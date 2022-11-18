Alaskan Bush People star Gabe Brown becomes the talk of the town after every new episode’s release and the reason is that he now wears eyeliner on the show. A new episode of the Discovery+ show aired on October 30th. Entitled No Sleep Till Petersburg, the episode sees the Brown family battling many situations at once. There are issues with their boat and they are also chasing the deadline to see a dream property.

