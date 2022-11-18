Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearPortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and morePortland, OR
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
The hottest gifts of 2022 for everyone on your list
The holiday shopping season is kicking into high gear, but if you're still lost on what to buy, digital lifestyle expert Mario Armstrong joined Everyday Northwest to talk about some on the hottest gifts of 2022.
Here are Portland’s 25 best new restaurants for 2022
Have you ever read a restaurant listicle and wondered … wait, how did this come together? Has the writer even been to Portland? Didn’t that one place close last year? Sometimes, it’s best to do the actual legwork. Instead of internet research conducted in some New York office building, restaurant critic Michael Russell spent the past two months visiting more than 70 new Portland restaurants to bring you our upcoming list of 2022′s top 10. To kick things off, he’s naming his 25 favorite nominees, each opened in the past year (more or less). Read why they stood out, then check back in December to see which ones made the final list.
Pioneer Courthouse Square: Portland’s Living Room
On April 6, 1984, thousands of people filled the space for the opening of Pioneer Courthouse Square -- which was also Portland's 133rd birthday.
Portland holidays: Lights displays and decorations to enjoy
Look to the Portland Tribune each week in the coming weeks for information about celebrations.Where to go to see beautiful holiday lights and decorations in the Portland area? Check it out: Big house With "Music Makes the Season," Pittock Mansion, 3229 N.W. Pittock Drive, celebrates the holidays with decorations, Christmas trees and cheer with tours, presented Monday, Nov. 21 through Jan. 4. For more: www.pittockmansion.org. Illuminated animals The Oregon Zoo presents one of the biggest and brightest lights displays — with 1.5 million lights, many of them animal-themed — with ZooLights, starting Wednesday, Nov. 23, and continuing through Jan....
thatoregonlife.com
All Aboard! The Holiday Express Train Is Departing Soon From Portland
Are you looking for something fun to do to get into the holiday spirit this year? Well, the Holiday Express train, is back for the first time in a while. This magical experience may be just the ticket if you want to try something new with friends and family this year.
Sunshine Division has busiest-ever day in 100 years in Portland
"We actually served more families just in the morning than we ever have in a single day in the entire day," he told KOIN 6 News.
Bishop’s Close and its Elk Rock Garden for sale at $4.5 million
For more than six decades, people have been allowed to walk around the gracious Bishop’s Close Garden at Elk Rock, overlooking the Willamette River in Portland’s pricey Dunthorpe suburb. The gated property, considered one of the oldest, private estate gardens in the Pacific Northwest, was donated by the...
pdxfoodpress.com
Crab Feast Tickets are LIVE at Tournant🎊
The holidays are for gathering, celebrating and feasting with the special people in your lives. We hope to see you at the table!. A feast so nice, we’re doing it twice. Come gather with us for an indulgent evening of good cheer and messy hands-on fun!. Together we’ll crack...
Two Portland-based businesses team up to ‘Feed the Community’
Feeding the Community happens on Wednesday, Nov. 23, from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Locals can stop by the restaurant within the Roseland Theater on 8 NW 6th Avenue to grab free hot plates for them or their family.
These Portland stores have Black Friday deals on appliances
Here are a few local stores, and the deals that they are offering to customers next week.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: An Iconic 1896 Queen Anne Victorian in Oregon City
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a fully restored Victorian in Oregon City. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
'I'm ready for the next chapter': Imelda’s Shoes to close after 29 years in business
PORTLAND, Ore — Imelda's Shoes has long been a beloved Portland fixture. Pam Coven first opened the independent shoe store in 1994. The adjoining shops on Southeast Hawthorne boulevard include an apparel store, women's shoe and accessory store, and a men's store, Louie's. "This has been a big part...
The Band's final concert memorialized in 'The Next Waltz'
Organizer Jeff Rosenberg says an all-star cast of musicians is lined up for 10th annual shows at Alberta Rose Theatre.In the wake of producing such classics as "The Weight," "It Makes No Difference," "The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down" and "Cripple Creek," the band known as The Band held its final concert on Nov. 25, 1976 at Winterland Ballroom in San Francisco. And, what an epic concert it was. Some 30 songs played and scores of artists joined Levon Helm, Robbie Robertson and The Band for sets on stage, including Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Van Morrison, Ringo Starr, Joni...
portlandsocietypage.com
The 2022 Christmas Ships Parade is Full Steam Ahead
Portland, OR. It’s the most wonderful time of year and Christmas Ships Parade boat captains are getting ready to set sail for the 68th annual event. Organizers say, “We’re busy testing the lights, updating the displays, and polishing our boats, all to get ready to shine for you!” There are new boat displays and participants are bringing back old favorites. All fleet members are enthusiastic volunteers, paying all their own expenses, to put on the colorful show. The Christmas Ship Parades take place on both the Willamette and Columbia Rivers. We’ve got the schedule below.
kptv.com
Vancouver children's learning brand Slumberkins is now a series
Shauna Parsons found a local charcuterie board expert who had some great ideas that anyone can pull off this holiday season. Trap Kitchen PDX hands out free turkeys for people in need. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Trap Kitchen teamed up with investment firm Sloy, Dahl and Holst to hand...
Alpenrose will move out of Portland after buying another dairy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Alpenrose, the dairy with decades of history in southwest Portland, will move to Clackamas after purchasing Larsen's Creamery. The relocation frees up a massive piece of prime, developable real estate in an attractive corner of the city. The Portland dairy has eyed a relocation for more...
KATU.com
RV fire renews frustration for business owners in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — An RV fire shut off power to several businesses in Southeast Portland on Monday. The fire follows ongoing safety concerns expressed by the owner of Revant Optics, Jason Bolt, who testified in front of Portland's city council at the start of November. "When I first came...
thereflector.com
From the Bottoms to Forest City: How Woodland got its start
The city of Woodland went through multiple names before it adopted the one it is known for today. According to a document called “The Historic Pacific Highway in Washington,” the area was originally called the Bottoms by early settlers in the 1850s. In the 1860s, it then became known as Pekin, which began a few miles south of Woodland near where the Military Road crossed the river.
The Portland Mercury
Dozens of Community Groups Call on Portland to Rescind Zenith Permit
Twenty community and environmental groups are calling on Portland leaders to rescind the land use permit granted to oil transporter Zenith Energy in October, due to the city neglecting to collect public feedback on the decision. The city contends that public engagement was not necessary when evaluating Zenith's permit application.
‘Missed opportunities’: Biking advocates sue Portland
Some bicyclists are suing the City of Portland for removing bike safety infrastructure off city streets.
