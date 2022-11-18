Read full article on original website
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Inside Pittsburgh's Lowest Rated HotelTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Taylor Swift Ticket Issues Being Looked Into By PA's Attorney General and He Needs Your HelpTed RiversPennsylvania State
Clear the Ice: New Fines for Drivers Who Don't Remove Snow From Their CarsTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
WAMO Pittsburgh To Be Donated To Pittsburgh Public Media.
Martz Communications is donating WAMO Pittsburgh (660) to Pittsburgh Public Media. The station has been under the control of Audacy since March when the company entered into an LMA to acquire the intellectual rights of the urban contemporary station and its companion translator, the Pittsburgh-licensed W297BU at 107.3. At the time Audacy declined to purchase WAMO. But under the agreement, the media group would have the option to buy the signal if Martz Communications received a bona fide offer from a third party.
KDKA Investigates: Business leaders trying to reverse course after 'Pittsburgh pause'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Some are calling it the "Pittsburgh pause." After years of good press, optimism and growth, the city and the regional economy seem to have hit a wall. While all cities and metropolitan areas suffered through the pandemic, some have bounced back better than others, but by many indications, Pittsburgh is not one of them.What needs to be done to get the region back on track? When developers transformed the East Liberty YMCA into the hipster Ace Hotel, the national press said it was confirmation Pittsburgh had arrived, cementing its status as a rising star in American cities, the new...
$50,000 Pennsylvania Lottery winners sold at multiple Sheetz stores
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — Check your tickets because the Pennsylvania Lottery announced two $50,000 weekly drawing winners were sold at a Sheetz in Centre County and a Sheetz in Somerset County. The winning numbers are the first two $50,000 weekly drawing prizes that are part of the New Year’s Millionaire raffle. The game features eight […]
New light display to illuminate Pittsburgh over the holidays
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A new holiday display is coming to Pittsburgh.It is called Dazzling Nights. It's being described as a holiday pop-up, immersive experience.The event kicks off later this month at the Pittsburgh Botanic Garden. The display started a couple of years ago in Jacksonville, Florida, expanded to Orlando, and now it's coming to Pittsburgh.It starts on Nov. 27 and runs through the holidays. Don't forget to buy tickets ahead of time.
Professor says Excela Health and Butler Health System merger is about survival
GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Excela Health and Butler Health System are on the way to becoming one.Both providers announced they'll be merging pending state and federal approval. According to press releases, the yet-to-be-named health care provider will employ more than 7,000, with a little over 1,000 physicians.Right now, Excela Health oversees Latrobe Hospital in Latrobe, Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg and Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant. Butler Health System includes hospital facilities in both Butler and Clarion counties. Both companies say joining forces will enable them to provide better care for the 750,000 individuals served by the facilities.But according to Dr. Martin Gaynor, an economist and professor at Carnegie Mellon University, this merger is one of many, and in this case, it may be about mutual survival as much as it's about quality health care."Hospitals in rural areas or hospitals that serve disadvantaged communities in urban areas have struggled mightily," Gaynor said. "That's not a new thing. Sometimes they look for a white knight, as it were, to come in and help them stay afloat."Both Excela Health and Butler Health System say if all goes well, the merger should be approved by the beginning of next year.
Bus added for 2nd Shop Small Crawl in New Kensington
A bus has been added for the second Shop Small Crawl in New Kensington to help shoppers get to the 50 businesses that will participate in the event on Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 26 this year. The crawl first was held in 2021 to highlight the city’s growing...
Christmas Light Shows 2022
Christmas lights are a holiday favorite for many. Here, I will be telling you about a few Christmas light displays that are in our area. Check them out if you can!. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at Coopers Lake in Butler County is the most technically advanced drive-thru light show in the Pittsburgh region. The two-mile route features customized light displays where most are synchronized to music that can be enjoyed on your radio. At the end of the tour, visitors have the option to head inside for a small Christmas Village experience as well. It is open from November 18th to January 1st. You can get a ticket at https://shadrackchristmas.com/pittsburgh-butler-co-pa#gettickets.
Family of victims in East Huntingdon fire located
After more than two days of searching, members of the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have located family members of an elderly East Huntingdon couple killed in a fire Friday. Coroner Tim Carson said Monday that they located a son in Swissvale. Ernest E. Wright Sr., 87, and his wife,...
Man behind beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County says it was vandalized
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A beloved holiday lights display in Beaver County was allegedly vandalized over the weekend. The man who sets it up each year, North Sewickley Township supervisor Emmett Santillo, said the display has been entertaining the community for decades. Santillo also uses the display as a way to collect donations for the Women’s Center of Beaver County.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Monroeville Surgery Center ranks 1st in Newsweek list
Allegheny Health Network’s Monroeville Surgery Center was ranked first in Pennsylvania and No. 10 in the United States on Newsweek’s latest list of America’s Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers. AHN’s Westmoreland Outpatient Center and Bethel Park Surgery Center also made Newsweek’s list and were ranked fourth and eighth...
'You're a great family': Al Julius' legacy carries on through your donations to the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As we approach Thanksgiving, we here at KDKA-TV are giving thanks for the man who started the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund 40 years ago.What we know today as the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund actually began as Julius' Turkeys. It was started by the late KDKA-TV News commentator Al Julius.In 1982, as the region's steel industry began to decline and mill after mill closed leaving so many local people unemployed, a KDKA-TV viewer named Ms. Love sent Al $10 and asked him to use it to buy food for our neighbors in need at the holidays.During an interview in 1999...
A “Pittsburgh institution” prepares to shutter after 48 years
Gabriel Fontana has been hammering, stitching, and buffing shoes for nearly 75 years. He was 35 and a recent Italian emigrant when he took over his brother-in-law’s Forbes Avenue shoe repair store in the 1970s. Back then, times were good for the trade he’d honed since boyhood. “It...
Union, paper respond to cellphone video of rest stop incident
A heated exchange between chairman and CEO of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Allan Block and a union representative is making its rounds on social media Monday. The video was captured by Nolan Rosenkrans. He is a former reporter at the Toledo Blade. According to Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh's president Zack Tanner, Rosenkrans is a representative for the newspaper guild.
Striking Post-Gazette workers picket wedding reception
PITTSBURGH — Striking workers at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette took their picket line to the street outside the Duquesne Club Friday afternoon. They say Post-Gazette owner John Block was holding a wedding reception inside. The group set up a giant inflatable rat that they say sends a message to the...
Pittsburgh Magazine Honors 5 UPMC Nurses for Their Dedication and Commitment to Health Care
Pittsburgh Magazine annually honors some of the greatest nursing professionals in the field regionally. Five UPMC nurses are award recipients this year and eight are honorable mentions. These UPMC health care professionals continue to set the stage for excellence and display their commitment to nursing and health care in the Pittsburgh area.
Pittsburgh Pet of the Week: Quentin
Quentin is a volunteer and staff favorite who arrived at Animal Friends through our Humane Investigations Department. He may be timid at first, but he will warm up to you with patience and time. He walks well on a leash and loves car rides, spending time outside with his favorite people and using his nose for enrichment work. He would thrive in an adult-only home where he could acclimate at his own pace and continue learning through positive-reinforcement training. He is ready for a home of his own, where he is the only dog.
Experience Pennsylvania’s Fred Rogers Trail
Feeling nostalgic? Do you find yourself in need of a dose of pure happiness and good memories? Should you find yourself in Pennsylvania, do not skip out on the state’s Fred Rogers Trail, honoring an icon not only in television but also in social justice and equal rights. Known as Mister Rogers from Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Fred Rogers rose to fame for his beloved children’s show filmed in Pittsburgh.
Police team up with Walmart to hand out Thanksgiving dinners to families in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. (KDKA) - Police teamed up with Walmart to help feed hundreds of McKeesport families for the Thanksgiving holiday.Allegheny County sheriff's deputies and Mckeesport police officers picked up turkeys and trimmings from Walmart before handing them out to pre-selected families. "It's really a great opportunity for us to partner with law enforcement and share in that ability to provide for the community," said Walmart market manager Mark Mikesell.Last week the sheriff's office also distributed turkeys in Wilkinsburg. "It's been a trying couple years financially," said Jason Tarap with the sheriff's office. "It's going to be a great help for the families, I believe. Sheriff Kraus identified this and said, 'can we do at least 200 to 400' so we ended up doing this twice, this was our second time. We did 200 in Wilkinsburg last week, we're doing 200 this week in McKeesport."Not only did families get a turkey with all the fixings, but they also got a pie for dessert.
SUV hits Pittsburgh nail salon
PITTSBURGH — An SUV slammed into a nail salon in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood Sunday afternoon. The crash left a hole in the front door of New York Nails along Murray Avenue. We're told customers were inside at the time, though no one inside the building was injured.
