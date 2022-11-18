Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Kansas this monthKristen WaltersPittsburg, KS
Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operatesCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
The historic Boots Court Motel in Carthage, Missouri is restored and will take you back a step in timeCJ CoombsCarthage, MO
What is the Joplin Spook Light?Evan CrosbyJoplin, MO
Related
Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man
McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
Southeast Kansas man killed in head-on crash
A southeast Kansas man was killed in a crash Monday night in Crawford County.
Police officer critical, crashed during pursuit
COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022 just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Okla. Crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Okla. GOOGLE MAPS COUNTY ROAD S 560 AND COUNTY ROAD E 30. Vernon Moyer, 39, of...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire
PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: police pursuit ends in crash, armadillo migration
COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Oklahoma. The crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Oklahoma. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce was operating a 2018 Dodge Charger police cruiser. He was driving north on County Road s 560 where they say the brakes failed in the police car. The car then left the road and went into a ditch. Moyer is currently in the hospital with critical injuries. You can read more about this crash by clicking here.
Commerce man injured after Saturday night crash
COMMERCE, Okla. — A Commerce man was admitted to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital in critical condition after a crash about two miles north of Commerce, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Saturday night on County Road S. 560, near County Road E....
Lawrence County Record
Alleged high-speed chase, drug possession leads to arrest Stafford already on probation outside of Lawrence County, Saragusa also facing Greene Co. charge
Two people from Springfield were arrested after allegedly leading officers from the Aurora-Marionville Police Department on a high-speed chase, after which drugs were reportedly found on their person. Jesse Stafford, 28, and Emmitt Saragusa, 19, were booked into the Lawrence County Jail on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the probable...
WIBW
Man perishes in head-on collision after driving wrong way on Kansas highway
CHEROKEE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has died while another was seriously injured in a head-on collision after a driver was headed the wrong way down a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.9 on U.S. Highway 400 - about 6 miles west of Kansas Highway 7 - with reports of a fatality crash.
Kansas City Southern Holiday Express returns after 2 year break
JOPLIN METRO AREA — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express returns to the region! After a two-year hiatus due to health concerns the train formerly known as the “Santa Express” will make a stop in Pittsburg, Kan. WHAT: KCS Holiday Express WHERE: Pittsburg, Kan., Elm & Monroe WHEN: Dec. 10, 4:00 p.m. WHO: Santa and all his Reindeer! HOW MUCH:...
Joplin Fire Dept is hiring 14 new firefighters, they will pay you while they train you
JOPLIN, Mo. – The opening of Station No.7 next year means the Joplin Fire Dept is already down firefighters Joplin Fire Training Chief Dustin Lunow tells us. And they now need 14 additional firefighters to staff the new station. And they need to hire before 2023 begins. “You have to be older than 18, high school diploma or GED. Previously...
Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Rangeline
JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. reports of a pedestrian struck on South Rangeline and 7th alerted Jopin E-911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, METS ambulance and METRO 1 responded. On scene we learn from Cpl Tim Hudson that am adult male was struck in the southbound lanes of Rangeline, just south of 7th. He tells us the male was...
Kansas SRO officer arrested for shoplifting, accused of stealing $180+ in merchandise from Oklahoma Walmart
A Galena, Kansas, school resource officer (SRO) with a history of theft was given a city citation for allegedly shoplifting at a Walmart in Miami, Oklahoma.
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: business owners charged, time capsule preserved
LAMAR, Mo. – A married couple who operate a Lamar, Missouri business are now both charged with stealing. Denis and Brenda Masters own and operate “The Rustic Barn Flea Market” in Lamar. Authorities had previously charged Denis Masters with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of payments and goods. Now the prosecutor has added two felony stealing charges against both Denis and his wife Brenda. Click here for more information about this story.
fourstateshomepage.com
UPDATE: Oklahoma officer released from hospital following high speed pursuit chase; suspect in custody
COMMERCE, Okla. – A Commerce police officer was admitted to a Joplin hospital Saturday night in critical condition following a high-speed pursuit, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce, was traveling north on County Road S 560 about two miles north of Commerce at a...
Police: Man admits to involvment in Nov. 17 Pittsburg shooting
Pittsburg Police Officers arrested a man who they say admitted to his involvement in a November 17 shooting in Pittsburg.
Weekend Wrap (Nov. 19 & 20)
Here is a quick look at the top local stories from the weekend.
Police look for shooting suspect in Pittsburg, happened near Sonic
Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect this evening.
Police: possible person of interest in Pittsburg shooting, victim wasn’t cooperating
Officers find a "possible person of interest" after a shooting in Pittsburg, but authorities say the victim remained uncooperative with the investigation.
koamnewsnow.com
Santa plans stay at Northpark Mall
JOPLIN, Mo. – Start working on those Christmas lists, because Santa Claus is almost here! On November 23rd, Santa makes his grand entrance at Northpark Mall. Here, he’ll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his workshop in the JCPenney Court. After his big arrival,...
Motorcyclist suffers traumatic injuries in crash near Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – About 2 p.m. Thursday, November 17, 2022 reports of a crash involving a motorcycle at 4th and Jackson alerted Joplin Emergency Dispatch. Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police Dept and METS ambulance responded emergency. Cpl Brett Davis of the Joplin Police Dept tells us on scene, a southbound Chevy Equinox on Jackson Ave collided with a man on...
Comments / 0