MASON CITY — A Clarion man has been arrested for child endangerment and operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Mason City over the weekend. A criminal complaint says 33-year-old Jose Tevalan Carranza was pulled over late Sunday afternoon for a window tint violation on his car. The officer says he noticed a strong alcoholic beverage odor coming from the vehicle, as well as observed a passenger in the vehicle that was later identified to be an eight-year-old.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO