The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 8 Review: Standoff

Thanksgiving is usually a happy occasion for many people. For some, however, it just might be the worst day of their lives. The dad and his daughter can attest to this. For those who had thanksgiving plans, they are halted on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 8. Simone's twins visit their mother and grandfather, and Wesley is held hostage while working. This prompts Angela to intervene in the FBI negotiations.
Watch The Good Doctor Online: Season 6 Episode 6

Did the hospital manage to navigate the hottest day of the year?. On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 6, Dr. Shaun Murphy and Dr. Danica Powell were at odds over how to treat a patient when it was difficult to operate. Meanwhile, the rest of the staff struggled when...
The Walking Dead Series Finale: Here's How it Almost Ended

The Walking Dead said goodbye after 12 years on Sunday, and while the series finale was as polarizing as you'd expect for a show that lost its way several times. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 concluded with the return of Andrew Lincoln as Rick Grimes and Danai Gurira as Michonne Hawthorne.
The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4 Review: In the Sandbox

Is it just me, or is the resort becoming a pressure cooker environment?. Secrets were revealed, and relationships crumbled on The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 4, making this tranquil location feel more like hell than a vacation destination. We'll start with Harper. She's been one of the most observant...
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 12 Review: Be and Be Better

We've dreamt of the day we'd see Sam Landry get evicted from his own property, and it finally happened on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 12. So why did such an epic moment in this saga feel like such a letdown?. Despite watching the Bordelons battle the Landrys for seven...
Mandy Moore Joins Peacock's Dr. Death Season 2

Mandy Moore is headed back to the NBCUniversal family. Peacock announced today that the Emmy®, Grammy® and Golden Globes® nominee and Screen Actors Guild® award-winner will star opposite Edgar Ramirez in the highly-anticipated second season of the anthology series Dr. Death. Moore will play Benita Alexander,...
The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 Review: Rest in Peace

For a show that is preparing to launch several more spinoffs, The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 24 was a surprisingly satisfying hour that brought the flagship series full circle. There were certainly some doubts going into the finale because we knew several characters would survive because, you know, spinoffs.
Watch All American: Homecoming Online: Season 2 Episode 6

Did Simone ditch the tennis team for the sorority?. On All American: Homecoming Season 2 Episode 6, Simone found herself at an impasse when she felt like the sisterhood was not present. Meanwhile, Marcus tasked Damon and JR with hosting a potential top baseball recruit, but unexpected tension between the...
Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 2 Review: Center of the Universe

Dwight isn't wasting any time setting his new life in order. Sure, he's fresh out of the joint and already back in the game, but Tulsa King Season 1 Episode 2 shows he's going a lot more going on than a life of crime. His most impressive trait is his...
Vikings Valhalla Season 2: First Look and Premiere Date

We finally have a premiere date for Vikings: Valhalla Season 2!. Netflix on Monday revealed the hit Vikings sequel is set to premiere on January 12, 2023. The second season comprises eight new episodes. Showrunner and creator Jeb Stuart continues for the second season. Returning Cast members include Sam Corlett...
Fanatic Feed: NBC's The Wheel Premiere Date, RHOA Spinoff Canceled, & More!

Here is a wrap-up of all the news you need to know from Monday, November 21, 2022. Bravo has canceled its Real Housewives of Atlanta spinoff Kandi & the Gang after a single season. The series followed RHOA mainstay, Kandi Burruss, as she managed her Old Lady Gang restaurant. While...
Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 3 Review: Even God Does Not Forgive

Step away from the light, and move into the darkness. Ghosts figured prominently on Dangerous Liaisons Season 1 Episode 3, but not in the traditional sense. Genevieve de Merteuil's spirit was invoked, and although she didn't make an appearance, her memory haunts those still alive. Lucy Cohu's Christine de Sevigny...
TV Ratings: American Music Awards, The Waltons Sequel Down from 2021

The numbers are in, and it was another down night for the American Music Awards. Sunday's telecast drew 3.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating among adults 18-49 -- down considerably vs. last year's 3.8 million/1.0 rating for the early numbers. As previously reported, Taylor Swift dominated. Check out the...
SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 10 Review: Fair Winds and Following Seas

If SEAL Team doesn't get renewed for a seventh season, SEAL Team Season 6 Episode 10 will serve as the perfect series finale. "Watch your six" is one of the most prominent themes of the series, and it was heavily present on "Fair Winds and Following Seas." Clay's death undoubtedly...

