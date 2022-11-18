ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk, VA

Suffolk police investigating a shooting that left one dead

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mr8vc_0jFjYpJr00

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk police are investigating a “domestic-related shooting” that occurred on Friday, November 18 in the 2500 block of E. Washington Street.

Authorities received a call around 3:32 a.m. from a woman who said a man was shot. When police arrived at the scene, the victim, 28-year-old Demarcus Anderson, was dead. Anderson had multiple gunshot wounds.

Police shared with News 3 that it is a domestic situation because Anderson is known to the woman who initially made the call from her residence.

Police have yet to identify a suspect. The Suffolk Police Department is encouraging anyone with information regarding the incident to submit an anonymous tip by calling 888-LOCK-U-UP or 888-562-5887, Option 5. Tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

Suspects behind multiple ABC store burglaries in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Norfolk police are trying to identify and arrest several suspects behind six recent ABC store burglaries. Two suspects were behind at least three separate burglaries earlier in the month, police say, and one man appears to be behind at least three more recent burglaries. The...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Hampton Police investigate burglary at The Retro Company

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are investigating a burglary it said took place Sunday at The Retro Company in the 500 block of Settlers Landing Road. Public Safety Communications received the call around 4 p.m. in reference to a burglary, police said, with the investigation showing that a suspect, or suspects, entered the business through a rear window and then removed items before leaving from the same window.
WAVY News 10

5 new Suffolk Police officers sworn in

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Five people were sworn in as Suffolk Police officers during a badge-pinning ceremony Tuesday. “I commend each of you for deciding to become a Suffolk Police officer and join one of the most exemplary, outstanding law enforcement agencies in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” said Mayor Mike Duman. “During these times, the strength, commitment and courage it takes to put on a badge is both honorable and admirable.”
SUFFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

Woman walks in to Hampton hospital with gunshot wound early Sunday morning

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police are looking for a suspect in connection to an early Sunday morning shooting in the 2900 block of North Armistead Avenue. At about 4:02 a.m., police said Public Safety Communications received a call about a walk-in gunshot victim at a local hospital. When officers arrived, they found a woman being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

24-year-old dies crash on Portsmouth Blvd in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 24-year-old man died in a crash on Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk. Suffolk police say it happened at Virginia Ham Drive, between Wilroy Road and Suburban Drive, and the roadway was shut down for some time as police investigated. Captain Michael Wise with Suffolk PD...
SUFFOLK, VA
NBC12

Richmond teen found shot to death in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a Richmond teen was found shot to death in Hopewell Sunday afternoon. Just before 3 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Poplar Street for reports of shots fired. Once on scene, police found 16-year-old Tyrae Clanton, of Richmond, shot...
HOPEWELL, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

53K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy