'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
Family Asks For Public’s Help in Solving Moscow Murders

MOSCOW, ID – The family of one of the four victims in this month’s stabbing murders near the University of Idaho campus is asking the public to share the attached photo. Sheldon Kernodle posted it on Twitter this afternoon. Investigators say 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; 20-year-old...
What we know about the 4 University of Idaho murders

On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus house. No suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders. Boise State Public Radio’s James Dawson joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to share the latest on the case. This article was originally...
Our View: University of Idaho in mourning

The community has been in shock since the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. These four students’ deaths have changed the lives of everyone in Moscow. For University of Idaho students, this is a situation many of us have never faced before, leaving some...
Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity

MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911. According...
