ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Who Is Imani Perry And Why You Should Know Her Name

By Nadia Alexis
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MVdiK_0jFjZgVv00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xYrl_0jFjZgVv00

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Dr. Imani Perry, Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University, just won the 73rd annual National Book Award in Nonfiction for her book South to America: A Journey Below the Mason-Dixon to Understand the Soul of a Nation .

In a book that takes a multiplicit ous approach incorporating elements of memoir, history and cultural writing, Perry turns our gaze to the South in order to encourage a deeper understanding of not only the South but the United States as a whole. In her acceptance speech —for which she received a standing ovation—the Alabama-born scholar took time to honor the breath and labor of her ancestors and the unforgettable natural landscapes of the South:

“I write for my people. I write because we children of the lash-scarred, rope-choked, bullet-ridden, desecrated are still here, standing…I write for the sinned against and the santifying. I write for those who cleaned the toilets and tilled the soil and walked the picket lines. For the hungry, the caged, the disregarded, the holding on—I write for you. I write because I love sentences and I love freedom more. For Piney Woods, Live Oaks, swamps and Cypress trees, red clay, Black Earth, cotton, Kudzu and Spanish moss, pecans, paw paws and peaches, the the prettiest daybreak, the chatting Blue Jays, the dancing lightning bugs, the decaying Magnolia blossoms.”

Raised by activist parents, Perry is an a multi-time award winning author of 6 books including Looking for Lorraine: The Radiant and Radical Life of Lorraine Hansberry (Beacon Press 2018), which received the The Phi Beta Kappa Christian Gauss Award for outstanding work in literary scholarship and the Lambda Literary Award for LGBTQ Nonfiction among other honors. Her book May We Forever Stand: A History of the Black National Anthem (University of North Carolina Press 2018) was a winner of the 2019 American Studies Association John Hope Franklin Book Award for the best book in American Studies, the Hurston Wright Award for Nonfiction, and finalist for an NAACP Image Award in Nonfiction. And her book Breathe: A Letter to My Sons was a finalist for the 2020 Chautauqua Prize and a finalist for the NAACP Image Award for Excellence in Nonfiction. She is a multi-talented, interdisciplinary scholar who earned a Ph.D. in American Studies from Harvard University, a J.D. from Harvard Law School, an LLM from Georgetown University Law Center and a BA from Yale College in Literature and American Studies.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ydjAE_0jFjZgVv00

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

As her scholarly interests and her background show, Perry has long been concerned with freedom and justice for Black folks. And in 2016, when she was pulled over and arrested by Princeton police during a traffic stop she stated that she was rededicating herself to liberation work . Thankfully—unlike countless other Black people like George Floyd, Eric Garner, Breonna Taylor, Sandra Bland and Tony McDade who have had fatal encounters with the police—Perry survived hers and has been able to persist in her dedication to telling stories about us and for us. In her National Book Award acceptance speech Perry emphasizes this commitment:

“As I have remained steadfast in moments of disappointment, may integrity and grace be my familiar in this moment of recognition. The artist and the intellectual is obligated to be truthful. I promise that I will continue to bear witness to the best of my ability.”

Perry’s commitment and tremendous contributions to the culture have been evident over the years, so it is wonderful to see her get her flowers with such a distinguished award. She closes her speech with a call-to-action: “Let us meet the challenges of a broken world together making intercessions with love unbound and heart without end. Ashe. Amen. Ameen.”

RELATED CONTENT : Zora Neale Hurston Biographer, Valerie Boyd Dies At 58

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Upworthy

Sarah Rector was once the richest Black girl in the USA. And you should know her story.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on April 27, 2021. It has since been updated. Sarah Rector was born in 1902 near the all-black town of Taft. Her parents, mother Rose McQueen, and father, Joseph Rector, were descendants of Africans enslaved by the Muscogee Creek Nation Creek Indians before the Civil War. Rector's parents and their descendants were listed as "freedmen," a term used to refer to formerly enslaved individuals who have since been freed from slavery, usually through the course of law. Therefore, the Rectors were entitled to land allotments as part of the Treaty of 1866 made by the United States with the Five Civilized Tribes. Along with Rector herself, almost 600 Black children (also known as Muscogee Freedmen minors) were granted such allotments. The young Black girl was given 159.14 acres (64 hectares) of land, which made her the richest Black girl in all of America.
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

White Tennessee State U Professor Robert Pickard Filmed Screaming in Black Student’s Face, ‘YOU HAVE FAILED!’

A white professor at Tennessee State University, an HBCU, has gone viral for all the wrong reasons after he was filmed screaming at the top of his lungs at a Black student. A video clip posted to TikTok on Monday garnered strong responses from viewers confused as to why the teacher belligerently shouted at the student who was doing nothing.
NASHVILLE, TN
MSNBC

White beauty standards are putting Black women in danger

Racism kills, and a new study on the potentially harmful effects of chemical hair straighteners has shown the paradox many nonwhite people face when forced to conform to white beauty standards. Late last week, the National Institutes of Health released findings from a study that suggested women who use chemical...
COLORADO STATE
The Guardian

The Swiss mountain with a racist name – and the artist fighting to rechristen it

In August 2008, Sasha Huber landed by helicopter near the peak of the Agassizhorn mountain in Switzerland. She was carrying a metal plaque which she hammered into the ice, symbolically renaming the mountain Rentyhorn in honour of a Congolese-born slave, Renty Taylor, who had spent most of his life in captivity on a plantation in the US state of South Carolina. “As an artist,” says Huber, “I wanted to investigate Switzerland’s involvement in the slave trade, because nobody taught us that history.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
travelnoire.com

Netflix's 'Descendant' Tells The Story Of The Last Known Ship Carrying Enslaved Africans And The Legacy Of Slavery In A Small Alabama Community

Last month, Netflix debuted the award-winning documentary Descendant exclusively on its platform. The film details the lasting effects of the last known ship to transport enslaved people to America – the Clotilda. Descendant follows members of Africatown, an Alabama community, as they share familial and community history as descendants...
ALABAMA STATE
Kirkus Reviews

Best of 2022: Our Favorite Nonfiction

Choosing the 100 best nonfiction books of the year is always a pleasure and a challenge, but I am confident that there is something for every reader. Below are 10 books that demonstrate the diversity of the list across subject areas and genres. Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of...
nationaltoday.com

National Anita Day – May 13, 2023

National Anita Day is celebrated on May 13. Anita is a female name of Spanish origin, meaning ‘graceful.’ It is a classic name with widespread popularity and can be a short form of the Spanish name, Juanita. Once a top 100 name, hundreds of famous people have borne it over a couple of centuries, like American lawyer Anita Hill, singer Anita Baker, and Anita Pointer, co-founder of the vocal group the Pointer Sisters. National Anita Day is a time to remember and celebrate all women named Anita and be thankful for their impact on our lives.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

18th- and 19th-century Americans of all races, classes and genders looked to the ancient Mediterranean for inspiration

The ancient world of the Mediterranean has long permeated American society, in everything from museum collections to home furnishings. The design of the nation’s public monuments, buildings and universities, as well as its legal system and form of government, show the enduring influence of Mediterranean antiquity on American culture. Until the late 19th century, Americans encountered the ancient world almost exclusively through reproductions – in books, artwork and even popular plays. Very few could afford to travel abroad to encounter Mediterranean artifacts firsthand. Yet despite barriers to access, many Americans forged personal connections with the cultures of the ancient Mediterranean...
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy