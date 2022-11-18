A man was transported to a hospital after a fuel truck he was driving burst into flames when it was hit by a train. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Anthony Joseph Moshier of Hoisington was driving a 2022 Peterbilt fuel hauling straight truck headed north on 181st Street in Russell County. After stopping at a railroad crossing, he began moving forward and did not see a westbound Union Pacific train. The train struck the truck. The truck came to rest in the southwest corner of the crossing, where it caught fire and was destroyed.

RUSSELL COUNTY, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO