Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries

If the Knicks continue to capitalize on the momentum they have acquired, they might pip the misfiring Warriors.

Credit: Fadeaway World

Defending champions Golden State Warriors will look to shed inconsistency and get their 2022-23 campaign back on track when they host the New York Knicks on Friday.

It's not been an ideal start for Steve Kerr, and his men, as the side have failed to prop up more than two wins in a row. Their recent defeat came against the Phoenix Suns where Stephen Curry's monster 50-point night wasn't enough to get the side over the line, leading to one segment of the fans hitting the panic button early.

On the other hand, the Knicks are better placed in the East with an 8-7 run. They come to Chase Center after a close 106-103 win against the Denver Nuggets and will fancy their chances against Golden State whose offense, apart from Curry, seems to have dried up.

In the aftermath of the 130-119 loss to Phoenix, Kerr called for more accountability from his players, while sharpshooter Curry added that he would do all that he can to pull the side out of the funk they find themselves in. The side is 6-9 and placed 12th in the Western Conference.

Ahead of the marquee clash between two top-tier sides, we take a look at the starters, the injury updates, and predictions.

Golden State Warriors Expected Lineups And Injury Updates

Veteran Andre Iguodala will continue to miss games for the Warriors. However, Jonathan Kuminga (Illness) is listed as questionable for the clash. The second-year forward was a late scratch against the Suns following a non-COVID illness.

With the rest of the Warriors cleared for action, the starters will see familiar faces. Klay Thompson (G), Stephen Curry (G), Andrew Wiggins (F), Draymond Green(F), and Kevon Looney (C) will likely take the hardwood.

New York Knicks Expected Lineups And Injury Updates

ESPN reports that center Mitchell Robinson will miss out on the skirmish against the Warriors. His sprained knee has kept him out of seven straight games. Barring the 24-year-old, the rest of the Knicks outfit is healthy.

Expect the Knicks to make good use of Robinson's absence that gave them some roster flexibility. They may perhaps stick to the five that started against Denver. Cam Reddish (G), Jalen Brunson (G), RJ Barrett (F), Julius Randle (F), and Isiah Hartentsein (C) may start for New York.

Golden State Warriors vs. New York Knicks Predictions

The Knicks have struggled on the defensive front. They're placed 19th in defensive efficiency. The Warriors' potent-but-lately-sputtering offense will look to cash in on that front. That said, the latter is placed 25th themselves.

Comparing numbers, the Warriors are 48.0% shooting from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, outplaying the Knicks who are shooting 45.2% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range.

Should Curry get some much-needed help from an out-of-form Klay Thompson and a misfiring Jordan Poole, the Warriors' offense will surely get the better of New York. The former's defense has been erratic at best, but expect the stinging loss to the Suns to wake up their defending prowess, and hopefully quash trade theories doing the rounds.

Given their past performances, it's hard to choose who might have an edge, but should the Knicks continue to capitalize on the momentum they have acquired, they may just be able to peg back Curry and the Warriors.

