ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Colchester: Britain's oldest recorded town poised to formally become a city

Colchester - long known as Britain's oldest recorded town - will formally become a city later when its mayor is presented with letters patent. The former Roman settlement was named one of eight towns to be made cities to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. On Wednesday, the parchment letters patent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy