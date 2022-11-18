ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Judge tosses out council candidate's election result challenge

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A candidate for city council who challenged the election results saw his case dismissed by a Caddo Parish District Court judge because of strict wording in the law. James Carstensen filed suit against elections officials, claiming new council redistricting maps were not properly followed for ballots in...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony

If you visited the Georgia state Capitol during legislative session in the past 12 years, you’d likely hear former House Speaker David Ralston’s booming voice fill the chamber and spill out in the rotunda, asking members if they had entered their votes on various bills and resolutions, congratulating them on birthdays and milestones and joyously […] The post Former House Speaker David Ralston remembered in Capitol ceremony appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Biden, world leaders sign declaration to adopt vaccine passports for international travel

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration agreeing to adopt vaccine passports to “facilitate” all international travel. Paragraph 23 of the declaration pertains to “facilitating seamless international travel” by pledging to commit to international dialogue and collaboration to establish a “trusted global digital health networks that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standard and digital COVID-19 certificates.”

