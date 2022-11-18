Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake area resident, Michele Trahan, and her husband turned their personal home into a place to help animals and welcome anyone who may need a emotional boost. Emotional support can be both beneficial for animals and humans. “Animals feel a whole lot more than people...
KPLC TV
Family, friends pray rosary for St. Louis student killed in crash
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic High School community gathered to remember a 16-year-old student killed in a crash. Philip Michael Conner was the victim of a tragic accident Monday night. “Every time I was around Philip, he always put a smile on my face,” said assistant...
KPLC TV
Turkey prices, availability impacted by avian flu
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ham may be the meat of choice joining the Thanksgiving dinner this year, after reports of avian flu have impacted turkey and even chicken availability, causing prices to increase. “We’re down by about 20 percent to 30 percent from previous years,” owner of Honey B...
Lake Charles American Press
Volunteers prepare Thanksgiving food baskets for seniors
Three hundred and fifty homebound senior citizens in Southwest Louisiana had Thanksgiving food baskets delivered to their homes this weekend. This is the 16th year the Calcasieu Council on Aging and Phillips 66 Lake Charles Manufacturing Complex have come together to provide the homebound senior community with all of the necessary items needed to prepare a proper, easy-to-prepare holiday meal.
KPLC TV
CPSO gives out turkeys instead of tickets
Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Imagine you’re driving around Calcasieu Parish and you see a sheriff’s car and you’re being pulled over. It happens everyday but today you’re in for a surprise. “My heart dropped I didn’t know what had happened, I know I didn’t run...
KPLC TV
Grandmother who lost grandson in drunk driving crash does her part to keep the roads safe
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The message this season as the holidays approach, celebrate responsibly. It’s a plea from many like Barbara Dartez, who’s grandson died after being hit by a drunk driver. Dartez said she relives the death of her grandson monthly as she lectures a room...
KPLC TV
Iota house fire
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
KPLC TV
Calcasieu Police Jury hosting ‘Christmas at the Courthouse’ free event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Police Jury is decking the halls in preparation for the “Christmas at the Courthouse” celebration, a free event that is from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Historic Calcasieu Courthouse. A wide range of Christmas characters...
KPLC TV
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends of Stephany Fong have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her funeral expenses. KPLC has verified with the family that the account is legitimate and done with their consent. The 32-year-old woman had been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday. Monday afternoon...
KPLC TV
Possible card skimmer activity threatens SNAP, P-EBT recipients
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several Louisiana residents have had their SNAP and EBT benefits compromised by skimming theft. Today, the Department of Children and Family Services reported a compromise with those benefit cards. Initially, DCFS thought the theft was isolated to residents of Sabine Parish, but we learned it...
KPLC TV
ASAP partners with local restaurants in holiday food drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Food prices are pushing food banks to the brink of empty shelves this holiday season and ASAP also known as Waitr, is asking for help. ASAP has announced it is teaming up with local restaurants to collect non-perishable food donations to help feed families in need during the holidays.
GoFundMe created for Louisiana woman found dead in vehicle submerged in river
One day after the body of a Louisiana woman was found dead in a submerged vehicle, her family has established a GoFundMe
KPLC TV
2-year-old hospitalized, firefighter injured in Iota house fire
Iota, LA (KPLC) - An Iota family lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, Nov. 18. The Evangeline, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene. Two people were home when the house caught on fire. Lisa Gammons’ husband and...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 21, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 21, 2022. David Louis Fairman Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000. Charles Darren Sensat, 55, Chalmette: Telephone harassment. Logan Reed Gauthier,...
NOLA.com
J.T. Meleck rice whiskey is distilled on the farm of Acadiana's Fruge family
Mike Fruge is quick to acknowledge that making whiskey takes time. It’s usually aged in barrels for years. The four-year wait for J.T. Meleck rice whiskey, named for his great-great-uncle, came with a little more suspense, because no one else made an American style whiskey with rice, he says. It was a leap of faith to see how it would turn out.
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
KLFY.com
90 plus: Inez and Ned Robinson, married for 70 years
GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY) – A Gueydan couple who has been married 70 years ushers in Thanksgiving with advice on love and longevity. The Robinsons are both educators and the family told News 10 that they’ve been instrumental in bringing the head start program to Gueydan and other parishes.
Two boaters treated for hypothermia after being rescued from disabled boat on Sabine River
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Two boaters were treated for hypothermia Monday after they were stranded on a disabled boat for an unknown amount of time. Texas Parks & Wildlife Captain Ryan Hall tells 12News the boat was on the Sabine River near Conway Cut, when it struck a submerged shipwreck and then became disabled.
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur
Vehicle and Body of Missing Lake Charles Woman Recovered from Bayou d’Inde Near I-10 in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – During the evening hours of November 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that the vehicle and the body of 32-year-old Stephany Fong, of Lake Charles, Louisiana were recovered. According to CPSO, Fong’s body and vehicle were recovered from Bayou d’Inde near the Beglis Parkway onramp to I-10 in Sulphur, Louisiana.
Comments / 0