NY man gave informant Cheez Doodles, not meth, in PA bust: report

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 31-year-old New York man is behind bars following an alleged botched drug deal in Johnstown that was organized by state police.

On Nov. 15, state police gave a confidential informant (CI) $600 to buy 2 oz. of methamphetamine from a man known as “Fred,” according to charges filed. “Fred,” whose real name is Laquan Pierrelouis, instead allegedly gave the CI Cheez Doodles, robbed them, and then drug them across the road using his car before taking off.

The drug deal took place at the 200 block of David Street in Dale Borough, according to the affidavit. Troopers parked on the side of the road in an undercover car with the CI, and Pierrelouis reportedly parked up ahead and requested the CI walk to him.

Troopers noted that the CI was speaking to Pierrelouis through the driver’s window, and they watched as he handed the CI a yellow bag containing what Pierrelouis claimed was methamphetamine. However, police said the bag actually contained Cheez Doodles.

The CI told Pierrelouis that they were not going to hand over the money until they actually saw the methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint. Then, police reported Pierrelouis grabbed the CI by the arms, trying to take the money and cell phone that the CI had. Pierrelouis allegedly proceeded to drive approximately 10-20 feet while clinging onto the CI, dragging him across the road.

Pierrelouis successfully took the $600 and cell phone from the CI, who eventually fell to the ground and sustained minor injuries, police noted.

Members of the surveillance team followed after Pierrelouis and stopped him on Buck Street where he was arrested by the Johnstown Police Department. In plain view of his car was the $600 and cell phone, which police said contained audio and video of the controlled buy.

Pierrelouis was arraigned on felony charges of robbery, possession with intent to sell and fleeing/attempting to elude an officer. He also faces minor counts of theft and simple assault.

He is currently lodged in Cambria County Prison after failing to post 10 percent of his $100,000 cash bail. A preliminary hearing is slated for Dec. 7.

