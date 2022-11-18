ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Police: Man, 35, dies after being shot multiple times in Norristown

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are searching for a gunman after police say a Philadelphia man was shot to death in the city suburb of Norristown on Monday. Investigators say 35-year-old Tyrone Guy was gunned down on the 900 block of West Main Street around 10 p.m. Monday night. Officers from...
NORRISTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Police ID Man Who Stalked And Attacked Mom, Son On Video

Philadelphia police say they have identified the man that followed a family out of a convenience store before knocking them unconscious and robbing them. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Lance Ryan, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter Monday, Nov. 21. Investigators previously said that the suspect...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of dollars in cash was taken from a Northeast Philly home early Monday, according to police.Around 12:45 a.m., an armed man broke the dining room window and entered a home on Ryan Avenue near Crispin Street in the city's Frankford section, Philadelphia police say.The man pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman in the home and demanded money. He fled with about $40,000 in cash and a cell phone.The woman was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
glensidelocal.com

Sunday evening’s Glenside shooter facing felony

The Abington Township Police Department responded to two reports of discharged firearms in Glenside Sunday evening. The first report came to Abington police around 8:15pm from the 2600 block of Arnaud Avenue. According to police, a resident fired a gun from his window and struck a nearby home. A resident...
GLENSIDE, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker

Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
firststateupdate.com

Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Suspected Murder-Suicide

Officials have identified the victim and the suspect in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police say on Friday officers with the Wilmington Police Department were investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located 52-year-old Michael...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Police investigating third home invasion this month at Temple off-campus housing

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are exploring the possibility that three home invasions targeting Temple University students living in off-campus housing could be connected. The spate of home invasions started in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 when police say three armed suspects entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street through an unlocked door.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Another Off-Campus Home Invasion Targets Temple Univ. Students

For at least the second time in as many weeks, Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint inside of their North Philadelphia home, police said. Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Philadelphia police say two males invaded the students’ off-campus home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy