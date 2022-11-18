Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
There's a cabin in this picture - welcome to Tennessee's Mirror Cabins - first of their kind in the USAEllen EastwoodChattanooga, TN
In 1989, A Couple On A Date Witnessed An AbductionStill UnsolvedChattanooga, TN
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental HealthScott Ninneman @ Speaking BipolarChattanooga, TN
USPS Suspends Service In TennesseeBryan DijkhuizenTennessee State
Harrison Bands Among 11 Georgia High School Units Traveling to Bands of America Regional ChampionshipsDeanLandHarrison, TN
Related
utc.edu
Student voices: Radio station rebirth brings Perch back to UTC
In the University Center game room, next to Veteran and Military Affairs, you’ll find the Perch studio. Despite having such a small space, big waves are being made by the Perch. Haley Solomon, the faculty adviser of the Perch, with the help of her dedicated students, such as Perch...
leeuniversity.edu
Lee University Launches LeeU Promise
As part of its commitment to making college more affordable, Lee University has announced the launch of LeeU Promise, a scholarship program for incoming freshmen who reside in Tennessee. LeeU Promise will begin awarding by fall semester 2023. “In this time, when college affordability remains one of the top concerns...
utc.edu
Chancellor’s Community Council convenes inaugural meeting
From mission to vision to values, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga has a commitment to enriching, engaging and connecting with the community on every possible level. On Tuesday, Nov. 15, a new chapter in that commitment began with the launch of a dynamic new advisory group inspired by two longstanding panels intended to connect community leaders more directly with the University.
chattanoogacw.com
Where rubber meets road: Hamilton Co. Schools implement new 3rd grader retention policy
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Third graders in Tennessee are now required by law to pass a single standardized reading test in order to avoid being held back. Now, educators in Hamilton County are figuring out how to best put that law into practice. On Thursday, we went inside Danielle Smith’s third grade class at Hixson Elementary, where she says change is already happening.
ucbjournal.com
Halls and Lewisburg join Cookeville, Livingston, Mcminnville as “Main Street Communities”
45 Tennessee communities are part of the downtown revitalization program. Nashville – Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today that Halls and Lewisburg have achieved Tennessee Main Street accreditation. Cookeville, Livingston and Mcminnville in the Upper Cumberland are also Tennessee Main Street communities that...
eastridgenewsonline.com
The Bar Studio Opens in East Ridge
The Bar Studio recently pulled up stakes in Chattanooga and moved to East Ridge. The 60 minute boot camp gym that just opened up at 5319 Ringgold Rd Suite D, is open Monday through Saturday with camp schedules in the morning and afternoon. “We are so excited to be serving...
chattanoogacw.com
Gratefull Thanksgiving luncheon held Thursday for Chattanooga community
CHATTANOOGA, TN. — River City Company held Gratefull Thanksgiving Luncheon this afternoon for those in need of some warm food, and meeting new people. Although for some, it was a way to reminisce when they are not able to see their own family during the holiday season. One attended...
WTVC
Winter activities around Chattanooga
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Happy Thursday y'all! We have a slue of events happing around Chattanooga. Take a ride on The North Pole Limited Christmas Train, visit the 28th year of Rock City's Enchanted Garden Of Lights, watch the East Ridge parade, see the Chattanooga Christmas Village Holiday Market at Camp Jordan or The Snow Queen down in Dalton.
WTVCFOX
What now? Evicted Budgetel residents & 71 kids in East Ridge figure out where to stay
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The D.A.'s office says some of them were criminals. But not all of them were. Residents of the Budgetel say they were given little time to prepare for the shutdown and evictions Wednesday morning as several moving vans and law enforcement officers arrived on the scene.
chattanoogacw.com
Charities to help kids evicted at Budgetel in East Ridge have a happy Thanksgiving
EAST RIDGE, Tenn. — Dozens of families who were evicted earlier this week from the Budgetel in East Ridge are wondering what their upcoming Thanksgiving will look like. 71 children were among the 700 to 800 people affected by the evictions, after Hamilton County District Attorney Coty Wamp declared the property a public nuisance due to poor living conditions and crime.
williamsonhomepage.com
CPA earns fifth-straight DII-AA title game berth
The Christ Presbyterian Academy Lions earned its fifth straight berth in the TSSAA Division II-AA championship with a powerful 28-13 victory on the road against Chattanooga Christian School Friday night. Head coach Ingle Martin, whose team lost three out of four from September 23 to October 21, said how proud...
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga's 2022 Trail Of Lights Shines Brighter With New Holiday Offerings
Break out the garland and jingle bells because the holiday season is here! Embrace the holiday season with your friends and family while exploring Chattanooga’s 2022 Holiday Trail of Lights, showcasing all the city’s fluorescent wonder and joyful experiences. The Holiday Trail of Lights features festive experiences with...
WTVC
Test your know how with Metro Plumbing Heating and Air
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — James tests Drew Hardin from Metro Plumbing Heating and Air knowledge about the urban myths about heating and air. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
WTVC
Free flu shots available in Hamilton County starting Monday, says health department
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — With flu cases already quite high in Tennessee, the Hamilton County Health Department says people can get free flu vaccines, starting net Monday. The shots are available for anyone 6 months and older, and you don't need an appointment to get one. Earlier this month,...
eastridgenewsonline.com
Buckner Makes History at HCSO
Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
WDEF
Hamilton County unveils Unmanned Aerial Systems vehicle
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office unveiled their new Unmanned Aerial Systems Team on Wednesday. Their UAS Command Vehicle will allow team members to operate their drone in the field. The vehicle provides its own internet connectivity, a mast for communicating with the drone...
WDEF
From The Archives: 1982 Thanksgiving meals
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – If you’ve been shopping for Thanksgiving meal ingredients, you know how inflation is impacting the traditional holiday meal. We’re seeing double-digit price increases in turkey, potatoes, stuffing, canned pumpkin and other staples this year. Turkey prices, alone, are up about 28%. So some experts...
WTVC
All wet: 'Billing issue confusion' leaves some Hamilton County water customers out to dry
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Several customers of a Chattanooga-based water utility got a shock when they opened their most recent water bill. For months, their monthly bill was quite low. Now, though, they're having to pay for what they should have been charged at the time. And the utility says...
chattanoogacw.com
The StormTrack 9 2022-2023 Winter Outlook
For well over 45 years, the StormTrack 9 Team has presented an annual Winter Outlook. It all started with the late Don Welch aka "Grandpappy" in the mid 1970s. Neal Pascal followed for a couple of decades, and now I have been the torchbearer the past 16 years. This is always my favorite forecast and outlook to present each and every year. It's both fun and sometimes frustrating. But, I thoroughly enjoy the challenge!
WDEF
Search still on for missing Whitwell woman Stacy Crawford
JASPER, Tennessee (WDEF) – Marion County officials are renewing calls for public assistance in solving the disappearance of Stacy Annette Crawford. The 44 year old woman disappeared from her hometown of Whitwell in July. Investigators believe she is the victim of foul play. They have arrested 49 year old...
Comments / 0