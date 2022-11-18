Read full article on original website
sportstravelmagazine.com
NCAA Announces Sites for Future Men’s Final Fours
The Men’s Final Four will be heading to Las Vegas for the first time in 2028 as the NCAA announced the host cities for the Final Four for the next bid cycle of 2027 through 2030. Also awarded Final Fours were Detroit (2027), Indianapolis (2029) and Dallas/Arlington (2030). Atlanta,...
sportstravelmagazine.com
Pikes Peak APEX New Format, 2023 Dates Announced
The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation is the new organizer for the Pikes Peak APEX, presented by RockShox, a unique mountain bike challenge on the slopes of the Pikes Peak region’s trails. The 2023 event will maintain the vision of making Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region an internationally...
