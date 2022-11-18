ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frustrations grow over Mexican officials' border pilot program

By Laura Acevedo
ABC 10 News KGTV
 4 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A new program south of the U.S.-Mexico border is frustrating drivers heading into San Diego.

The program was launched by Mexican officials Tuesday, and like U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Mexican border officials will check travelers for documents before they get to U.S. customs officials.

Drivers say the wait times since the program launched have only gotten longer.

Baja California’s state secretary says the program is meant to make things safer, secure, and as orderly as possible. Signs and speed bumps were installed to notify drivers of the changes.

The Mexican national guard, immigration, and police will check people at random, 24 hours a day for the trial period.

Tijuana’s mayor says the program will continue, if successful, but says if the feedback is negative, and traffic continues, they’ll reevaluate.

Mexican officials have called this a binational effort to help free up CBP officers doing initial document checks, with the hope that those officers will be assigned to open more crossing lanes.

Customs and Border Protection officials had no comment when ABC 10News reached out for comment because, according to them, it’s a Mexico policy.

The pilot program will run through Jan. 15, and from there, Tijuana’s mayor says officials will decide if it continues.

ABC 10 News KGTV

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

