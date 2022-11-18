Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
This entrepreneur is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This Entire Neighborhood in Texas was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
72,000 Migrants Cross into Texas in October as the Numbers Continue to GrowTom HandyTexas State
Cubans Want to Stay in Texas Than Return Home to Their CountryTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
As Seen on SA Live - Monday, November 21, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Thanksgiving games, leftover recipes and restaurants serving turkey dinners. Plus, learn about the Pecan Harvest Festival. Stixs & Stone Chef Leo Davila shows us some creative Thanksgiving leftover recipes. Jen tells us about the Pecan Harvest Festival at the Spanish Colonial Missions.
KSAT 12
‘Tis the Season’ initiative hopes to get downtown San Antonio into the holiday spirit
SAN ANTONIO – Centro San Antonio is making a big push this holiday season to shop, celebrate, and support downtown. If you visit, you will notice new opportunities that are taking place on Houston Street until January 14. Agave Muerto Clay is one of seven local businesses that are...
The Daily South
The Best Things To Do In New Braunfels, Texas
Situated between Austin and San Antonio is New Braunfels, Texas, a historic town at the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Founded in 1845 by German immigrants, New Braunfels is full of historic buildings that have been preserved through the years. Walk or drive through town and see early German-vernacular homes built by early settlers, or immerse yourself in Tex-German culture at the annual Wurstfest, where you’ll find plenty of lederhosen, German beer and food, live music, dancing, and fun for all. Whether you choose to float a river in true Texas fashion, visit local museums, see a show in the historic theater—or all of the above—you’re sure to have a blast here. Here, our favorite things to do in New Braunfels.
San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo completes 2023 musical lineup
William Beckman, the Randy Rogers Band, Cole Swindell, Turnpike Troubadours and Flatland Calvary are the final additions to the line-up.
KSAT 12
Illuminated floats will light up San Antonio River Walk for Ford Holiday River Parade
SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season will be in full swing this week along the San Antonio River Walk as the Ford Holiday River Parade returns for its 41st year. The parade takes place annually on the Friday following Thanksgiving. This year that date falls on Nov. 25. Illuminated...
sanantoniothingstodo.com
10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of November 21, 2022 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, and more!
Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of November 21 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, Ford Holiday River Parade And River Lighting Ceremony 2022, Yodel Blitz, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts...
KSAT 12
Where to get your photo taken with Santa around San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Santa Claus is coming to town! And not just on his annual journey around the world on Christmas Eve. Kris Kringle, aka Santa Claus, aka Saint Nicholas, is going to be at different locations around the San Antonio area ahead of the holidays for families to take photos.
Cityscrapes: San Antonio leaders should consider past mistakes when mulling a new ballpark
Are there lessons we can learn from the Alamo City's missteps as it built existing sports facilities including the Alamodome and the AT&T Center?
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas
San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
KSAT 12
New museum opening to celebrate San Antonio’s African American history
SAN ANTONIO – Thirty years ago, Charles Williams had a very specific vision in his mind. Now, he finally is able to look upon those images with his own two eyes, in the form of brand new museum that he built from the ground up. “I felt a profound...
KSAT 12
San Antonio chosen to host Women’s NCAA Final Four in 2029
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio was chosen Monday to host the Women’s NCAA Final Four in 2029, according to a press release from the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Committee. The Alamo City was one of five cities selected to host the final two...
KSAT 12
Where to order a Thanksgiving meal in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving week has arrived, and if you’re unprepared for a feast, then a few San Antonio restaurants can help you out. Here’s a list of area eateries that are offering Thanksgiving meals for Turkey Day and on the days prior. 225 Urban Smoke LLC:...
KSAT 12
Morgan’s Wonderland transforms into a holiday utopia on Friday
SAN ANTONIO – The holiday festivities are beginning this week at Morgan’s Wonderland. The 25-acre all-inclusive park is ringing in the holiday season with festive shows, Christmas tree lightings, carolers, and pictures with Santa. The holiday-themed park will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov....
KSAT 12
Film festival to benefit local pet rescue organizations starts Friday
SAN ANTONIO – The World Animal Awareness Society and WA2S Films have come together to support local animal rescues in San Antonio through the Animalis Fabula Film Festival. The film festival begins Friday and ends on Sunday and will take place at the Blue Star Arts Complex on 1414 South Alamo Street.
Downtown S.A. given instant glow up with annual Luminaria Festival
Luminaria began as a city-led nonprofit initiative in 2008
KSAT 12
How long have official weather records been kept in San Antonio?
Every now and then, when KSAT meteorologists compare recent stats to history, you’ll hear us say: “since records have been kept.” But what does that mean?. Simply put, meteorologists refer to the stretch of consecutive years when reliable, official observations have been recorded. According to “History of...
KSAT 12
University of the Incarnate Word linebacker named Buck Buchanan Award finalist
SAN ANTONIO – University of the Incarnate Word linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi is a finalist for the 2022 Buck Buchanan Award, which is presented to the national defensive player of the year in FCS. In his final season at UIW, Anyalebechi was a leader for the best defense in the...
fb101.com
HOTEL EMMA AT PEARL ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF TWO EXPERT CULINARY MINDS: PASTRY CHEF SOFIA TEJEDA & CHEF DE CUISINE AMARIS DIAZ
Hotel Emma at Pearl, a luxe hotel housed in a former 19th century brewery in the heart of San Antonio, welcomes Pastry Chef Sofia Tejeda and Chef de Cuisine Amaris Diaz to lead the property’s rich epicurean programs across its renowned dining destinations. The duo carries on the legacy of Emma Koehler – Former CEO of Pearl Brewery and the hotel’s namesake – as a female powerhouse to continue telling the property’s gastronomic story alongside new Executive Chef Jorge Luis Hernandez.
KSAT 12
Volunteers prep ahead of 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner this week
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in two years, the Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner will be in-person at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Thursday. Volunteers prepared for the event on Sunday in an effort to have everything ready for the big day. A longtime standing partner,...
tpr.org
San Antonio’s redlining history still impacts the city’s Black, Hispanic neighborhoods
TUESDAY at 12:30 p.m. on "The Source" — San Antonio has many economically segregated neighborhoods. Historically the city has dealt with high poverty rates and low education among communities of color. Much of this can be attributed to the federal government’s redlining practices after The Great Depression. The...
Comments / 0