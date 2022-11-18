Read full article on original website
Police: Vineland, NJ, Man, Sleeping in Car, Charged With DWI
Authorities in Vineland say a man is facing DWI and reckless driving charges. The Vineland Police Department says they received a 9-1-1 call Sunday regarding a driver sleeping inside his vehicle in the area of East Cherry and South 6th Streets. From that call, police charged 31-year-old Jonathan O. Jimenez...
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
Man convicted in NJ attack, slaying of EMT on basis of race
FREEHOLD — A man has been convicted in the 2018 killing of an emergency medical technician and freelance photographer in New Jersey after authorities said he targeted the victim because of his race. Jurors in Monmouth County convicted 30-year-old Jamil Hubbard of Sayreville of murder Friday in the May...
‘Cruel and unusual punishment’ — NJ Corrections Officer Admits Violating Inmates’ Civil Rights
A corrections officer from Millville who worked at Bayside State Prison in Leesburg now faces up to a decade behind bars after admitting to violating the civil rights of inmates under his watch. On Friday, 42-year-old John Makos pleaded guilty in Camden federal court to conspiring with others to deprive...
Alert Homeowner Gets 2 Atlantic City, NJ, Teens Charged With Car Burglaries in Ventnor
Police in Ventnor say two teens from Atlantic City have been charged with car burglaries and the arrests are being credited to an alert homeowner. The scene unfolded Monday night at around 8:30 when a resident witnessed two subjects pulling on car door handles in the 4900 block of Atlantic Avenue.
Franklin Twp., NJ, Police Trying to Find Young Child Walking Alone on Delsea Drive
Officials in Gloucester County are asking for help as they try to find out why a young child was walking alone along a very busy road early Tuesday morning. The Franklin Township Police Department says they were contacted by a bus driver at 6:34 AM to report the pictured juvenile walking along Delsea Drive near Porchtown Road alone.
Feds: Burlington County, NJ, Felon Charged For Having Machine Gun, Drugs
Federal authorities say a man from Burlington County, who is a convicted felon, has been charged with having a machine gun and for narcotics offenses. 35-year-old Cody Starr of Mount Holly is facing one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of a machinegun, one count of distribution of methamphetamine, and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger.
Somers Point, NJ Has Atlantic County’s 11th Case Of Rabies
Atlantic County, New Jersey has its 11th case of rabies in 2022, with a Somers Point raccoon found on Bala Drive. This is Atlantic County’s 3rd rabid raccoon of 2022. The other 8 cases involved four skunks and one each: horse, groundhog, fox, and cat. The recent Somers Point...
NJ Man With 5 Prior Felonies Gets Long Prison Sentence For Lots of Guns
Federal authorities say a man from Gloucester County, who has five prior felony convictions, has been sentenced for unlawfully possessing and conspiring to sell multiple firearms. 29-year-old Dylan Ianncelli of Pitman previously pleaded to one count of conspiring to make false statements in obtaining firearms and to illegally engage in...
Camden County, NJ, Man Sentenced For $2M Eagles Ticket Fraud Scheme
A man from Camden County has been sentenced to 48 months in prison for defrauding a victim of almost $2 million in connection to a fraudulent investment scheme. According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 60-year-old Frank N. Tobolsky of Cherry Hill previously pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.
Feds: 2 NJ Immigration Attorneys Indicted For Visa Fraud
Federal authorities say two immigration attorneys from Somerset County have been indicted for allegedly making false statements under penalty of perjury in visa applications. 52-year-old Steven G. Thomas and 81-year-old Maria Thomas, both of Montgomery Township, were indicted for conspiring to prepare and file false visa applications on behalf of clients. Steven Thomas was also charged with one count of filing a false visa application, according to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger.
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man With Active Warrants Arrested With Loaded ‘Ghost gun,’ Cocaine
Atlantic City Police Surveillance Center personnel assisted officers with locating a man who was allegedly armed with a ghost gun Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Alton El of Atlantic City was arrested. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a "ghost gun," possession of hollow point ammunition,...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Police Respond To Gas Station Burglary
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, the Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey Police Department responded to an alarm at the Sunoco gasoline station at 6501 Delilah Road., near the airport circle. NOTE: This is the first of two burglary incidents in two consecutive days at the same location. Upon arrival at...
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
Have You Seen Her? Atlantic City, NJ, Police Search for Missing 15-year-old
According to the Atlantic City Police Department, Graves was last seen in the 500 block of North Raleigh Avenue in the Chelsea Heights neighborhood of the city. Last wearing powder blue shirt, blue jeans, white Nike Air Force sneakers. How to help police. Anyone with information about the whereabouts of...
GoFundMe Set Up For Former Holy Spirit High School Administrator, Coach
A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established to help Jason Downey and his family. Downey, a former admissions director and baseball coach for Holy Spirit High School and the husband of Holy Spirit's girls' soccer coach, suffered a ruptured brain aneurysm over the weekend, according to a Facebook post from Holy Spirit High School.
Somers Point, NJ, Police Looking For Guy on His Phone
Somers Point Police requested help Thursday identifying a man who spends way too much time on his phone. Well, that's not exactly the way Somers Point Police worded it, but anyone looking at this guy's surveillance photos can tell he has a major phone addiction. What police actually said is...
NJ Dad Charged With Murdering His 4-month-old Daughter
PERTH AMBOY — A city father was charged with first-degree murder in the death of his four-month-old daughter Tuesday. Police were called on Nov. 10 about an infant not breathing. The child was taken to Raritan Bay Medical Center where she was pronounced dead. Investigators said the girl’s death...
NJ sets new date for run-off elections
State officials have delayed run-off elections in New Jersey until Tuesday, Dec. 13. Citing the failure of voting machines in Mercer County, Acting Gov. Sheila Oliver signed an executive order on Friday setting the new date for run-off balloting. Oliver says elections officials have been working around the clock to...
Update on 3 Sick Pitbull Puppies Abandoned in Millville, NJ, Woods
Supporters of two New Jersey animal rescue groups have a lot to be thankful for, as three sick puppies recently abandoned in the woods have seen their conditions improve. The two males and one female pitbull puppies, each about four months old, were all being treated for parvovirus since their discovery last week in Millville.
