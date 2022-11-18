Suffolk police investigating a shooting that left one dead

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk police are investigating a “domestic-related shooting” that occurred on Friday, November 18 in the 2500 block of E. Washington Street.

Authorities received a call around 3:32 a.m. from a woman who said a man was shot. When police arrived at the scene, the victim, 28-year-old Demarcus Anderson, was dead. Anderson had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police shared with News 3 that it is a domestic situation because Anderson is known to the woman who initially made the call from her residence.

Police have yet to identify a suspect. The Suffolk Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to submit an anonymous tip by calling 888-LOCK-U-UP or 888-562-5887, Option 5. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.

