Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Austin is Giving Residents $1,000 a Month in Guaranteed IncomeTom HandyAustin, TX
Surprising 5.4 Earthquake Rattles West TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Costco Announces New Store in Kyle, TexasBryan DijkhuizenKyle, TX
Were workers exploited constructing Tesla's factory in Austin?Ash JurbergAustin, TX
Related
New report puts the spotlight on Austin's small businesses ahead of holiday shopping season
With Small Business Saturday upon us, this is your annual reminder that skipping the Black Friday chaos at big-box stores not only saves you stress, but serves your community. According to a 2018 American Express study, approximately two-thirds (67 cents) of every dollar spent locally stays local, thanks to employee spending, local business purchases, and more. With that in mind, the Downtown Austin Alliance recently shared findings from its second biannual inventory of downtown Austin storefront retail businesses to sere both Austin businesses and Austin shoppers in this busy season. According to a release, the report helps the Downtown...
Austin bar transforms into a magical winter wonderland this holiday season
It feels like every week there’s a new immersive event. Even when they’re fun, they can be pretty tiring, so it’s exciting that this next one is just about playing with the Christmas spirit. Don your favorite elf socks and meet the lovely citizens of “Tinseltown.”Wanderlust Wine Co. — the organizer of darker, more chaotic immersive cocktail experiences “The Alice” and “Beauty and the Beast” — has turned its space into a winter wonderland with Christmas decor galore. From November 30 to December 30, this Southwest Pole will welcome guests into one of the most festive spaces in Austin, costumes...
Cherished indie Austin bookstore set to close on New Year's Eve
KVUE — Austin classic Malvern Books has announced that it will be closing its doors at the end of the year.The bookstore located in Central Austin announced on its Twitter account that it will officially be closing its doors on December 31. The store has been open for the last nine years on West 29th Street and has been home to all kinds of books that founder Joe Bratcher loved."Mostly poetry and fiction from small, independent presses. He wanted to promote writers and translators of books from other countries, while also championing the work of local writers," the store's website...
World's largest community of 3D-printed moves into Austin suburb, plus more top stories
Editor’s note: It’s that time again — time to check in with our top stories. Here are five articles that captured our collective attention over the past seven days.1. World's largest community of 3D-printed homes moves into Austin suburb with prices from mid-$400s. Austin-based ICON is bringing the largest community of 3D-printed homes to Georgetown in 2023. 2. SXSW announces first keynote and more featured speakers coming to Austin in 2023. Highlights from the most recent release include a keynote from Patagonia CEO Ryan Gellert, as well as speakers David Chang, Kara Swisher, and Valerie June.3. How 'Portal Potties' became the unlikely opening installation for Austin's celebrated Creek Show. The annual Creek Show is open at Waller Creek through November 20, from 6-8 pm most days.4. Texas pop icon Beyoncé ties husband Jay-Z with most Grammy Award nominations in history. Our very own Queen Bey made history, securing nine nominations.5. Acting generations come together for awkward family drama Sam & Kate. Dustin Hoffman and Sissy Spacek attended the film's Austin premiere at the Austin Film Festival last month.
Local nonprofit provides 7,000 free bus passes to unhoused Austinities
KVUE — A new initiative from local nonprofit the Texas Harm Reduction Alliance (THRA) will assist in mobility for thousands of Austinities experiencing homelessness.THRC has secured and distributed approximately 7,000 free bus passes to individuals. Each pass lasts for 31 days, and the program will last for the next six months. The passes come after a months-long effort to bring attention to the lack of transportation for those experiencing homeless and to bridge the gap to accessing "doctors appointments, [the] inability to access harm reduction services, barriers to find housing, lack of access to food pantries and more," a press release from THRA states.Forty-one organizations across Austin requested the bus passes to help promote mobility throughout the greater area. --Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
Here are the top 5 things to do in Austin this weekend
Ease into the holiday spirit with the perfect amount of festive fun to enjoy in the days to come. Don’t miss your chance to see the iconic television program, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer off-screen and on the Bass Concert Hall stage, or make your shopping list and check it twice at Blue Genie Art Bazaar. Live music, outdoor movies, and more are also on the agenda. Check out the top five things to do in Austin this weekend. For a full listing of events, go to our calendar. Photo courtesy of Character ArtsTexas Performing...
Austin named the No. 3 best city to start a business in new report
A trio of Texas cities that were just recognized among the world's best have a new accolade to celebrate: they also rank among the best places to start a business.Commercial real estate website 42Floors has named Austin (No. 3), Dallas (No. 8), and Houston (No. 9) to its list of the best U.S. metros to start a business, making Texas the top state for startup-friendly metros.For the report, 42Floors "sought to determine which metros offered a mix of opportunity and affordability," focusing on those with at least 300,000 residents. "Starting out in a business-friendly environment, being able to afford a...
Voodoo Doughnut casts a spell with second Austin location opening soon
Voodoo Doughnut has cast such a spell on Austinites that a second location is now opening at the end of the year.The Portland, Oregon-based company has made waves at its Sixth Street location, with its famous and creative creations, including voodoo doll look-alike doughnuts and bacon maple bars. Now, as part of the company's effort to expand its locations, the doughnuts will soon also be served on Burnet Road in Austin. The new shop will be located at 5408 Burnet Rd., the former home of Lucy's Fried Chicken. The opening date will be announced at a later date. This store will be the sixth store opened this year, totaling 18 locations nationwide. “We are pumped to expand the brand and open a store on iconic Burnet Road in Austin,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “Opening a second location to serve a community that has embraced the Voodoo brand throughout the years is really what it’s all about for us."--Read the full story and watch the video at KVUE.com.
New 80-story high-rise planned for downtown Austin would become Texas' tallest tower
A new tower planned for downtown Austin could become not only the tallest building in the city but the tallest in the state, likely surpassing a different tower, Waterline, which is slated for completion in 2026.Local developer Wilson Capital has announced plans for Wilson Tower, a multifamily high-rise expected to be built at the site of Avenue Lofts on East Fifth Street.Construction on the tower – which would include 450 apartments and rise 1,035 feet – is expected to begin next summer. The tower would be taller than the 1,022-foot height planned for the Waterline tower, currently under construction at...
Wine for the People spreads into new space in Central Austin
One of Texas' most exciting new winemakers is making big moves — figuratively, yes, but also physically, with a relocation to Central Austin this week. Wine for the People, founded by Rae Wilson, is moving from one shared home with C.L. Butaud Wines in Dripping Springs to a new shared space in Central Austin. While C.L. Butaud will remain at its Fitzhugh Road location, Wine for the People will now share a sweet corner of Spread and Co. café at 1601 W 38th St.Located in the Jefferson Square Center at 35th Street and Kerbey Lane, Spread and Co. describes...
New Austin-based mental health subscription box plans national launch at SXSW 2023
Mental health apps are so alluring, but once you’ve recorded your two-week streak and things are feeling a little more organized, it can be hard to keep going. It’s hard enough to keep up with journaling and a great bedtime routine, and many lovely self-help tools also lose their effectiveness when the novelty wears off.A smart company might harness that novelty as its hook — and an easily distracted self-helper won’t fall off the wagon. Like many other companies in the mental health space, Speak As One will work on a subscription model, but this one won’t languish, unused on...
6 things to know in Austin food right now: Texas French Bread makes triumphant return
Editor’s note: We get it. It can be difficult to keep up with the fast pace of Austin’s restaurant and bar scene. We have you covered with our regular roundup of essential food news.OpeningsTexas French Bread can’t stop making news, returning triumphantly from a large fire — with support from lots of very loyal customers — frequenting farmers markets, and finally setting up a new food trailer. The Airstream is open in the beautiful garden that the bakery previously rented at 2900 Rio Grande St., every day except Monday from 8 am to 2 pm. The kitchen opens at 10...
Broadway's The Grinch sleds into Austin for a different Christmas song and dance
Taking kids to sit on Santa’s lap is going out of style. Sorry if that’s a grinchy take, but if a man in an oversize suit is part of your holiday plans, it might as well be the Broadway take on the Grinch. The record-breaking production Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is coming to Austin’s Bass Concert Hall on December 6.If you’ve ever wished to see a Christmas version of Cats, this might be your Christmas miracle. It has it all: bizarre and fuzzy costumes, audience engagement, at least two iconic songs: “You’re a Mean One,...
UT Austin leads nation with 2 of the top entrepreneurship programs, says Princeton Review
Austin entrepreneurs, take note. The University of Texas at Austin is once again at the top of the class among the country’s best entrepreneurship programs.UT Austin's McCombs School of Business appears at No. 5 on a new list from The Princeton Review of the best graduate programs for entrepreneurs. The University of Texas at Austin also shows up at No. 2 in the ranking of the best undergraduate programs for entrepreneurs.UT's graduate ranking remains the same from 2021, while the undergraduate ranking is up from the No. 4 spot in 2021. “The rate of entrepreneurship and business creation has hit...
Female-founded Austin leather brand brings back big warehouse sale
Austin-based brand Understated Leather may be understated, but the enthusiasm of its fan base certainly is not. Despite a cult celebrity following, from Beyoncé and Lady Gaga to January Jones and Ryan Gosling, some of the homegrown brand's biggest fans are right here in Austin. Now, those local fans will have a chance to shop the brands first annual warehouse sale, coming up this weekend on Saturday, November 19. Founded by Australian designer Jennifer Kassell, the brand originally grew out of Kassell's desire to forge her own path in the fashion industry after several years in New York and Los...
Big Bill's free show, plus more Austin music picks to wrap up November
Before we reach that week where only Thanksgiving is on the brain, take note of these great Austin music shows happening in the back half of November.Drakulas at Chess Club – Thursday, November 17Head to Chess Club this Thursday, November 17, for a show headlined by Drakulas, a garage punk band that features Mike Wiebe and Rob Marchant of the Riverboat Gamblers and Zach Blair of Rise Against. Gentlemen Rogues and Glass Shadows will serve as support. Tickets are $10.Thor & Friends at Kinda Tropical – Saturday, November 19If you like your shows to be early and free, then you...
Austin ranks among world’s 100 best cities in prestigious new report
If you live in Austin, you can confidently say you live in one of the best cities on the planet — at least according to one new study, which also provides definitive proof that we're better than Dallas (not that we needed it). Austin ranks No. 43 on the new list of 100 best cities in the world. Two other Texas cities also make the list: Houston, at No. 42, and Dallas, at No. 47. The annual ranking quantifies and benchmarks the relative quality of place, reputation, and competitive identity for the world's principal cities with metropolitan populations of one...
Austin airport launches new SkySquad travel assistants in time for the holiday rush
Austinites have lots of holiday travel to make up for this year. Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) saw record travel through 2022, and even bigger numbers in October thanks to F1 weekend. As every year’s busiest travel season closes in, AUS has put some new measures in place for getting more people on planes, in less time. SkySquad, an airport assistant service, launches on Monday, November 21, just in time for the Thanksgiving travel rush.According to the airport, travelers should plan for a busier terminal than usual from November 18 through November 28. Don’t assume what you did in previous years...
Pink amps up the fun with Summer Carnival 2.0 tour coming to Texas in 2023
Grammy Award-winning singer Pink (aka P!nk or P!NK if you prefer) is bringing her Summer Carnival 2.0 tour to three major Texas cities in 2023. Sadly, Austin is not on the list, though we were graced with a gravity-defying performance at ACL Fest 2022, so we must count our blessings. Austinites can catch the tour at San Antonio's Alamodome on Friday, September 25, 2023.The initial tour announcement includes 21 dates around North America, starting with Toronto, Canada on July 24. All dates will be at Major League Baseball stadiums or similarly large venues.In addition to the stop in San Antonio,...
Wrap up your holiday shopping with these can't-fail gift ideas
If you have a wide range of people to shop for this holiday season, you're going to need a lot of gift ideas. Luckily, we've got 'em.From high-tech gadgets to spirits guaranteed to make you feel merry and bright, all the best presents are right here. You might even finish your shopping early this year, which is perhaps the best present of all. Photo courtesy...
CultureMap Austin
Austin, TX
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
899K+
Views
ABOUT
CultureMap Austin is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.https://austin.culturemap.com/
Comments / 0