San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

As Seen on SA Live - Monday, November 21, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on the show, Thanksgiving games, leftover recipes and restaurants serving turkey dinners. Plus, learn about the Pecan Harvest Festival. Stixs & Stone Chef Leo Davila shows us some creative Thanksgiving leftover recipes. Jen tells us about the Pecan Harvest Festival at the Spanish Colonial Missions.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Daily South

The Best Things To Do In New Braunfels, Texas

Situated between Austin and San Antonio is New Braunfels, Texas, a historic town at the confluence of the Comal and Guadalupe rivers. Founded in 1845 by German immigrants, New Braunfels is full of historic buildings that have been preserved through the years. Walk or drive through town and see early German-vernacular homes built by early settlers, or immerse yourself in Tex-German culture at the annual Wurstfest, where you’ll find plenty of lederhosen, German beer and food, live music, dancing, and fun for all. Whether you choose to float a river in true Texas fashion, visit local museums, see a show in the historic theater—or all of the above—you’re sure to have a blast here. Here, our favorite things to do in New Braunfels.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
sanantoniothingstodo.com

10 Fun Things To Do in San Antonio this Week of November 21, 2022 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, and more!

Our picks for the best events and things to do in San Antonio this week of November 21 include Seaworld’s Christmas Celebration, Old West Christmas Light Fest, Ford Holiday River Parade And River Lighting Ceremony 2022, Yodel Blitz, and more!. Also, remember to also check out our recent posts...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Where to get your photo taken with Santa around San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Santa Claus is coming to town! And not just on his annual journey around the world on Christmas Eve. Kris Kringle, aka Santa Claus, aka Saint Nicholas, is going to be at different locations around the San Antonio area ahead of the holidays for families to take photos.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foodieflashpacker.com

The 15 Best Restaurants In San Antonio Texas

San Antonio’s eating scene is a dynamic fusion of the ancient and the contemporary. The backbones of San Antonio’s culinary scene include venerable local hangouts and informal stalwarts. There’s something for everyone in Countdown City, whether it’s puffy tacos, green curry, fried seafood, or smoked brisket.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Where to order a Thanksgiving meal in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Thanksgiving week has arrived, and if you’re unprepared for a feast, then a few San Antonio restaurants can help you out. Here’s a list of area eateries that are offering Thanksgiving meals for Turkey Day and on the days prior. 225 Urban Smoke LLC:...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Morgan’s Wonderland transforms into a holiday utopia on Friday

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday festivities are beginning this week at Morgan’s Wonderland. The 25-acre all-inclusive park is ringing in the holiday season with festive shows, Christmas tree lightings, carolers, and pictures with Santa. The holiday-themed park will be open from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Nov....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

How long have official weather records been kept in San Antonio?

Every now and then, when KSAT meteorologists compare recent stats to history, you’ll hear us say: “since records have been kept.” But what does that mean?. Simply put, meteorologists refer to the stretch of consecutive years when reliable, official observations have been recorded. According to “History of...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fb101.com

HOTEL EMMA AT PEARL ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF TWO EXPERT CULINARY MINDS: PASTRY CHEF SOFIA TEJEDA & CHEF DE CUISINE AMARIS DIAZ

Hotel Emma at Pearl, a luxe hotel housed in a former 19th century brewery in the heart of San Antonio, welcomes Pastry Chef Sofia Tejeda and Chef de Cuisine Amaris Diaz to lead the property’s rich epicurean programs across its renowned dining destinations. The duo carries on the legacy of Emma Koehler – Former CEO of Pearl Brewery and the hotel’s namesake – as a female powerhouse to continue telling the property’s gastronomic story alongside new Executive Chef Jorge Luis Hernandez.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

