Joplin, MO

Head-on crash claims life of Weir, Kan. man

McCUNE, Kan. — Reports coming in about 8 p.m. on Monday evening, November 21, 2022 of a serious crash along 400 Hwy the Cherokee and Crawford County line. “Avoid or detour around 400 Hwy East of McCune near Hickory Creek. We are working a bad accident.” — OSAGE TOWNSHIP FIRE/McCUNE FIRE Kansas Highway Patrol state it was a two-vehicle head-on...
Police officer critical, crashed during pursuit

COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol report that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022 just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Okla. Crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Okla. GOOGLE MAPS COUNTY ROAD S 560 AND COUNTY ROAD E 30.  Vernon Moyer, 39, of...
News To Know: pedestrian struck by vehicles, structure fire

PITTSBURG, Kan. – Pittsburg police search for a shooting suspect. The shooting took place in the area of Pittsburg’s Sonic drive-in on the 100 block of West 23rd. Police found a 32-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to an extremity. He was listed in stable condition at last report. Click here to read more about this story.
News To Know: police pursuit ends in crash, armadillo migration

COMMERCE, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that Saturday evening, November 19, 2022, just after 8 p.m. a police pursuit ended as the officer crashed north of Commerce, Oklahoma. The crash occurred on County Road S 560 near County Road E 30 in Ottawa County, Oklahoma. Vernon Moyer, 39, of Commerce was operating a 2018 Dodge Charger police cruiser. He was driving north on County Road s 560 where they say the brakes failed in the police car. The car then left the road and went into a ditch. Moyer is currently in the hospital with critical injuries. You can read more about this crash by clicking here.
Commerce man injured after Saturday night crash

COMMERCE, Okla. — A Commerce man was admitted to a Joplin, Missouri, hospital in critical condition after a crash about two miles north of Commerce, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred on Saturday night on County Road S. 560, near County Road E....
Alleged high-speed chase, drug possession leads to arrest Stafford already on probation outside of Lawrence County, Saragusa also facing Greene Co. charge

Two people from Springfield were arrested after allegedly leading officers from the Aurora-Marionville Police Department on a high-speed chase, after which drugs were reportedly found on their person. Jesse Stafford, 28, and Emmitt Saragusa, 19, were booked into the Lawrence County Jail on Saturday, Nov. 12. According to the probable...
Man perishes in head-on collision after driving wrong way on Kansas highway

CHEROKEE, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has died while another was seriously injured in a head-on collision after a driver was headed the wrong way down a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:50 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 417.9 on U.S. Highway 400 - about 6 miles west of Kansas Highway 7 - with reports of a fatality crash.
Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. reports of a pedestrian struck on South Rangeline and 7th alerted Jopin E-911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, METS ambulance and METRO 1 responded. On scene we learn from Cpl Tim Hudson that am adult male was struck in the southbound lanes of Rangeline, just south of 7th. He tells us the male was...
News To Know: business owners charged, time capsule preserved

LAMAR, Mo. – A married couple who operate a Lamar, Missouri business are now both charged with stealing. Denis and Brenda Masters own and operate “The Rustic Barn Flea Market” in Lamar. Authorities had previously charged Denis Masters with the theft of thousands of dollars worth of payments and goods. Now the prosecutor has added two felony stealing charges against both Denis and his wife Brenda. Click here for more information about this story.
Santa plans stay at Northpark Mall

JOPLIN, Mo. – Start working on those Christmas lists, because Santa Claus is almost here! On November 23rd, Santa makes his grand entrance at Northpark Mall. Here, he’ll be celebrating the holiday season and hearing Christmas wishes at his workshop in the JCPenney Court. After his big arrival,...
