Sen. Kennedy gives explanation after voting against same-sex marriage bill

MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Louisiana Senator John Kennedy released a statement Friday morning explaining why he voted against same-sex marriage legislation.

Read his statement below:

“Gay marriage is legal in the U.S. as a result of the Obergefell decision. There is no indication whatsoever that the U.S. Supreme Court is going to overrule that case. So, what is the purpose of this legislation? It is a ‘solution’ in search of a problem—a problem that doesn’t exist.

“Passing this bill would allow the president, through an executive order, to use this act to do things that Congress never intended—which President Biden has done before.

“Additionally, an activist federal judge who does not respect the separation of powers could easily do the same thing. Those are real dangers in passing this legislation.”

Sen. John Kennedy

The Associated Press reported that 12 Republicans voted to move the legislation forward Wednesday.

President Joe Biden issued the following statement on the vote:

“Love is love, and Americans should have the right to marry the person they love. Today’s bipartisan vote brings the United States one step closer to protecting that right in law. The Respect for Marriage Act will ensure that LGBTQI+ couples and interracial couples are respected and protected equally under federal law, and provide more certainty to these families since the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs . I want to thank the Members of Congress whose leadership has sent a strong message that Republicans and Democrats can work together to secure the fundamental right of Americans to marry the person they love. I urge Congress to quickly send this bill to my desk where I will promptly sign it into law.”

President Joe Biden

Virginia Duhon
4d ago

Thank you Senator Kennedy for voting against this law. God made man and woman and God created marriage to be between a man and a woman. Same sex marriage is wrong and is not recognized by God. This country better coming back to God before it's too late.

colleen.fontenot
4d ago

This is just a way to go after Christian churches and organizations who will not perform ceremonies or bake cakes and more. This is calling God and the Bible a lie

Nunya UR Bizzness
4d ago

Well that answer is simple he is a bigoted racist. Who uses his religion as a reason to hate. No explanation needed. He doesn’t govern by the constitution like old religious fanatics before him he governs by a book he has never done more with then thump. His days are numbered just like the hairs on his head according to that Bible and he is old. God will deal with him come his final breath.

MyArkLaMiss

