fox29.com
Video: Gunman opens fire on man standing outside of West Philadelphia market, police say
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is asking for the public's help to identify a gunman wanted in a West Philadelphia shooting caught on camera. According to police, the shooting occurred on Monday morning at 8:42 a.m. on the 5500 block of Market Street. Authorities say an...
fox29.com
Police: Suspect sought after man is assaulted, knocked off bike in attempted robbery in Old City
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's health to identify a suspect accused of assaulting a man in an attempted robbery, according to police. Authorities say the attempted robbery happened on November 8 at 10:52 p.m. on the 200 block of Market Street in...
fox29.com
Police: Man, 35, dies after being shot multiple times in Norristown
NORRISTOWN, Pa. - Authorities are searching for a gunman after police say a Philadelphia man was shot to death in the city suburb of Norristown on Monday. Investigators say 35-year-old Tyrone Guy was gunned down on the 900 block of West Main Street around 10 p.m. Monday night. Officers from...
Philly Police ID Man Who Stalked And Attacked Mom, Son On Video
Philadelphia police say they have identified the man that followed a family out of a convenience store before knocking them unconscious and robbing them. Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Lance Ryan, said Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore on Twitter Monday, Nov. 21. Investigators previously said that the suspect...
fox29.com
At least $40,000 stolen from woman during armed home invasion in Mayfair, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say a man who invaded a Mayfair home got away with thousands of dollars after robbing a female victim Monday. The intruder broke into a home on the 3300 block of Ryan Avenue through a dining room window around 12:45 a.m. He robbed a 30-year-old woman at...
$40K taken in home invasion robbery in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thousands of dollars in cash was taken from a Northeast Philly home early Monday, according to police.Around 12:45 a.m., an armed man broke the dining room window and entered a home on Ryan Avenue near Crispin Street in the city's Frankford section, Philadelphia police say.The man pointed a gun at a 30-year-old woman in the home and demanded money. He fled with about $40,000 in cash and a cell phone.The woman was not injured.
Police investigating after person shot in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Frankford. They say it happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Pratt Street. According to police, the victim is in stable condition. No further information is available at this time.
glensidelocal.com
Sunday evening’s Glenside shooter facing felony
The Abington Township Police Department responded to two reports of discharged firearms in Glenside Sunday evening. The first report came to Abington police around 8:15pm from the 2600 block of Arnaud Avenue. According to police, a resident fired a gun from his window and struck a nearby home. A resident...
delawarevalleynews.com
Security Footage Released In Murder Of City Sanitation Worker
Alex Lloyd Gross Photo-Delaware Valley News.com sanitation workers arrive at the scene of their colleagues murder. Philadelphia Police have just released video taken by nearby homes of a male that is responsible for the shooting death of ikeem Johnson, who was working as a sanitation worker last week . Authorities say it was a hit and it was planned.
fox29.com
Police: SEPTA bus hit by stray bullet in Frankford, passenger shot in arm
A passenger was injured on a SEPTA bus when a stray bullet hit the vehicle early Tuesday morning, according to police. FOX 29's Steve Keeley has the details.
fox29.com
Police: Suspect steals thousands of dollars from safe of East Mount Airy church
Police say the man broke into the church through a glass door and headed directly to the main office, where the safe was located. Despite taking money from the church, Reverend Dr. Alyn E. Waller issued a message of compassion towards the suspect, urging him to come to his church for help and guidance.
fox29.com
Police: Man, 26, critically injured after he was shot multiple times in Castor
CASTOR - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in Philadelphia’s Castor section. Officials say the shooting happened about 4:15 Sunday afternoon, on the 6900 block of Bustleton Avenue. The man was shot multiple times and transported to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was placed...
firststateupdate.com
Police Identify Victim, Suspect In Suspected Murder-Suicide
Officials have identified the victim and the suspect in what police are calling a murder-suicide. Police say on Friday officers with the Wilmington Police Department were investigating a fatal shooting incident that occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m. in the 200 block of Cityview Avenue. Police said they located 52-year-old Michael...
fox29.com
Police investigating third home invasion this month at Temple off-campus housing
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are exploring the possibility that three home invasions targeting Temple University students living in off-campus housing could be connected. The spate of home invasions started in the early morning hours of Nov. 9 when police say three armed suspects entered a home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street through an unlocked door.
fox29.com
DA approves charges for suspect accused of fatally striking man with vehicle outside NE Philly bar
PHILADELPHIA - A 22-year-old man is facing charges after authorities say they believe he intentionally struck another man with his car over the weekend, killing him. The incident occurred early Sunday morning after an altercation inside a bar near Comly Road and Roosevelt Boulevard. Police responded to the scene and...
1 arrested, 3 sought in connection with 'cold-blooded execution' in Yeadon
At least 60 shots were fired just before midnight Saturday in a municipal lot on Guenther Avenue and Church Lane.
NBC Philadelphia
Another Off-Campus Home Invasion Targets Temple Univ. Students
For at least the second time in as many weeks, Temple University students were robbed at gunpoint inside of their North Philadelphia home, police said. Shortly before 6 a.m. Monday, Philadelphia police say two males invaded the students’ off-campus home on the 1900 block of North 18th Street. The...
Man shot multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia
Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man multiple times in Northeast Philadelphia.
fox29.com
Threatening calls lead to evacuation of charter school in Kingsessing, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Students and staff at a charter school in Kingsessing were evacuated due to threatening calls made to the school, police say. According to the Philadelphia Police Department, Independence Charter School on the 5600 block of Chester Avenue received two calls just after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday. One call...
New surveillance video released after Philadelphia sanitation worker killed in Mayfair
The video shows a man in a mask approaching the sanitation truck on Rowland Avenue in Mayfair on Friday morning, causing it to stop.
