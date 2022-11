Former Manitowoc Lincoln High School basketball star Mason Dopirak sank a jumper with 16 seconds left Saturday for Milwaukee School of Engineering to seal a 49-48 victory over Luther Saturday. The win came in the final game for Raiders Coach Brian Miller who is calling it a career after 35 years of coaching basketball, including 29 as a head coach. Miller will continue to serve MSOE in his role of Director of Athletics. During 19 years as head men’s basketball coach in Milwaukee, the Raiders enjoyed 13 seasons at or above .500 and 289 wins, the most ever under any coach in school history. Taking over the program will be current assistant coach Kevin Hurd.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO