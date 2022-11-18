Bills release info on ticket refunds, follows Sunday game move to Detroit

The Buffalo Bills released information regarding ticket refunds, shortly after the team's Sunday afternoon game was moved from Highmark Stadium to Ford Field in Detroit.

The team, along with the NFL, and local and state authorities, made the decision to relocate the game due to the impending winter storm set to bring record snowfall to the Western New York region.

The following information pertains to ticket refunds for the Sunday afternoon game versus the Cleveland Browns:



Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the anticipated weather emergency, Sunday's Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 PM ET.



The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium was done in consultation with the league and local and state authorities as our community prepares for the storm.



Details on tickets and other game day information for Sunday’s game in Detroit will be emailed to Members shortly.



Please find important ticket information below:



REFUND AND CREDIT POLICY FOR BROWNS-BILLS TICKET HOLDERS



Buffalo Bills policy will affect the original account owner of record for tickets to the Browns-Bills game originally scheduled for November 20, 2022, at Highmark Stadium purchased through the Bills or Ticketmaster.



Bills Season Ticket Members



Single Game Tickets Purchased Through The Bills Ticket Office

Fans who purchased tickets from the Buffalo Bills Ticket Office will automatically receive a refund to the method of payment used. Refunds will begin being processed December 2, 2022.

Tickets Purchased On Ticketmaster

Fans who purchased tickets on Ticketmaster will receive a refund to the credit card used for the original purchase, including fees, within 30 days.

Tickets Purchased On NFL Ticket Exchange/Ticketmaster

Fans who purchased tickets on NFL Ticket Exchange/Ticketmaster will receive a refund to the credit card used for the original purchase, including fees, within 30 days.

Tickets Sold Through NFL Ticket Exchange/Ticketmaster

Fans who sold tickets via NFL Ticket Exchange/Ticketmaster will be contacted with an exact date when the funds will be pulled out of the sellers account.

Tickets Purchased Or Sold From Other Sources

Fans who purchased or sold tickets from a source other than the Bills or Ticketmaster must contact that specific source for a refund.



Buffalo Bills Ticket Office