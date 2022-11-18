Read full article on original website
Hutchinson man loses majority of home, pets in fire; believes fire crew had wrong address
A Hutchinson man said it took firefighters around 20 minutes to get to his home after it caught fire last Tuesday. A majority of his house is destroyed, and he lost his 8-month-old puppy, Zoe, and two cats.
Toy Run brings back bikes
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Toy Run over the weekend in Hutchinson saw 380 motorcycles, 835 toys, more than 150 bicycles donated, and 148 bowls of chili served on Nov. 20. The toy run started at 10 a.m. at Salty Cycles, 129 E. Sherman St. Riders and...
Local couple to reopen grocery store in La Crosse
LA CROSSE — A couple from La Crosse has purchased the Rush County Grocery and will reopen it after the first of the year as B' Hometown Market. Rush County has been without a grocery store since August when Rush County Grocery was seized by the state for nonpayment of taxes.
1 killed in Rice County motorcycle crash
RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Rice County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. It happened on Monday on 31st Road and Avenue S in Rice County. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcycle crash and the driver deceased. The identity of the driver...
Ellis County 4-H event will feature Peterson brothers, FHSU prof
Ellis County 4-H Council invites Kansas teens to participate in its upcoming “Chat, Don’t Snap” workshop on Sunday, Dec. 4 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the FHSU Memorial Union. The event will give teens the opportunity to grow their leadership and communication skills through civil discourse.
City commission meets tonight ahead of holiday; will award bid for 3rd fire station
The Hays city commission will meet Tuesday rather than Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday. City offices will be closed Thursday and Friday. The agenda, seen below, includes a $5.4 million bid award to Paul Wertenberger, Hays, for construction of a third fire station in the northwest part of the city. It will be paid for with proceeds from the city's portion of the Ellis County sales tax.
6th Street temporary closure Tuesday in Hays
Begin at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22nd, 6th Street in Hays will temporarily be closed between Milner and Riley for waterline work. Sixth Street will be reopened to traffic before the end of the day. Contact the Office of Project Management at 785-628-7350 or J Corp at 785-628-8101 with...
Police still searching for Hutch man reported missing Oct. 9
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Sheriff's Office on Monday posted an update that they are still looking for 67-year-old Leonard Anthony Williams. He was first reported missing on Oct. 9. They added that he was last seen in the area of Fun Valley. There is still an active...
Hays trash routes changed for Thanksgiving holiday
Due to the Thanksgiving Holiday on Thursday and Friday, there will be changes to the refuse and recycling pickup schedule. Monday pickup will not change. Tuesday and Wednesday routes will be picked up on Tuesday Nov. 22, and Thursday and Friday routes will be picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 23.
Fuel Truck Hit by Train
A man was transported to a hospital after a fuel truck he was driving burst into flames when it was hit by a train. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Anthony Joseph Moshier of Hoisington was driving a 2022 Peterbilt fuel hauling straight truck headed north on 181st Street in Russell County. After stopping at a railroad crossing, he began moving forward and did not see a westbound Union Pacific train. The train struck the truck. The truck came to rest in the southwest corner of the crossing, where it caught fire and was destroyed.
Ellis High inducts 17 into National Honor Society
ELLIS — On Tuesday, Ellis High School inducted eight juniors and nine seniors into the local chapter of the National Honor Society. Requirements to get into NHS are a 3.5 GPA, leadership in seven organizations within the school or community, accumulation of 40 hours of community service, and a positive character evaluation by teachers.
New embroidery and western boutique shop opening in Larned
When Joe Koch’s son was still in high school and playing sports, his wife wanted to design her own Larned Indian shirts to support their son. That was nearly two years ago, and the Koch’s desire to create their own designs continued to grow by offering custom embroidery and screen printing on t-shirts.
Small plane makes belly landing at Kansas airport
ELLIS COUNTY—Three people avoided injury when a small plane made a belly landing just after 1p.m. Saturday in Ellis County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1965 Mooney M20E piloted by John Michael Hershey, 58, Monument, Colorado, was making a final landing approach to Hays Regional Airport. The manual landing gear failed to fully engage.
FHSU giving thanks for the vision of Leora B. Stroup
With Thanksgiving upon us, we can’t help but reflect on those who have made Fort Hays State University what it is today. We are thankful for those who saw a need, had a vision, and worked tirelessly to enhance the education of our students. Leora B. Stroup built the nursing program at FHSU seventy years ago, and the program continues to grow in providing students with a world-class nursing education.
🎥 Veterans Day in Hays thanks six remaining local WWII vets
As residents awoke on the recent Veterans Day, 1,400 American flags were being placed in residential yards and at businesses throughout Hays. The popular fundraising project is undertaken by nearly 40 members and volunteers of the local Kiwanis Club. They start at daylight and remove the flags as the sun sets.
3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle collision involving semi-truck on Kansas highway
ELLSWORTH, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were hospitalized after a 3-vehicle collision which included a semi-truck happened on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:40 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, emergency crews were called to the area of Kansas Highway 140 and Highway 156 with reports of an injury crash.
CEO of Hutchinson hospital, health system resigns
The person in charge of the Hutchinson Regional Medical Center and Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System has resigned.
Broad range of ag topics discussed at FHSU forum
With an eye to the critical role agriculture plays in the lives of Kansans, Dr. Grady Dixon, dean of the Peter Werth College of Science, Technology and Mathematics, and Ken Rahjes, Kansas District 110 representative, launched a pilot agricultural forum. The event, held Monday in the FHSU Robbins Center, was funded by Fort Hays State University as part of its mission to serve Kansas residents.
Motorcyclist found dead after crashing, sheriff's office says
RICE COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - A fatal motorcycle accident scene was found on Monday after a report of a dead body in central Kansas. The Rice County Sheriff's Office say they were informed of a dead body found at 31st road and Ave S in the southeastern part of the county. When deputies arrived they found a single motorcycle accident and the body of the rider.
FHSU financial planning team fares well at national competition
For the second year in a row, Fort Hays State University’s financial planning team placed third overall in the national Financial Planning Challenge Competition. The team, comprised of finance majors, Ethan Lang, senior, Hays; Danielle Riemann, senior, Beloit; and Kaden Wren, junior, Scott City; competed in a three-phase competition. FHSU’s team placed first in phase 1, a written competition. Phase 2 involved an oral presentation, and phase 3, was a game-show-style financial planning knowledge contest.
