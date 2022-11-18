Thanksgiving is usually a happy occasion for many people. For some, however, it just might be the worst day of their lives. The dad and his daughter can attest to this. For those who had thanksgiving plans, they are halted on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 8. Simone's twins visit their mother and grandfather, and Wesley is held hostage while working. This prompts Angela to intervene in the FBI negotiations.

8 HOURS AGO