Demi Lovato Rocks A Tiny Crop Top In Makeup-Free Mirror Selfie

By Eric Todisco
 4 days ago
Image Credit: MEGA

Demi Lovato, 30, posed in a tiny black crop top for a mirror selfie that she shared on social media on November 17. The “Confident” hitmaker, who started using she/her pronouns again, showed off her skinny torso and abs in the crop top, which was cut off just above her belly button, and featured a graphic of the rock band Sublime. Demi also wore a pair of sweatpants in the snap, which was taken in the singer’s bathroom.

Demi also flashed the tattoos on her arms in the mirror selfie. The Disney Channel alum rocked her super short haircut that she’s been sporting since Dec. 2021, when she got a buzzcut for an end-of-the-year makeover. Demi went completely makeup-free in the snapshot.

Even though she was alone for the photo, Demi’s been spending lots of time with her boyfriend Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes. The couple, who went public with their romance back in August, enjoyed a date night dinner at Crossroads Kitchen in Los Angeles at the end of September. The Holy Fvck singer and the musician held hands as they walked out of the restaurant.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42r1O2_0jFjYk9S00
Demi Lovato (Photo: MEGA)

HollywoodLife previously learned from an EXCLUSIVE source that Demi is so happy with her new boyfriend. “Even though things are very new, Demi is totally smitten with Jordan,” the insider explained. “She hasn’t been this happy in a long time and she’s grateful because he connects with her on so many levels.” The source added, “She would love to see this relationship continue to grow but doesn’t want to put too much pressure on things. She is loving every minute of the journey and can’t wait to see where things go.”

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

