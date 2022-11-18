ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Case still unsolved 2 years after man murdered while sitting in vehicle in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Investigators are still looking for information that leads them to the person who killed a man in Detroit two years ago. Durrell Wright, 32, was sitting in his vehicle in the 15000 block of Novara Street near Rex Street at 8:34 p.m. Nov. 9, 2020, when two unknown males approached each side. The suspect on the driver's side opened the door and shot Wright.
DETROIT, MI
BET

Detroit Man Takes Uber To Rob Bank And Instructs Driver To Wait For Him, Police Say

A suburban Detroit man has reportedly been arrested after he allegedly robbed a Huntington Bank that he got to via an Uber. According to WJBK, police say 42-year-old Jason Christmas instructed the rideshare driver to wait for him until he left the bank. They were reportedly dispatched to the Huntington location just north of Nine Mile right after 5 p.m. on Thursday (Nov. 17).
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan man accused of threatening congressman, saying he is going to kill FBI director

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan man is accused of threatening a congressman and the director of the FBI. According to a court affidavit, a call threatening California Congressman John Garamendi was traced to 32-year-old Neil Matthew Walter's number. Walter is accused of leaving a voicemail for the congressman Nov. 3, saying, "John. Hey John. You’re gonna die John. You’re gonna die."
MICHIGAN STATE
The Oakland Press

Judge denies bond again for man accused of shooting another in Pontiac store

A Pontiac man accused of shooting another in a local store, injuring him, has again been denied bond by an Oakland County judge. At a court hearing Nov. 15, 50th District Judge Ronda Gross said the alleged shooter, Andre Benton, 56, is “an acute danger to the community of Pontiac and continues to be a danger to the victim.” Gross was responding to a request by Benton’s attorney Johnny Hawkins to reconsider an earlier decision to keep him in jail while the case moves through district court. Hawkins said Benton is not a threat, which Gross said isn’t true.
PONTIAC, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hit-and-run victim killed on Grand River; Crime Stoppers offering $5,000 reward

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The family of a hit-and-run victim who was killed in late October are desperate for justice - and now Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information. Dorian Nelson was struck and killed crossing Grand River near Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 28. The driver was behind the wheel of a light-colored 2015 or 2016 Ford F-150 with an extended cab.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

9th-grade student facing criminal charge after social media threat closed Westland school

WESTLAND, Mich. – A ninth-grade student is facing a criminal charge after making a social media threat that canceled classes at a high school in Westland, officials said. A threat targeting John Glenn High School was posted on social media Sunday (Nov. 20) and investigated by Westland police and officials with Wayne-Westland Community Schools. As a precaution, the school was closed Monday and classes were transitioned to virtual on Tuesday.
WESTLAND, MI

