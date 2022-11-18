ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newnan, GA

thecitymenus.com

Parade and Market Bring Christmas to Downtown Carrollton December 3

Santa Claus, a gift market and parade are all coming to town, as Christmas in Carrollton returns to Adamson Square, December 3. Starting at 1 pm, event organizers with the city invite the public to explore downtown and shop the Christmas Market for unique, hand-made gifts like jewelry, baked goods, candles, soap and woodworking from local artisans and small businesses. Carolers will fill the air with sounds of the season. People can snap pics with Santa (if they bring their own camera) and enjoy crafts and activities at Santa’s Workshop. Kids can send their wish list directly to the North Pole by dropping it into Santa’s mailbox. The SEC Championship game will be shown on the big screen at the Amp starting at 4 pm.
CARROLLTON, GA
scoopotp.com

SNOW DAY AT ALPHARETTA CITY CENTER

Alpharetta City Center (ACC) will turn into a Winter Wonderland this December as its inaugural “Snow Day at ACC” event ushers in the holiday season with family friendly festivities. On Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music at a snow-filled ACC and discover several surprises and delights throughout the property.
ALPHARETTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Villa Rica to celebrate “Christmas on Main”

The holiday spirit will be in downtown Villa Rica on Dec. 3 as the city celebrates its annual Christmas on Main event. The yearly yuletide event features something for children of all ages, including the Egg Nog Jog, the Reindeer Run 5K, a parade, and a chance for Villa Rica residents to meet Santa and get a head start on their holiday shopping.
VILLA RICA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Franklin Hosts Winter Fest 2022

The Heard County Chamber of Commerce presents Winter Fest 2022 in downtown Franklin on the Square. The event kicks off on Saturday, December 3, from 4:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. Join the community in celebrating the Christmas season with Food, Arts & Crafts, Parade, Pictures with Santa, Live Music, DJ Rick Gore, Christmas music, and more! The event is FREE. MP & S3 are set to perform from 4:30 p.m. until 5:15 p.m.
FRANKLIN, GA
thecitymenus.com

Southwire to Host Drive-Thru Toys for Tots Event in Carrollton

Southwire is excited to announce the return of its annual Toys for Tots Collection Drive on Thursday, Dec. 8, and Friday, Dec. 9, in Carrollton, Ga. from 7:00 A.M. until 7:00 P.M. (EST). Toys for Tots is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit public charity created in 1991 by the U.S. Marine Corps...
CARROLLTON, GA
AccessAtlanta

3 must-try holiday recipes approved by Atlanta food royalty

It’s that time of year when families and friends gather around the table to eat, drink and possibly engage in their once-a-year political debates (let’s hope not!). Whatever Thanksgiving Day entails, it’s always made better by an immaculate spread. With so many celebrities, chefs and even influencers...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Blair Waller Antiques Opens On December First in Bowdon

In Bowdon you’ll find a treasure trove of antiques. Store owner Jane Pennington who is a passionately curious antiquer is opening her brick-and-mortar store Blair Waller Antiques on December first. The antique, vintage, and collectibles shop takes pride in its research and authentication efforts and was previously located inside of Timeless Treasure Antiques Mall in Oxford, Alabama.
BOWDON, GA
zooatlanta.org

OPENING TONIGHT! ILLUMINIGHTS

Zoo Atlanta is all aglow with the highly anticipated return of IllumiNights: A Chinese Lantern Festival, opening Monday evening, November 21, 2022. Zoo Atlanta has partnered with Hanart Culture to bring the experience back to Atlanta, with an abundance of new lanterns and stunning scenes celebrating the splendors of nature. IllumiNights is presented by Georgia Power, with additional support from Beacon Sponsor PNC and Luminary Sponsor Kaiser Permanente.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Only one winner this edition; Now identify two mysteries

With a difficult mystery last week, this edition’s mystery photo may prove much easier. So, since it’s a little simpler, let’s throw two similar photos at you this week. Find the location and send your ideas of this mystery puzzle to elliott@brack.net, and include your hometown. Susan...
LILBURN, GA
myasbn.com

Mayor Andre Dickens announces Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program for small businesses

A new $3.5 million loan program has been created by the city of Atlanta and its mayor to promote small regional companies through generating equity. Atlanta small businesses can apply for a direct loan of up to 20% of commercial property costs, with a cap of $200,000, through the Atlanta Commercial Down Payment Assistance Loan Program (CDPA). Loans are given for the purchase or acquisition of a commercially zoned building within the city of Atlanta, as well as for any necessary improvements. The loan can be converted to a grant if the business makes consistent payments for ten years and complies with clawback requirements. The fund is made possible by a $20 million gift from Wells Fargo to assist Atlanta small business owners in owning more of their company’s assets, including real estate and equipment, and to finance physical improvements to their facilities.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination

Residents of a new residential community in Fayetteville, Ga., are pursuing legal action against leadership for racial discrimination. The lawsuit filed this week against the Town of Trilith and Trilith Studios claims the community failed to uphold its promise for residents to “feel at home” and be able to “live work, and find fulfillment in […] The post Black residents sue Trilith Studios’ housing development, citing years of unaddressed discrimination appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
wgac.com

Augusta Makes List Of Best Restaurants In U.S.

Augusta, Atlanta, and Charleston, SC have all made another list. It’s a good one. Yelp has released their 9th Annual Top 100 Restaurants for 2022. It’s great to see a favorite downtown spot on the list and Augusta represented. The Brunch House on Greene St. I hear their Chicken and Waffles are the best. Another place to add to our weekend bucket list of breakfast stops.
AUGUSTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Atlanta icon T.I. details Trap City Cafe restaurant, need for affordable housing

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Georgia that are well-known for their delicious food and are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE

