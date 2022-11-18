Many options for helping the Great Salt Lake; the simplest — use less water

Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Housing market: This Utah metro saw nation's biggest drop in sales
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City metro area is among the top housing markets in the U.S. to see the most dramatic yearly declines in home sales and boosts to for-sale inventory since high interest rates have taken a toll on the national market. That's according to...
kslnewsradio.com
The Great Salt Lake Collaborative wins $20,000 prize in ‘Local that Works’ contest
SALT LAKE CITY — The Great Salt Lake Collaborative won the top prize in Current’s annual “Local that Works” contest. The collaborative is a group of 23 news, education and media organizations working together to shed a light on the crisis facing the Great Salt Lake.
The richest woman in Salt Lake City, Utah
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah one of the leading states for low levels of drunk driving
SALT LAKE CITY — Forbes Advisor has ranked American states to determine which have the highest number of drunk drivers involved in fatal crashes. Their results put Utah third in the nation for the lowest rate of drunk driving. The District of Columbia and New Jersey each ranked higher...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
BurgersPhoto byPhoto by Niklas Rhöse on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
kslnewsradio.com
Pond at Liberty Park drained for necessary repairs
SALT LAKE CITY — The pond at Liberty Park has been drained to perform repairs at the pond, according to Luke Allen of the Salt Lake City Public Lands Department. He says staff members will be repairing the gate to the pond that regulates water levels. In order to complete the repairs, the pond had to be drained.
Storm to roll through Utah, bringing dry spell to an end
PARK CITY, Utah — November has been an up-and-down month for snow in Utah and the Wasatch, as the last measurable snowfall occurred over a week ago. Things are changing […]
kslnewsradio.com
The Beehive State reacts to Colorado LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting
SALT LAKE CITY — Late in the evening of Saturday, Nov. 19, 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich opened fire at an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Aldrich killed at least five people and injured 18 others before being disarmed by patrons in the club. The Colorado Springs Police Department now has Aldrich in custody, according to Lt. Pamela Castro.
kslnewsradio.com
Salt Lake seeing highest drop in home sales, national report finds
SALT LAKE CITY–The Salt Lake City housing market is seeing the biggest decrease in home sales, out of more than 50 markets analyzed in a new national report. According to the latest RE/MAX National Housing Report, Salt Lake City led all markets with a 48% decrease in closed transactions since October 2021.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah animal rights case raising questions about the American food system
SALT LAKE CITY — A case for animal rights is now offering new insights into ethical farming practices and how to protect animals under the law. There are no federal laws protecting animals on farms. But two activists were recently tried for burglary when, in their words, they were offering protection that wasn’t being given. The activists said they were rescuing the pigs — not stealing them.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
kslnewsradio.com
BYU wellness students return from Blue zone with healthy lifestyle tips
PROVO, Utah — A few days ahead of Thanksgiving holiday feasts, with the hours of napping and football watching to go along with it, some BYU students are learning how to live healthy and happier lives from a trip to Ikaria, Greece. According to BYU News, the students and...
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
kslnewsradio.com
Gas prices tumble in some US cities, not so much in others
SALT LAKE CITY — There’s not much consistency in Utah or across the nation when it comes to the price at the gas pump. For example, Triple-A reports that people in Texas are currently paying $2.95 for a gallon of regular. But some in California are paying well over $5.
kslnewsradio.com
Rocky Mountain Power asking customers to lend a hand to those in need
SALT LAKE CITY — During the month of November, Rocky Mountain Power is providing a way for its customers to help those in need stay warm, through the Lend a Hand program. According to a news release from RMP, the company will donate $2 for every $1 donated by customers up to $120,000.
kslnewsradio.com
Church announces open house dates for Saratoga Springs Temple
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the open house dates for the Saratoga Springs Temple. The public open house will begin Saturday, April 15, 2023, and will conclude on Saturday. July 8, 2023. The open house will run every day except for Sundays. In addition, a media day will be held prior to the public open house on April 10. A private open house for invited guests will also be held April 11-14.
kslnewsradio.com
Animals at the Hogle Zoo make a smashing entrance for Thanksgiving
SALT LAKE CITY — Feast with the Beast is taking place at Utah’s Hogle Zoo to kick off Thanksgiving. This unique tradition includes an array of animals, such as elephants, apes, and lions smashing, stomping, and eating pumpkins. From 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Nov. 24 with...
kslnewsradio.com
Carbon monoxide poisoning on the rise in winter months
SALT LAKE CITY — Winter is approaching and officials want people to know the signs of carbon monoxide poisoning. Last year, nearly 200 Utahns were treated for carbon monoxide poisoning. The flame in a gas appliance should generally be blue, with some orange. If the flame is mostly yellow,...
kslnewsradio.com
Holiday House Warming with Lee’s Heating & Air
With inflation at an all-time high and the holidays looming, Utah families are struggling. Some will even have to put off a new furnace to be able to afford Christmas for their kids. That’s why KSL NewsRadio and Lee’s Heating & Air are helping one family stay warm with our...
kslnewsradio.com
Suspect identified in West Valley hit and run
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — West Valley police officers responded to a fatal hit-and-run Monday evening. Police have now named Jose Julian Marin Flores, 21, as the lead suspect. According to a statement from the Salt Lake County DA’s Office, on Monday, Nov. 14, the incident occurred in the...
