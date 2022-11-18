Read full article on original website
Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons latest to face wrath of jilted fans
Deion Sanders, Bryce Harper and Kevin Durant know what Simmons went through. Many of them got to relish facing their former supporters.
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Pujols, Verlander voted Comeback Players of the Year
Pujols, honored in the National League, came back to St. Louis for his final season and posted his biggest numbers in years at age 42. The three-time MVP compiled an .895 OPS for the NL Central champions and became the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 career home runs.
Houston Astros earn biggest postseason payout in MLB history with $516K per player's share
Winners win. They also earn too.
Bengals’ La’el Collins Rips Steelers’ TJ Watt After Head-to-Head Matchup
The Cincinnati tackle had some bold words for the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
Dynamo acquire M Artur from Crew
Artur, a midfielder who spent the past six years with the Columbus Crew, was traded to the Houston Dynamo on
Penn State, Static in the CFP Rankings, Faces a New Year's 6 Squeeze
Still at No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Lions need help to reach a NY6 bowl.
Jahvon Quinerly is "Ready To Go" According to Nate Oats
Oats also gave updates on Darius Miles and Dom Welch's status for the Phil Knight Invitational.
