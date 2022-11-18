ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fritz Pollard Alliance probing Colts hire of Jeff Saturday

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZhF0p_0jFjaMjk00

NFL interim coach promotions are not subject to the diversity-driven Rooney Rule, but the Fritz Pollard Alliance formally opened an inquiry into the Indianapolis Colts’ decision to replace Frank Reich with former player Jeff Saturday.

“In light of the recent interim head coaching hire in Indianapolis, the FPA has initiated an inquiry with the NFL into whether this hiring process conformed with NFL Hiring Guidelines for naming an interim Head Coach,” a statement from the organization said.

Hiring guidelines for NFL head coaches demand two minority candidates receive formal interviews for the vacancy. That is not the case for interim coaches, whether promoted from the existing coaching staff or the more uncommon path taken by owner Jim Irsay in pulling Saturday from a studio seat at ESPN.

Irsay said at the press conference to introduce Saturday that the only problem was media “make it a problem or perception.”

Saturday’s only coaching experience was at the high school level. One former Saturday teammate, receivers coach Reggie Wayne, was on Reich’s coaching staff but said he wasn’t considered for the interim post.

Wayne said this week he wouldn’t have accepted Reich’s offer to be an assistant coach after three years of pestering had he known how it all would end. Wayne said if the Colts had offered him the job over Saturday, a teammate for a decade in Indy, he would have taken it.

“(Expletive) yeah,” Wayne said.

Irsay said the commitment between the Colts and Saturday would not change plans to follow a full review and interview process for the permanent position in the offseason.

“At the end of the season, there will be a full process of reviewing permanent head coach, which we will have an interview process for and go from there. This is for eight games and hopefully more,” he said.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Football World Thinking Of Laura Rutledge This Weekend

The football world was missing Laura Rutledge this weekend. The ESPN college football and NFL host was noticeably absent from the network's football coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Rutledge and her family are sick. Both Laura and her daughter, Reese, who likes to give out college football game picks, had to...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Wants 2 Coaches Fired On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns have been one of the most frustrating teams to watch this season. On Sunday, the Browns are trailing the Bills, 25-10, in a game that's being played in Detroit. Browns fans have had enough with their team's defensive coordinator and special teams coordinator. Cleveland fans are calling...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

NFL World Not Happy With Antonio Brown's Sunday Move

Antonio Brown no longer plays in the National Football League - and likely never will again - but the former wide receiver is still involved on football Sundays. The former Pro Bowl wide receiver likes to troll quarterbacks in the league now. NFL fans are not happy with Brown's latest...
Athlon Sports

College Football Coach Fired Despite Winning On Saturday

One FCS program is starting their search for a new football coach this Monday afternoon. Despite winning their final four games to end the season, the Towson Tigers have fired head coach Rob Ambrose after 13 seasons.  "New: Towson head coach Rob Ambrose has been fired. Ambrose went 76-76 in 13 ...
TOWSON, MD
The Spun

Sideline Reporter Has Brutally Honest Admission On Lamar Jackson

Laura Okmin was the sideline reporter for Sunday's Baltimore Ravens vs. Carolina Panthers game. The Ravens beat the Panthers, 13-3, on Sunday afternoon. Following the game, Okmin spoke with Baltimore star quarterback Lamar Jackson. But Okmin admitted she always tries to keep her questions short and to the point with Jackson.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Ndamukong Suh Reveals He Picked Eagles Over 1 Other Team

Ndamukong Suh finally came off the free-agent market this past week. The veteran pass rusher decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he did have to think about it. According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Suh was also considering the San Francisco 49ers before he signed with the Eagles. Suh...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Going Viral On Sunday

Sunday night's NFL contest will be a fun one. The Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is trending on social media. Gracie Hunt, who was Miss Kansas USA, was...
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Notable Husband Of Laura Rutledge

Longtime ESPN college football and NFL host Laura Rutledge was noticeably absent from coverage this weekend. Unfortunately, Laura and her daughter, Reese, were under the weather. "A little update: I’m not great at slowing down but this week my body has forced me to. Unfortunately too sick to make it...
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Was Stunned By 1 Result On Saturday

Paul Finebaum couldn't believe his eyes watching South Carolina put it on No. 5 Tennessee this past Saturday. Appearing on ESPN's college football podcast to recap the weekend, the SEC commentator admitted that he was "stunned" the Vols' performance. Forget two years ago, but if you started the year off...
KNOXVILLE, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow’s Girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals football quarterback Joe Burrow was phenomenal in his recent match against the Pittsburgh Steelers. His college sweetheart is one of his strongest supporters and was also in attendance. Olivia Holzmacher, a huge football enthusiast, is Joe Burrow’s long-time girlfriend. She also cheered him on during the 2022 Super Bowl run, sporting Burrow’s number nine jersey. Since fans want to know more about the footballer’s girlfriend, we delve into her background in this Olivia Holzmacher wiki.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Bengals Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday

A wide receiver named Michael Thomas was released on Monday--but not the injured Pro Bowler from the New Orleans Saints. The Cincinnati Bengals released their own wideout named Michael Thomas--who goes by Mike--from the 53-man roster while designating offensive lineman Isaiah Prince to return from injured reserve. While Mike Thomas...
CINCINNATI, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Former NBA draft bust eyeing return to league

One notorious ex-NBA draft bust is down for the count but not out just yet. During an interview this week with Israeli outlet One, former Phoenix Suns lottery pick Dragan Bender said that he is eyeing a return to the NBA. Bender is currently back in action with Obradoiro CAB in Spain after missing the entire 2021-22 season due to an ACL tear in his knee.
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy