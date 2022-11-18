Read full article on original website
Accident Victims Named
The identity of the victims that died in two separate Sunday afternoon crashes have been released. At about 2:30 p.m. Sunday a three-vehicle crash on Dogwood Road just north of Ralph Road claimed the life of 26-year-old Manuel Ernesto Gomez Gonzales of Cathedral City. Gomez was the driver of a Kia Forte that was southbound on Dogwood when he crossed the center line and collided with a northbound pick-up truck driven by Fernando Buenrostro, 57, of Brawley. Another pick-up truck, driven by 54-year-old Araceli Osuna. that was also northbound collided with the other two vehicles. Gomez was pronounced dead at the scene. Buenrostro and Osuna both sustained minor injuries.
Niland Resident Arrested
(29 year old man puts up a fight)....He was finally taken into custody. Imperial County Sheriff's recieved a call at 5:23 Sunday evening. There was a domestic disturbance at a Niland residence. When Deputies arrived they found the suspect had fled the scene. The suspect, identified as Conrad White of Niland, was located, but he refused to pull over in his vehicle. A pursuit ensued. Officials say White was again located at the Circle K store in Calipatria. Deputies made contact, but the suspect attempted to flee again. There was a struggle, during which White was observed in possession of a firearm. The firearm was discharged and White was disarmed and taken into custody. A Deouty reportedlyt suffered minor injuries in the scuffle. No other injuries were reported. White was booked into County Jail on charges of violation of a court order, reckless driving, Felony evading in a motor vehicle,, Felon in possession of a firearm,, attempted escape, and battery on a peace officer. Anyone with video or any other information are asked to contact County Sheriff's Investigations.
Man from Somerton dies after car crash, police say alcohol appears to be involved
YUMA - Yuma County Sheriff's got a call about a car crash on November 20,2022 around 10:00pm. The crash happened in the 2900 Block of S. Avenue B. The crash was from a red 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Ford F-350, they both were driving south on Avenue B, when the Jeep tried to pass the Ford using the center turn lane. The Jeep then hit the Ford’s rear driver side, lost control, and rolled over.
Fatal Injury Collision
(Two Vehicle Collision)...It was reported Sunday night. Yuma County Sheriff's responded to the call at 9:51 Sunday night. The collision was reported in the 2900 Block of South Avenue B in Yuma. Deputies say the initial investigation indicated a red 1999 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a black Ford F-350 were both traveling South on Avenue B, when the Jeep attempted to pass the pickup using the comntinuous center turn lane. They say the jeep collided into the rear drivers side of the Ford, lost control and rolled. The driver of the Jeep was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center, where he succumbed from his injuries. The victim was identified as 45 year old Carlos Gonzalez of Somerton. The investigation continues in the incident, but officials say alcohol appears to have been a factor in the collision.
Child in Yuma almost taken in white van, subjects still out there
YUMA - A 10-year-old boy from Yuma was walking home in the area of 1700 block of 45th Avenue around 3:00pm. When a white van stopped next to the child trying to lure him into the van with candy and video games. The child was able to get away, and...
Yuma Police crack down on DUI checkpoints over Thanksgiving break
YUMA - Yuma Police will be conducting an impaired driving detail on Wednesday, November 23rd; Thursday, November 24th; Friday November 25th and Saturday, November 26th, 2022. Additional officers will be roving city streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. These DUI patrols are, in addition to regularly scheduled patrol officers, all looking for signs of any impaired drivers behind the wheel.
Business Burgled
An El Centro business was burglarized over the weekend. El Centro Police responded to the business in the 1700 block of West Main Street at about 6:38 a.m. Saturday. Officers found that there were pry marks to the front door and that there was damage to the door and deadbolt. A thorough inspection of the building found that 2 desktop computers, a printer and two shredders were missing . Total value of the loss is estimated at over $6,500.
Catalytic Convertor Stolen
A catalytic convertor was taken off a truck. The theft was reported Friday afternoon. The report indicated that a catalytic convertor was taken from a UPS truck in the 100 block of West Main Street in El Centro. The catalytic convertor was valued at $2,000.
Thanksgiving Holiday
(Upcoming 4 day Holiday)....The Thanksgiving Holiday is a four day weekend. Local, State and Federal government offices will be closed both Thursday and Friday, including the County, Imperial Irrigation District and City offices and departments. The California Highway Patrol goes into its Maximum Enforcement Period Wednesday evening and continues through Midnight Sunday. That is the CHP Holiday patrol period when as many officers as possible are assigned to the roadways to ensure holiday travel is as safe as possible. The Highway Patrol also covers off road areas. The Thanksgiving Holiday is one of the busiest off road holidays of the year. The population in the Sand Dune Recreation Areas normally increases by over 100,000 over the Thanksgiving Holiday. Motorists are encouraged to obey all safety traffic laws, including driving under the influence or otherwise impaired or distracted driving.
Unknown suspects tried to lure Yuma boy into van, police say
YUMA, Ariz. - The Yuma Police Department is investigating after several people reportedly tried to lure a 10-year-old boy into their van with the promise of candy and video games. Police were called to an area near the 1700 block of 45th Avenue just after 3 p.m. on Nov. 17...
El Centro Fire
A fire in an El Centro storage facility caused extensive damage Friday afternoon. The fire was reported in the storage facility in the 1800 block of South 4th Street. Multiple agencies responded to the fire that damaged a number of the storage units. 4th Street was closed to northbound traffic for about an hour and a half as firefighters battled the blaze.
New Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in Imperial County
The Imperial Irrigation District has launch the streetlight led luminaire upgrade replacement program. The post New Streetlight LED Luminaire Upgrade Replacement Program in Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
YPD urges Yumans to be cautious during holiday season
The Yuma Police Department (YPD) released a press release detailing good safety practices in time for holiday season. The post YPD urges Yumans to be cautious during holiday season appeared first on KYMA.
Just in time for Christmas, Santa Claus is coming to Calexico
Santa Claus and his elves will travel from the frigid North Pole to the very tropical Calexico. The post Just in time for Christmas, Santa Claus is coming to Calexico appeared first on KYMA.
Shaking South Of The Border
(A major earthquake).....It was recorded at 8:39 Tuesday morning. The US Geological Survey says the quake measured a magnitude 6.2. It was recorded about 138 miles south/southwest of Mexicali. It was felt in Imperial County. The earthquake was centered in an open desert area in Baja California. There is no word on damage or injury as a result of the shaking. In this area, the quake only rattled some nerves.
Reaction from Imperial County fans to first Mexico game
This morning, Mexico had its first game versus Poland many fans in imperial county woke up early to show their support The post Reaction from Imperial County fans to first Mexico game appeared first on KYMA.
Christmas In Imperial
(It is the Imperial Market Days and Parade of Lights)....Both events will be held on December 9th. The Parade starts at 6:00 pm. For those who wish to participate, late registration is still open. Applications, however, must be in by November 25th, this Friday. They say applications will not be accepted after November 9th. The Late registration fee is $40 for each entry.
