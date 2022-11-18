ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Qatar’s World Cup Beer Ban Is a $75 Million Headache for Budweiser

By Anthony Crupi
 4 days ago
In a zero-hour switcheroo that has all but blindsided official FIFA beer sponsor Anheuser-Busch InBev, Qatari officials have banned beer sales in and around the country’s eight World Cup venues. The decision to slam the door on alcohol sales is a pricey reversal for the brewer’s world-famous Budweiser brand, which has served as the official beer sponsor for the tournament since 1986.

Budweiser is shelling out $75 million in exchange to what amounts to rescinded pouring rights and various on-site promotional perks in the company’s tenth stint as a global World Cup sponsor. While the alcohol-free Bud Zero will be on tap in Qatar, the two-year-old brand represents just a tiny fraction of A-B’s overall beverage sales, and isn’t likely to find nearly as many takers as the traditional lager. During the 2018 World Cup in Russia, fans necked down 3.2 million beers, of which just 2% were of the non-alcoholic variety.

The Muslim nation’s late call to ban beer sales comes as A-B is in the midst of negotiating an extension with FIFA, with whom its current sponsorship is set to expire at the end of this year’s tournament.

FIFA conformed the ruling in a statement. “Following discussions between host country authorities and FIFA, a decision has been made to focus the sale of alcoholic beverages on the FIFA Fan Festival, other fan destinations and licensed venues, [thereby] removing sales points of beer from Qatar’s FIFA World Cup 2022 stadium perimeters,” the governing body announced early Friday morning.

Budweiser renewed its FIFA sponsorship in Oct. 2011, a year after Qatar secured the rights to the 2022 World Cup. At the time, Qatari officials were said to have reassured A-B brass with an avowal to relax the country’s rigid restrictions on alcohol sales. While the beer policies appeared to have been finalized in September, it became apparent last week that the host nation was having a change of heart, as Budweiser tents that had been set up outside the perimeters of the various stadiums were suddenly, and unexpectedly, relocated to relatively remote areas.

While A-B reps have yet to comment on the matter, Budweiser’s official Twitter account managed to throw a little shade on the reversal, transmitting the message, “Well, this is awkward…” shortly after FIFA confirmed the news. The tweet was deleted some 85 minutes after it went up.

In a towering act of presumption, FIFA went on to praise Budweiser for its forbearance. “The tournament organizers appreciate AB InBev’s understanding and continuous support to our joint commitment to cater for everyone during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022,” a FIFA rep remarked in the statement.

In addition to throwing a monkey wrench in Budweiser’s month long on-site marketing strategy, the call to shut off the beer taps is not expected to be greeted with good cheer by many of the 1.2 million ticket-holders who have descended upon the tiny peninsular nation. (Looking at you, Three Lions supporters.)

While Budweiser pays the big bucks to market its wares in and around the World Cup, its on-air spend is relatively limited. According to data crunched by the ad-measurement firm EDO, Budweiser was not among Fox’s top 10 in-match spenders during the 2018 tourney. Volkswagen spent the most on commercial units, investing some $4.26 million in ad time, whereas Budweiser’s spend was south of $300,000.

The Football Supporters’ Association, a representative body for soccer fans in England and Wales, noted Friday morning that while not everyone necessarily enjoys a cold one at a match, “the real issue is the last-minute U-turn which speaks to a wider problem—the total lack of communication and clarity from the organizing committee towards supporters.”

As the FSA cautioned, if the people in charge of the 64-match event “can change their minds on this at a moment’s notice, with no explanation,” then World Cup visitors are likely to have “understandable concerns about whether [organizers] will fulfill other promises relating to accommodation, transportation or cultural issues.”

The action gets underway on Sunday, as the host country takes on Ecuador on Fox Sports 1 and Telemundo. The following day marks the first World Cup appearance for the U.S. men’s squad since 2014, as Gregg Berhalter’s charges are set to square off against Wales at 2 p.m. ET in Ahmad bin Ali Stadium. Fox will broadcast the English-language feed, while Telemundo will present the match in Spanish.

Sportico

NFL Warns Sunday Ticket Litigation Could Raise TV Viewers’ Costs

In a new court filing, the NFL argues that a group of NFL Sunday Ticket subscribers did not establish why their case should be certified as a class action. The league insists the subscribers have proposed “gerrymandered” classes that are “fundamentally inconsistent with their theory of antitrust liability.” In Re: NFL’s “Sunday Ticket” Antitrust Litigation has been in California federal courts since 2015. The subscribers insist the NFL and DirecTV have unlawfully conspired to prevent individual NFL teams from competing with one another in the sale of broadcasting rights to out-of-town markets.  In a more competitive market, the subscribers assert, teams would...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Sportico

World Cup Economics: Qatar’s Record Spending Is Unlikely to Pay Off

Today’s guest columnist is Andrew Zimbalist, professor of economics at Smith College. What will be the economic impact on Qatar from hosting the World Cup? Available data and past experience suggest a decidedly negative outcome is likely. Consider the evidence. FIFA asserts that it will take care of all operating costs during the one month of competition. The single largest cost is $440 million in prize money that will be paid out, with $42 million going to the winning team. All teams that do not emerge from the group stage will receive $9 million each. It is notable and deplorable that in...
Sportico

La Previa: The Business of the World Cup With Iker Casillas, Plus His New Spanish League

Welcome to La Previa, the first major Spanish language business podcast in North America, which is now available on all podcast platforms. Co-hosted by Asli Pelit, Sportico‘s Sports Deals Reporter, and Boris Gartner, the CEO of LaLiga North America, La Previa is the first in-language podcast series in Sportico‘s growing media network. Pelit and Gartner will analyze the most important sports business stories from both sides of the Atlantic, supported by special guest appearances, with new episodes rolling out every other week. Pelit and Gartner both have more than a decade of experience in media. From 2006 to 2014, Pelit was based...
The Comeback

Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban

There has been no shortage of controversies throughout the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar with FIFA President Gianni Infantino making some outlandish comments and the organization asking teams to “stick to football” with multiple teams and players planning to support the LGBTQ+ in different ways due to Qatar’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies. But one major controversy Read more... The post Fans have hilarious response to World Cup beer ban appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Mashed

Budweiser And FIFA Could Part Ways After World Cup Alcohol Ban Debacle

The Middle Eastern country of Qatar is hosting the 22nd FIFA World Cup, making it the first nation in the region to do so. Referred to as having "the most compact tournament footprint since 1930" by FIFA President Gianni Infantino, the premier event allows spectators to see multiple games in a day (per FIFA). After winning the bid in 2010, the wealthy host nation spent 12 years remapping its infrastructure with new roads, sidewalks, and a subway system. In addition, stadiums and hotels were built.
The Independent

‘Ridiculous’: Iran goalkeeper tries to play on against England despite sickening head clash

Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand attempted to play on against England despite suffering a head injury in a sickening clash with his own player, as Fifa’s concussion protocols came under fire during the World Cup clash.Beiranvand collided with one of his own defenders while punching clear a cross from Harry Kane in the opening stages of his team’s World Cup opener against England.Beiranvand received medical treatment for around five minutes before appearing to tell Iran’s medical team that he wanted to play on - despite the goalkeeper looking visibly dazed and showing concussion symptoms, as well as a bloodied nose.However,...
AL.com

Want a beer at the World Cup? Bars packed amid Qatar’s alcohol limits

Chris, a British fan in Qatar for the World Cup, tried to order a beer with his dinner at a kebab joint on Sunday. He was quickly rebuffed. He sighed and settled for a lemonade instead. “If I were a few years younger, I wouldn’t have even come to this World Cup,” said Chris, a 34-year-old sales manager from London who declined to give his last name for privacy reasons.
The Independent

Saudi Arabia declares public holiday after shock World Cup win over Argentina

Saudi Arabia declared a public holiday on Wednesday immediately following their nation’s shock win over Argentina at the Qatar World Cup.Captained by Lionel Messi, arguably the greatest footballer of all time, Argentina were expected to make short work of the unfancied Saudis before a deep run in the competition, and came to Qatar as second favourites to lift the trophy behind South American rivals Brazil.But many thousands of Saudi Arabian fans packed the Lusail Stadium in Doha to cheer their team to a remarkable comeback victory, as a quickfire double of second-half goals by Saleh Alshehri and Salem Aldawsari eclipsed...
