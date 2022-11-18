ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette High School going virtual after several threats

Marquette High School switched to virtual learning this holiday week after multiple threats were made on social media against the school. Marquette High School going virtual after several …. Marquette High School switched to virtual learning this holiday week after multiple threats were made on social media against the school.
SLU students organize 'Turkeypalooza' food drive

It's almost time for Thanksgiving. Most people have turkey on their minds. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to it. Some Saint Louis University students are making sure people don’t go hungry as part of the Campus Kitchen program. FOX 2's Vernon Smith reports. SLU students organize ‘Turkeypalooza’ food drive...
