shut down and resurrected ponders existence on Disney Plus
Having broken through to the mainstream and established himself as a fast-rising talent well worth keeping an eye on through his second feature Requiem for a Dream, expectations were high for Darren Aronofsky’s follow-up The Fountain, but things didn’t get off to a great start when the studio pulled the plug due to budget overruns.
'Slumberland' Is Now Streaming on Netflix –– Where Was It Filmed?
The latest Netflix original movie to get excited about is called Slumberland. The 2022 fantasy adventure movie is filled with endless moments of excitement and mystery. Anyone who’s ever tried to navigate the difference between dreams and nightmares will appreciate the creativity that went into making such an interesting movie for the whole family to enjoy.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: Disney has found yet another classic franchise to reboot as James Cameron shares foul-mouthed preview of ‘Avatar 2’
Hollywood makes nothing but reboots and sequels these days, amiright? Well, that’s the way it looks based on the biggest sci-fi news that dropped this Friday. For starters – James Cameron has summed up his upcoming and long-awaited follow-up, Avatar: The Way of Water in a surprisingly colorful way. Meanwhile, Disney has managed to find a property to relaunch that it hasn’t touched in… oh, just over a decade. Let’s dive in.
5 must-watch movies and TV shows streaming right now
The best of what's new on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Disney Plus, and more. Welcome to Boston.com’s weekly streaming guide. Each week, we recommend five must-watch movies and TV shows available on streaming platforms like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, Disney+, HBO Max, and more. Many recommendations are for new...
goodmorningamerica.com
Brandy reprising her Cinderella role in Disney+'s latest 'Descendants' film
Brandy is set to reprise her role as Cinderella for the latest installment in the popular "Descendants" franchise. The Disney+ film's working title is "The Pocketwatch." It will be directed by Jennifer Phang. The singer first portrayed the iconic character in Walt Disney Television's 1997 version of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's...
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Image Offers First Full Look at Harrison Ford Back as Indy
To date there’s no trailer or poster for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie. A teaser was shown to guests at the D23 Expo a few months ago, but it was never released in theaters or online. Heck, the movie doesn’t even official title yet, as far as anyone outside Lucasfilm knows. About all we’ve seen so far from the film is the shadowy image above, of Harrison Ford crossing a dimly-lit bridge somewhere.
Disney Wants to Make an ‘Indiana Jones’ TV Series
Disney has already turned Marvel and Star Wars from movie franchises into Disney+ properties. Now, they've reportedly begun exploring the possibility of an Indiana Jones series. This news comes as the company is finishing a fifth Indiana Jones film, which was recently filmed; Harrison Ford is set to star in the latest sequel, which will presumably be his last outing in the character’s signature fedora.
‘1923’: Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Gets Premiere Date On Paramount+
We knew it was coming in December and now we know when. 1923, Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated Yellowstone prequel series will debut Sunday, December 18, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and will premiere the following day on Monday, December 19 on Paramount+ in the UK and Australia. Premiere dates for other Paramount+ international markets will be announced at a later date. The next installment of the Sheridan franchise introduces a new generation of Duttons. Led by Harrison Ford as Jacob Dutton and Helen Mirren as Cara Dutton, the limited series will explore the early twentieth century when pandemics, historic...
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Did the Indie Spirit Snub for Brendan Fraser Mean Anything for the Oscar Campaign?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars, Emmys, Grammys and Tony awards ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis. The prediction pages are Davis’ assessment of the current standings of the race and do not reflect personal preferences for any film or performance. Like any organization or body that votes, each individual category is fluid and subject to change. Predictions are updated every Thursday. LAST UPDATED: Nov. 22, 2022 2023 Oscars Predictions: Best Actor CATEGORY COMMENTARY: Some of the big...
Brandy & Rita Ora Among 7 Cast In ‘Descendants’ Sequel ‘The Pocketwatch’ At Disney+
Cinderella star Brandy and Rita Ora (Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight) have joined the cast of The Pocketwatch (working title), a music- and dance-filled original movie sequel to the megahit Descendants franchise. Brandy will return to the role of Cinderella, which she first played in Walt Disney Television’s iconic 1997 version of Rogers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella. Ora will portray the villainous Queen of Hearts. They join previously announced cast members China Anne McClain, Kylie Cantrall and Dara Reneé. Also joining the cast are Malia Baker (The Babysitter’s Club), Ruby Rose Turner (Disney’s Coop and Cami Ask the World), Morgan Dudley (Jagged Little Pill...
Watch: 'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series
"Kaleidoscope," a heist drama from Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott starring Giancarlo Esposito, is coming to Netflix in January.
Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy
One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
ScreenCrush
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Read movie reviews, TV recaps and celebrity news, plus watch the latest movie trailers.
Comments / 0