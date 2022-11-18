ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC Heroes and Villains Inspire These Reebok Sneakers

By Victor Deng
 4 days ago
Reebok has unveiled its next sneaker collab. This time the sportswear company is joining forces with Warner Bros. to deliver a new capsule inspired by classic DC superheroes and villains.

After announcing its retro basketball lineup that’s launching this month, Reebok confirmed that its new full-family footwear and apparel collection inspired by iconic DC characters will hit retail in December.

The DC heroes that will serve as inspiration for this capsule include Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman. The first character will be represented in the form of the Reebok Shaq Attaq, which is fitting since Superman is the nickname of Shaquille O’Neal, the shoe’s signature athlete. Batman’s iconic Bat emblem appears on the tongue of the collaborative LX2200 sneaker while the upper is equipped with foam molded synthetics as a nod to the batsuit’s molded and distressed armor. Wonder Woman’s iconic armor influences the look of the Nano X2 as seen with the various leather and metal accents featured throughout.

For the villains, The Joker is represented in the form of the Club C as the tongue
features a hidden joker that can be removed. Rounding out the collection is a Harley Quinn-inspired Freestyle Hi and a special Workout Plus colorway designed after Lex Luthor’s toxic kryptonite suit.

Joining the sneaker collabs is a apparel collection featuring graphic t-shirts and
hoodies representing each of the aforementioned characters.

The new DC x Reebok collection will be released on Dec. 2 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers. The retail prices for the sneakers will range between $100 to $180.

49M+
Views
