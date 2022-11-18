Mike McCarthy explains why Trevon Diggs matches up well against Justin Jefferson

Justin Jefferson is one of the top wideouts in the game, and Trevon Diggs is about to face him on the heels of one of his best performances.

The Minnesota Vikings star was unstoppable in their dramatic win over the Bills last week. He made one of the greatest catches of all time in a 10-reception, 193-yard, one-touchdown performance.

Now, the Cowboys head to Minnesota to face the 8-1 Vikings, with Diggs all but certain to be marking Jefferson wire-to-wire. The third-year corner handled Jefferson well when the two teams met last season, limiting him to just one catch for three yards when Diggs was in coverage, according to PFF.

They’ll need Diggs to lock down Jefferson again if they want a chance at winning. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy explained in his weekly appearance on “Shan and RJ” why Diggs matches up well with Jefferson.

“I think it’s like anything, Trevon you could see last week there wasn’t one ball thrown his way,” McCarthy said. “I know Aaron (Rodgers) has great respect for him, and you’re seeing it more and more. People keep talking about him, his numbers are down but frankly they're up because people keep going away from him. That counts for something too from a value standpoint.

“But I think Trevon’s ability to go inside and outside (is important), because you have to be able to do that to play Justin -- because they play him all over the place. But I think they’re a good matchup because they both have length, are good athletes and have exceptional ball skills.”

Even if Diggs holds up on his end of the bargain, the Cowboys defense will have its work cut out for them.

Rush defense has been an issue for Dallas, and the Vikings boast a playmaker on the ground in Dalvin Cook. So, stopping Jefferson is just one piece of the puzzle, but it’s an important one, and Diggs has shown the ability to do it.

.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram