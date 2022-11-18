Read full article on original website
Idaho coed killer: FBI profiler reveals suspect’s likely attributes
Four University of Idaho students were killed over one week ago in Moscow, Idaho, as investigators continue their search for a suspect behind the bloody attack.
A timeline of the killings of four University of Idaho students
The killings of four University of Idaho students Sunday in their off-campus home has brought in the investigative powers of the local Moscow Police, state police and the FBI. A preliminary timeline reveals some of their final hours as well as the investigative response.
Moscow, Idaho, community on edge amid new report of man chasing women; Police deem claim 'unfounded'
Moscow Police to hold press conference on investigation into University of Idaho students' murder
MOSCOW, Idaho — The Moscow Police Department (MPD) will hold a press conference on Wednesday to update the public on the investigation into the four University of Idaho students who were found dead in a home near campus on Nov. 13. Wednesday's press conference will take place at 1...
'Unimaginable' loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday to remember one of the four University of Idaho students stabbed to death in their home early Nov. 13, as police in the college town of Moscow have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held in Mount Vernon, Washington, a city on Puget Sound north of Seattle. “We want to thank each and every one of you for being a part of Ethan’s life,” his family wrote in a program for the memorial. “It is an incredible testimony to his character just how many lives he has touched in his short 20 years. The loss is unimaginable but our family will persevere.” Chapin, 20, was a triplet, and is survived by his parents and his siblings Maizie and Hunter. He attended Mount Vernon High School, where he played basketball. All three triplets enrolled in the University of Idaho last August.
nbcrightnow.com
FACT CHECK: NonStop Local addresses Moscow murder rumors with Idaho State Police
Rumors continue to spread regarding the murders of four University of Idaho students last week. NonStop Local's John Webb sat down with Idaho State Police Public Information Officer Aaron Snell and addressed these rumors. The next official press conference with news outlets is Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.
University of Idaho murders timeline: What we know about the slaughter of four students
This is what is known so far about the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home Nov. 13, according to police.
Dog filleted, skinned three miles from brutal Idaho college murders weeks before: report
Moscow, Idaho, dog found filleted like a fish weeks weeks before four college students were knifed to death in a rented home near campus in a shocking quadruple homicide.
koze.com
Family Asks For Public’s Help in Solving Moscow Murders
MOSCOW, ID – The family of one of the four victims in this month’s stabbing murders near the University of Idaho campus is asking the public to share the attached photo. Sheldon Kernodle posted it on Twitter this afternoon. Investigators say 20-year-old Xana Kernodle of Avondale, Arizona; 20-year-old...
boisestatepublicradio.org
What we know about the 4 University of Idaho murders
On Nov. 13, four University of Idaho students were found dead in an off-campus house. No suspect has been arrested in connection with the murders. Boise State Public Radio’s James Dawson joins Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes to share the latest on the case. This article was originally...
Idaho Police Discuss Skinned Dog Connection to Mysterious Student Killings
More than a week after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death, authorities said they have no suspect or weapon in the killings.
How Idaho Police Ruled Out Roommates as Suspects in Gruesome Murders
"At this time...detectives do not believe any individual at the residence, when 911 was called, is involved in this crime," police said this week.
If Idaho murder victims 'were going to go, they were going to go together,' friend says
Close friends of University of Idaho homicide victims Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen remember them as not only best friends but as sisters who loved to laugh and sing.
Mark Fuhrman: Idaho investigators have 'stayed on point'
Former LAPD detective Mark Fuhrman joins 'Jesse Watters Primetime' to give his take on the latest in the Idaho murders investigation.
What DNA Found at Idaho Murder Scene Could Reveal About Killer
Experts explained to Newsweek that possible DNA left at the scene could help investigators "generate a physical profile of the individual."
‘We want answers, too’: Idaho police investigating stabbing deaths ask for patience
A week has passed since four Idaho college students were stabbed to death in their sleep. No arrests have been made.
Moscow Police explain Monday night incident where women report being chased
MOSCOW, Idaho - Moscow Police don't have proof to corroborate a report of a man chasing two women down the street in Moscow Monday night.
uiargonaut.com
Our View: University of Idaho in mourning
The community has been in shock since the murders of Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee Goncalves. These four students’ deaths have changed the lives of everyone in Moscow. For University of Idaho students, this is a situation many of us have never faced before, leaving some...
University of Idaho students ‘likely asleep’ when fatally stabbed, coroner says
MOSCOW, Idaho — The four University of Idaho students who were fatally stabbed last weekend were “likely asleep” when they were attacked, the county coroner said late Friday. Each victim was stabbed multiple times and some had defensive wounds, Latah County coroner Cathy Mabbutt said in a...
KHQ Right Now
Moscow Police Department responds to suspicious activity
MOSCOW, Idaho. - The Moscow Police Department (MPD) responded to a call on Nov. 21 of a man reportedly in the passenger seat of a woman's car. When the woman opened her car door and saw the man, she immediately slammed it shut, ran away screaming, and called 911. According...
