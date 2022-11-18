ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oregonian

Here are Portland’s 25 best new restaurants for 2022

Have you ever read a restaurant listicle and wondered … wait, how did this come together? Has the writer even been to Portland? Didn’t that one place close last year? Sometimes, it’s best to do the actual legwork. Instead of internet research conducted in some New York office building, restaurant critic Michael Russell spent the past two months visiting more than 70 new Portland restaurants to bring you our upcoming list of 2022′s top 10. To kick things off, he’s naming his 25 favorite nominees, each opened in the past year (more or less). Read why they stood out, then check back in December to see which ones made the final list.
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland holidays: Lights displays and decorations to enjoy

Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.Where to go to see beautiful holiday lights and decorations in the Portland area? Check it out: Big house With "Music Makes the Season," Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours, presented Monday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. For more: www.pittockmansion.org. Illuminated animals The Oregon Zoo presents one of the biggest and brightest lights displays — with 1.5 million lights, many of them animal-themed — with ZooLights, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Jan....
PORTLAND, OR
pdxfoodpress.com

Crab Feast Tickets are LIVE at Tournant🎊

The holidays are for gathering, celebrating and feasting with the special people in your lives. We hope to see you at the table!. A feast so nice, we’re doing it twice. Come gather with us for an indulgent evening of good cheer and messy hands-on fun!. Together we’ll crack...
DAYTON, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
OREGON CITY, OR
Portland Tribune

The Band's final concert memorialized in 'The Next Waltz'

Organizer Jeff Rosenberg says an all-star cast of musicians is lined up for 10th annual shows at Alberta Rose Theatre.In the wake of producing such classics as "The Weight," "It Makes No Difference," "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" and "Cripple Creek," the band known as The Band held its final concert on Nov. 25, 1976 at Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. And, what an epic concert it was. Some 30 songs played and scores of artists joined Levon Helm, Robbie Robertson and The Band for sets on stage, including Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Ringo Starr, Joni...
PORTLAND, OR
portlandsocietypage.com

The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead

Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver children's learning brand Slumberkins is now a series

Shauna Parsons found a local charcuterie board expert who had some great ideas that anyone can pull off this holiday season. Trap Kitchen PDX hands out free turkeys for people in need. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Trap Kitchen teamed up with investment firm Sloy, Dahl and Holst to hand...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

RV fire renews frustration for business owners in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — An RV fire shut off power to several businesses in Southeast Portland on Monday. The fire follows ongoing safety concerns expressed by the owner of Revant Optics, Jason Bolt, who testified in front of Portland's city council at the start of November. "When I first came...
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

From the Bottoms to Forest City: How Woodland got its start

The city of Woodland went through multiple names before it adopted the one it is known for today. According to a document called “The Historic Pacific Highway in Washington,” the area was originally called the Bottoms by early settlers in the 1850s. In the 1860s, it then became known as Pekin, which began a few miles south of Woodland near where the Military Road crossed the river.
WOODLAND, WA
The Portland Mercury

Dozens of Community Groups Call on Portland to Rescind Zenith Permit

Twenty community and environmental groups are calling on Portland leaders to rescind the land use permit granted to oil transporter Zenith Energy in October, due to the city neglecting to collect public feedback on the decision. The city contends that public engagement was not necessary when evaluating Zenith's permit application.
PORTLAND, OR
