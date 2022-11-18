Police: Drunken bus driver swerved through traffic, blew red light with Hingham students on board

PEMBROKE, Mass. — A Hingham school bus driver is facing drunken driving and child endangerment charges after police say she swerved through traffic and blew through a red light with nearly 30 students on board on Thursday.

Bethann Sweeney, 53, of Hanover, was arraigned Friday in Plymouth District Court on charges including OUI liquor, child endangerment, child endangerment with a motor vehicle, and negligent operation. A not guilty plea was entered on her behalf.

Troopers responding to a report of a yellow school bus driving erratically on Route 3 north in Pembroke just before 5:30 p.m. found the bus in question as it took the ramp at Exit 27, pulled it over in a Friendly’s parking lot, and ordered Sweeney to step out, according to Massachusetts State Police.

“The troopers observed her to be unsteady on her feet and detected a strong odor of alcohol coming from her. Troopers also made observations of her speech and appearance indicative of intoxication,” state police said in a statement.

An investigation revealed that Sweeney had picked up the 28 passengers, who were between the ages of 14 and 20, and two adult supervisors, at Plymouth North High School, where they had attended the Hingham United Basketball Special Olympics closing ceremony.

The adult supervisors told troopers that Sweeney was tasked with returning them to Hingham High School but on the drive home, she allegedly tried to get onto Route 3 south, which was the wrong direction to return home and then drove through a red light when she learned she was headed the wrong way.

“When told she was heading in the wrong direction, Sweeney ran a red light and then managed to get onto Route 3 north, again swerving across the road and driving over rumble strips multiple times,” state police said.

After conducting a slew of field sobriety tests, including requests to recite the alphabet and count backwards, troopers concluded that she was under the influence of alcohol, state police added. After being transported to the Norwell barracks, Sweeney allegedly refused to take a breathalyzer test, which triggered an automatic license suspension.

While speaking with troopers, Sweeney asked, “Am I going to be on the news,” adding that “it was only a matter of time before I got caught,” prosecutors said during her arraignment.

A subsequent search Sweeney’s belongings revealed that she was in possession a 23.7-ounce Poland Springs water bottle, which was half empty and smelled of alcohol, according to state police.

“During the booking process she stated that her occupation was school bus driver and her employer the Town of Hingham,” state police said.

In a statement, Hingham Superintendent of School Dr. Margaret Adams said, “During the return trip from a high school athletic event this evening, the staff on board the bus became concerned about the performance of the bus driver. When the staff shared their concerns with the driver, the bus driver pulled the bus off the highway. The staff on board called 911 to enlist the support of the Massachusetts State Police who responded right away.”

A second bus had to be requested to pick up the students who were on Sweeney’s school bus.

“We are deeply concerned by the incident, and, more importantly, the distress this caused our students. We are grateful to our staff on board the bus, who responded immediately, acted quickly and responsibly, to protect the safety of our students,” Adams added.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

