Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
Related
fox2detroit.com
Case still unsolved 2 years after man murdered while sitting in vehicle in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Investigators are still looking for information that leads them to the person who killed a man in Detroit two years ago. Durrell Wright, 32, was sitting in his vehicle in the 15000 block of Novara Street near Rex Street at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020, when two unknown males approached each side. The suspect on the driver's side opened the door and shot Wright.
Before drunken arrest with firearm, Detroit officer had troubling history
A Detroit police officer recently arrested has been the subject of repeated discipline by the department and was recently labeled as one of its most high-risk officers.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield woman facing 43 charges for filing improper tax returns for at least 15 people, AG says
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A Southfield woman is facing 43 felony charges after she filed tax returns with false statements and claims for at least 15 people, according to authorities. Lori Bradford, 55, of Southfield, was arraigned Thursday (Nov. 17) on 17 counts of making/permitting false returns, 17 counts of...
Lawsuit filed against 4 Warren police officers who allegedly 'savagely beat' 16-year-old during arrest for catalytic converter theft
A lawsuit has been filed against four Warren police officers, claiming they “savagely beat” a 16-year-old while arresting him back in May 2021 for stealing a catalytic converter.
Active police situation in Eastpointe, officials telling public to avoid the area
Police in Eastpointe are asking the public to avoid a neighborhood near Gratiot Avenue and Stephens Road Tuesday night as there is a heavy police presence for an investigation.
BET
Detroit Man Takes Uber To Rob Bank And Instructs Driver To Wait For Him, Police Say
A suburban Detroit man has reportedly been arrested after he allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank that he got to via an Uber. According to WJBK, police say 42-year-old Jason Christmas instructed the rideshare driver to wait for him until he left the bank. They were reportedly dispatched to the Huntington location just north of Nine Mile right after 5 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 17).
Detroit barricaded gunman charged in fatal shooting of neighbor over Amazon package, police say
Detroit Police were called to a home on Robson, near Joy and Greenfield, on Thursday around 6:45 a.m. They found the victim, Michele Elder, 61, lying face down in the street in front of her house with a gunshot wound to her head.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect charged in carjacking of elderly woman in Sterling Heights has bond increase, faces life in prison
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 37-year-old man charged with carjacking an 80-year-old woman in Sterling Heights earlier this month has had his bond increased to $75,000 as he faces a life sentence for the carjacking crime. Jason Graves was arrested on Nov. 12 after police said he assaulted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
CAR-HIT-U personal injury lawyer in Oakland County convicted of hiding $2.6M on tax returns
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – The well-known CAR-HIT-U personal injury lawyer with offices in Oakland County has been convicted for filing false tax returns for himself and one of his businesses. Carl Collins III was convicted Wednesday (Nov. 16) of willfully filing five false tax returns. Collins has law offices in...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan man accused of threatening congressman, saying he is going to kill FBI director
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of threatening a congressman and the director of the FBI. According to a court affidavit, a call threatening California Congressman John Garamendi was traced to 32-year-old Neil Matthew Walter's number. Walter is accused of leaving a voicemail for the congressman Nov. 3, saying, "John. Hey John. You’re gonna die John. You’re gonna die."
fox2detroit.com
Mother says boy inappropriately touched her daughter at Detroit school
A mother is upset and trying to warn others after her daughter was allegedly touched inappropriately by a boy in her first grade class. The girl's mother said she has yet to talk to anyone at the school after the incident.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man faces possible life sentence after carjacking woman at Sterling Heights Walmart
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. – A Macomb County man is facing a possible life sentence after carjacking an elderly woman outside a Walmart in Sterling Heights, officials said. The incident happened Nov. 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart on Mound Road, according to authorities. Police said Jason Graves,...
State Police: Detroit officer showed up in body armor, armed with multiple weapons to pick up girlfriend
Michigan State Police said their troopers and Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 caller who said her boyfriend approached her and pulled out a gun. They received the call just after midnight on Friday.
The Oakland Press
Judge denies bond again for man accused of shooting another in Pontiac store
A Pontiac man accused of shooting another in a local store, injuring him, has again been denied bond by an Oakland County judge. At a court hearing Nov. 15, 50th District Judge Ronda Gross said the alleged shooter, Andre Benton, 56, is “an acute danger to the community of Pontiac and continues to be a danger to the victim.” Gross was responding to a request by Benton’s attorney Johnny Hawkins to reconsider an earlier decision to keep him in jail while the case moves through district court. Hawkins said Benton is not a threat, which Gross said isn’t true.
The Oakland Press
Judge says ‘no’ to mass shooter expert testimony in Ethan Crumbley parents’ trial
Citing lack of relevancy and other factors, an Oakland County judge will not allow testimony from two experts on mass shootings that prosecutors wanted for the upcoming trial of James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley. The ruling follows last month’s hearing where Oakland County...
Detroit police issue warning after Grosse Isle man accidentally shoots himself in the leg on I-94
Troopers issued a reminder on social media after they assisted a 43-year-old who unintentionally discharged his pistol and injured himself while driving down I-94 in Wayne County.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit man charged with murder after allegedly killing neighbor over package dispute
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit man is facing charges after authorities say he killed his neighbor over a package dispute then barricaded himself inside his home. According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Michael Craig Lackey, 59, shot and killed 61-year-old Michele Elder. Detroit police responded to a home...
Father, 1-year-old son found in running vehicle died of carbon monoxide poisoning, Detroit police say
A father and his 1-year-old child died Monday afternoon after police say after they sustained carbon monoxide poisoning from being in a running vehicle with the garage door closed.
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run victim killed on Grand River; Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a hit-and-run victim who was killed in late October are desperate for justice - and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information. Dorian Nelson was struck and killed crossing Grand River near Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The driver was behind the wheel of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.
ClickOnDetroit.com
9th-grade student facing criminal charge after social media threat closed Westland school
WESTLAND, Mich. – A ninth-grade student is facing a criminal charge after making a social media threat that canceled classes at a high school in Westland, officials said. A threat targeting John Glenn High School was posted on social media Sunday (Nov. 20) and investigated by Westland police and officials with Wayne-Westland Community Schools. As a precaution, the school was closed Monday and classes were transitioned to virtual on Tuesday.
Comments / 0